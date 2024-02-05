Consulta la lista completa de ganadores de los Premios Grammy 2024
La 66ª edición de los Premios Grammy ya tiene ganadores. Este domingo 4 de febrero se han repartido en el Staples Center de Los Ángeles los galardones más importantes del mundo de la música. Taylor Swift, SZA, Miley Cyrus y Billie Eilish han resultado triunfadoras, además de Karol G y Victoria Monet.
Los miembros de la Academia Nacional de Artes y Ciencias de la Grabación de Estados Unidos han otorgado ya los reconocimientos a las mejores grabaciones, composiciones y artistas del año.
El talento femenino ha dominado la 66ª edición de los Latin Grammy, que ha tenido lugar este 4 de febrero en el Staples Center de Los Ángeles.
Mejor Grabación del Año
- Worship - Jon Batiste
- Not Strong Enough - Boygenius
- Flowers - Miley Cyrus GANADORA
- What Was I Made For? - Billie Eilish
- On My Mama - Victoria Monét
- Vampire - Olivia Rodrigo
- Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift
- Kill Bill - SZA
Mejor canción del año
- A&W - Lana del Rey
- Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift
- Butterfly - Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson
- Dance The Night
- Flowers - Miley Cyrus
- Kill Bill - SZA
- Vampire - Olivia Rodrigo
- What Was I Made For? - Billie Eilish GANADORA
Mejor Álbum del Año
- World Music Radio - Jon Batiste
- The Record - Boygenius
- Endless Summer Vacation - Miley Cyrus
- Did You Know There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd - Lana del Rey
- The Age of Pleasure - Janelle Monáe
- Guts - Olivia Rodrigo
- Midnights - Taylor Swift GANADORA
- SOS - SZA
Mejor interpretación pop solista
- Flowers - Miley Cyrus GANADORA
- Paint The Town Red - Doja Cat
- What Was I Made For - Billie Eilish
- Vampire - Olivia Rodrigo
- Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift
Mejor interpretación pop dúo/grupal
- Thousand Miles - Miley Cyrus ft. Brandi Carlile
- Candy Necklace - Lana del Rey ft. Jon Batiste
- Never Felt So Alone - Labrinth ft. Billie Eilish
- Karma Remix - Taylor Swift ft. Ice Spice
- Ghost In The Machine - SZA ft. Phoebe Bridgers GANADORA
Mejor álbum vocal pop
- Chemistry - Kelly Clarkson
- Endless Summer Vacation - Miley Cyrus
- Subtract - Ed Sheeran
- Guts - Olivia Rodrigo
- Midnights - Taylor Swift GANADORA
Mejor interpretación R&B
- Summer Too Hot - Chris Brown
- Back To Love - Robert Glasper
- ICU - Coco Jones GANADOR
- How Does It Make You Feel - Victoria Monet
- Kill Bill - SZA
Mejor álbum R&B
- Girls Night Out - Babyface
- What I Didn't Tell You (Deluxe) - Coco Jones
- Special Occasion - Emily King
- Jaguar II - Victoria Monét GANADORA
- Clear 2: Soft Life EP - Summer Walker
Mejor grabación baile pop
- Padam Padam - Kylie Minogue GANADORA
- One In A Million - Bebe Rexha, David Guetta
- Rush - Troye Sivan
- Baby Don't Hurt Me - David Guetta, Anne Marie & Coi Leray
- Miracle - Calvin Harris, Ellie Goulding
Mejor Álbum de Música Alternativa
- Arctic Monkeys - The Car
- Boygenius -The Record GANADOR
- Lana Del Rey -Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
- Gorillaz -Cracker Island
- PJ Harvey -I Inside the Old Year Dying
Mejor artista revelación
- Gracie Abrams
- Fred Again..
- Ice Spice
- Jelly Roll
- Coco Jones
- Noah Kahan
- Victoria Monét GANADORA
- The War and Treaty
Productor del año (No clásico)
- Jack Antonoff GANADOR
- Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II
- Hit-Boy
- Metro Boomin
- Daniel Nigro
Mejor actuación dúo/grupo pop
- Thousand Miles - Miley Cyrus feat. Brandi Carlile
- Candy Necklace - Lana Del Rey feat. jon Batistes
- Never Felt So Alone - Labrinth feat. Billie Eilish
- Karma - Taylor Swift feat. Ice Spice
- Ghost In The Machine - SZA feat. Phoebe Bridgers GANADORA
Mejor álbum pop latino
- La cuarta hoja - Pablo Alborán
- Beautiful Humans, Vol.1 - Alemor
- A ciegas - Paula Arenas
- La neta - Pedro Capó
- Don Juan - Maluma
- X Mí (Vol. 1) - Gaby Moreno GANADOR
Mejor álbum música urbana
- Saturno - Rauw Alejandro
- Mañana será bonito - Karol G GANADORA
- Data - Tainy
Mejor Banda Sonora para un Medio Visual
- Barbie – Mark Ronson y Andrew Wyatt GANADORA
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Ludwig Göransson
- The Fabelmans – John Williams
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – John Williams
- Oppenheimer – Ludwig Göransson
Mejor Álbum de pop latino o alternativo
- Martínez, de Cabra
- Leche de tigre, de Diamante Eléctrico
- EMPATE: Vida cotidiana, de Juanes
- EMPATE: De todas las flores, de Natalia Lafourcade
- EADDA9223, de Fito Paez
Mejor Canción para un Medio Visual
- ‘Barbie World’ – Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice ft. Aqua
- ‘Dance The Night’ – Dua Lipa
- ‘I’m Just Ken’ – Ryan Gosling
- ‘Lift Me Up’ – Rihanna
- ‘What Was I Made For?’ – Billie Eilish GANADORA
Mejor Álbum de Música Mexicana
- Bordado a Mano – Ana Bárbara
- La Sánchez – Lila Downs
- Motherflower – Flor de Toloache
- Amor Como en las Películas de Antes – Lupita Infante
- Génesis – Peso Pluma GANADOR
Compositor del Año (no clásico)
- Edgar Barrera
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Shane McAnally
- Theron Thomas GANADOR
- Justin Tranter
Productor del Año (no clásico)
- Jack Antonoff GANADOR
- Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
- Hit-Boy
- Metro Boomin
- Daniel Nigro
Video musical
- I’m Only Sleeping, de The Beatles GANADOR
- In Your Love, de Tyler Childers
- What Was I Made For, de Billie Eilish
- Count Me Out, de Kendrick Lamar
- Rush, de Troye Sivan
Mejor Álbum de Rock
- But Here We Are – Foo Fighters
- Starcatcher – Greta Van Fleet
- 72 Seasons – Metallica
- This is Why – Paramore GANADOR
- In Times New Roman… – Queens of the Stone Age
Mejor Canción de Rock
- Angry – The Rolling Stones
- Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl’ – Olivia Rodrigo
- Emotion Sickness’ – Queens Of The Stone Age
- Not Strong Enough’ – Boygenius GANADOR
- Rescued’ – Foo Fighters