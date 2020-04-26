Alicia Keys lanza ‘Good Job’, una canción en apoyo a la lucha contra el coronavirus

Alicia Keys se suma a la extensa lista de artistas que apoyan la lucha contra el coronavirus a través de la música. La cantante ha estrenado 'Good Job', un tema que homenajea a todas aquellas personas que trabajan contra el virus.

La artista escribió la canción el año pasado, junto con su marido, el productor Swizz Beatz. Lo hizo pensando en todos los héroes olvidados, en todos los que luchan en su día a día, como su madre que se enfrentó a todos los obstáculos de la vida para sacar adelante a sus hijos siendo madre soltera.

La pandemia del coronavirus hizo reflexionar Alicia Keys, que se dio cuenta de que su mensaje encajaba con la situación actual: "No puedo creer que esta canción que escribí hace meses... sea tan relevante ahora", explica en Instagram.

'Good Job' es el cuarto adelanto de 'Alicia', su séptimo álbum de estudio que todavía no tiene fecha de lanzamiento.

LETRA DE 'GOOD JOB' DE ALICIA KEYS

VERSE 1

You’re the engine that makes all things go

And you’re always in disguise, my hero

I see your light in the dark

Smile in my face when we all know it’s hard

There’s no way to ever pay you back

Bless your heart, know I love you for that

Honest and selfless

I don’t know if this helps it but

CHORUS 1

Good Job

You’re doing a good job

You’re doing a good job

Don’t get too down

The world needs you now

Know that you matter

Matter matter yeah

Good Job

You’re doing a good job

You’re doing a good job

Don’t get too down

The world needs you now

Know that you matter

Matter matter yeah

VERSE 2

Six in the morning

And soon as you walk through that door

Everyone needs you again

The world’s out of order

It’s not as sound

When you’re not around

All day on your feet

Hard to

Keep that energy

I know

When it feels like the end of the road

You don’t let go

You just press forward

You’re the engine that makes all things go

Always in disguise, my hero

I see a light in the dark

Smile in my face

When we all know it’s hard

There is no way to ever pay you back

Bless your heart

Know I love you for that

Honest and selfless

I don’t know if this helps it but

CHORUS 1

Good Job

You’re doing a good job

You’re doing a good job

Don’t get too down

The world needs you now

Know that you matter

Matter matter yeah

Good job

You’re doing a good job

You’re doing a good job

Don’t get too down

The world needs you now

Know that you matter

Matter matter yeah

BRIDGE

The Mothers

The Fathers

The Teachers that reach us

Strangers to friends

That show up in the end

From the bottom to the top

The listeners that hear us

This for you

You make me fearless

VAMP HOOK

You’re doing a good Job

You’re doing a good job

You’re doing a good job

Don’t get too down

The world needs you now

Know that you matter

Matter matter yeah