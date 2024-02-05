LOS PREMIADOS

Consulta la lista completa de ganadores de los Premios Grammy 2024

La 66ª edición de los Premios Grammy ya tiene ganadores. Este domingo 4 de febrero se han repartido en el Staples Center de Los Ángeles los galardones más importantes del mundo de la música. Taylor Swift, SZA, Miley Cyrus y Billie Eilish han resultado triunfadoras, además de Karol G y Victoria Monet.

 Taylor Swift se convierte en la única artista de la historia en ganar cuatro veces el Premio Grammy a disco de año 

 Dua Lipa estrena su nueva canción 'Training Season' en la actuación de los Premios Grammy 2024 

Karol G en los Premios Grammy
Karol G en los Premios Grammy | Getty

Europa FM

Madrid05/02/2024 07:20

Los miembros de la Academia Nacional de Artes y Ciencias de la Grabación de Estados Unidos han otorgado ya los reconocimientos a las mejores grabaciones, composiciones y artistas del año.

El talento femenino ha dominado la 66ª edición de los Latin Grammy, que ha tenido lugar este 4 de febrero en el Staples Center de Los Ángeles.

Mejor Grabación del Año

  • Worship - Jon Batiste
  • Not Strong Enough - Boygenius
  • Flowers - Miley Cyrus GANADORA
  • What Was I Made For? - Billie Eilish
  • On My Mama - Victoria Monét
  • Vampire - Olivia Rodrigo
  • Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift
  • Kill Bill - SZA

Mejor canción del año

  • A&W - Lana del Rey
  • Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift
  • Butterfly - Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson
  • Dance The Night
  • Flowers - Miley Cyrus
  • Kill Bill - SZA
  • Vampire - Olivia Rodrigo
  • What Was I Made For? - Billie Eilish GANADORA

Mejor Álbum del Año

  • World Music Radio - Jon Batiste
  • The Record - Boygenius
  • Endless Summer Vacation - Miley Cyrus
  • Did You Know There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd - Lana del Rey
  • The Age of Pleasure - Janelle Monáe
  • Guts - Olivia Rodrigo
  • Midnights - Taylor Swift GANADORA
  • SOS - SZA

Mejor interpretación pop solista

  • Flowers - Miley Cyrus GANADORA
  • Paint The Town Red - Doja Cat
  • What Was I Made For - Billie Eilish
  • Vampire - Olivia Rodrigo
  • Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift

Mejor interpretación pop dúo/grupal

  • Thousand Miles - Miley Cyrus ft. Brandi Carlile
  • Candy Necklace - Lana del Rey ft. Jon Batiste
  • Never Felt So Alone - Labrinth ft. Billie Eilish
  • Karma Remix - Taylor Swift ft. Ice Spice
  • Ghost In The Machine - SZA ft. Phoebe Bridgers GANADORA

Mejor álbum vocal pop

  • Chemistry - Kelly Clarkson
  • Endless Summer Vacation - Miley Cyrus
  • Subtract - Ed Sheeran
  • Guts - Olivia Rodrigo
  • Midnights - Taylor Swift GANADORA

Mejor interpretación R&B

  • Summer Too Hot - Chris Brown
  • Back To Love - Robert Glasper
  • ICU - Coco Jones GANADOR
  • How Does It Make You Feel - Victoria Monet
  • Kill Bill - SZA

Mejor álbum R&B

  • Girls Night Out - Babyface
  • What I Didn't Tell You (Deluxe) - Coco Jones
  • Special Occasion - Emily King
  • Jaguar II - Victoria Monét GANADORA
  • Clear 2: Soft Life EP - Summer Walker

Mejor grabación baile pop

  • Padam Padam - Kylie Minogue GANADORA
  • One In A Million - Bebe Rexha, David Guetta
  • Rush - Troye Sivan
  • Baby Don't Hurt Me - David Guetta, Anne Marie & Coi Leray
  • Miracle - Calvin Harris, Ellie Goulding

Mejor Álbum de Música Alternativa

  • Arctic Monkeys - The Car
  • Boygenius -The Record GANADOR
  • Lana Del Rey -Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
  • Gorillaz -Cracker Island
  • PJ Harvey -I Inside the Old Year Dying

Mejor artista revelación

  • Gracie Abrams
  • Fred Again..
  • Ice Spice
  • Jelly Roll
  • Coco Jones
  • Noah Kahan
  • Victoria Monét GANADORA
  • The War and Treaty

Productor del año (No clásico)

  • Jack Antonoff GANADOR
  • Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II
  • Hit-Boy
  • Metro Boomin
  • Daniel Nigro

Mejor actuación dúo/grupo pop

  • Thousand Miles - Miley Cyrus feat. Brandi Carlile
  • Candy Necklace - Lana Del Rey feat. jon Batistes
  • Never Felt So Alone - Labrinth feat. Billie Eilish
  • Karma - Taylor Swift feat. Ice Spice
  • Ghost In The Machine - SZA feat. Phoebe Bridgers GANADORA

Mejor álbum pop latino

  • La cuarta hoja - Pablo Alborán
  • Beautiful Humans, Vol.1 - Alemor
  • A ciegas - Paula Arenas
  • La neta - Pedro Capó
  • Don Juan - Maluma
  • X Mí (Vol. 1) - Gaby Moreno GANADOR

Mejor álbum música urbana

  • Saturno - Rauw Alejandro
  • Mañana será bonito - Karol G GANADORA
  • Data - Tainy

Mejor Banda Sonora para un Medio Visual

  • Barbie – Mark Ronson y Andrew Wyatt GANADORA
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Ludwig Göransson
  • The Fabelmans – John Williams
  • Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – John Williams
  • Oppenheimer – Ludwig Göransson

Mejor Álbum de pop latino o alternativo

  • Martínez, de Cabra
  • Leche de tigre, de Diamante Eléctrico
  • EMPATE: Vida cotidiana, de Juanes
  • EMPATE: De todas las flores, de Natalia Lafourcade
  • EADDA9223, de Fito Paez

Mejor Canción para un Medio Visual

  • ‘Barbie World’ – Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice ft. Aqua
  • ‘Dance The Night’ – Dua Lipa
  • ‘I’m Just Ken’ – Ryan Gosling
  • ‘Lift Me Up’ – Rihanna
  • ‘What Was I Made For?’ – Billie Eilish GANADORA

Mejor Álbum de Música Mexicana

  • Bordado a Mano – Ana Bárbara
  • La Sánchez – Lila Downs
  • Motherflower – Flor de Toloache
  • Amor Como en las Películas de Antes – Lupita Infante
  • Génesis – Peso Pluma GANADOR

Compositor del Año (no clásico)

  • Edgar Barrera
  • Jessie Jo Dillon
  • Shane McAnally
  • Theron Thomas GANADOR
  • Justin Tranter

Productor del Año (no clásico)

  • Jack Antonoff GANADOR
  • Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
  • Hit-Boy
  • Metro Boomin
  • Daniel Nigro

Video musical

  • I’m Only Sleeping, de The Beatles GANADOR
  • In Your Love, de Tyler Childers
  • What Was I Made For, de Billie Eilish
  • Count Me Out, de Kendrick Lamar
  • Rush, de Troye Sivan

Mejor Álbum de Rock

  • But Here We Are – Foo Fighters
  • Starcatcher – Greta Van Fleet
  • 72 Seasons – Metallica
  • This is Why – Paramore GANADOR
  • In Times New Roman… – Queens of the Stone Age

Mejor Canción de Rock

  • Angry – The Rolling Stones
  • Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl’ – Olivia Rodrigo
  • Emotion Sickness’ – Queens Of The Stone Age
  • Not Strong Enough’ – Boygenius GANADOR
  • Rescued’ – Foo Fighters