Diplo y Bbno$ estrenan 'Pogo', su primera colaboración juntos

Muchos eran los fans de la música que se preguntaban como era posible que Diplo y Bbno$, dos de los artistas más escuchados de música urbana, no hubieran decidido lanzar algo juntos. Por fin ha llegado este día. Este viernes han lanzado Pogo, su primer trabajo juntos, y los seguidores lo han recibido con mucho entusiasmo.

Se trata de una canción que no deja lugar a dudas sobre su significado. Habla sobre una mujer a la que ha conocido y ella ama "botar hacia arriba y abajo en su pogo". Sin embargo, el video es completamente distinto y disimula esta historia bastante.

Desde el estreno, los fans han enloquecido y están convencidos que podrán escucharla en las principales discotecas.

¿Quién es Bbno$?

Bbno$ es el nombre artístico del rapero Alexander Gumuchian, un cantante y compositor canadiense. Desde pequeño estaba interesado en ser un nadador profesional, sin embargo, una lesión de espalda le impidió cumplirlo, por lo que se centró en la música.

Su estilo es sobre todo el hip-hop y el R&B y ha confesado en ocasiones que le inspiran Tupac Shakur-2Pac, Gucci Mane.

Logró la fama mundial en 2019 con su single Lalala, ya que se viralizó rápidamente en TikTok. Además, se ubicó en el puesto 84 de la lista de Billboard Hot 100 en EEUU y vendió solo en ese país 500.000 copias.

Letra de 'Pogo'

[Intro]

Gotta bounce it up and down like a pogo stick

[Pre-Chorus]

I took a flight home

To Puerto Rico

I've got an ego

She said she knows so

She want my mojo

She classy, Soho

Gone to home depot

She want my pogo

She want that, she want that, she want that

She want that, she want that, she want that

[Chorus]

Oh-oh-oh my god, this beat is sick

Gotta bounce it up and down on my pogo stick

[Post Chorus]

She want that

She want that

[Verse 1]

Yeah I’m up in the club

Telling her it's love

I don't give a fuck, I see money from above

I’ll make you rain, I'll make you wet

I'm playing games, I'll make you sweat

She said my moves are kinda crazy

I said bet, bet, bet, bet, bet

[Pre-Chorus]

I took a flight home

To Puerto Rico

I've got an ego

She said she knows so

She want my mojo

She classy, Soho

Gone to home depot

She want my pogo

She want that, she want that, she want that

She want that, she want that, she want that

She want that, she want that, she want that

[Chorus]

Oh-oh-oh my god, this beat is sick

Gotta bounce it up and down on my pogo stick

[Post Chorus]

She want that

She want that

[Verse 1]

Yeah I’m up in the club

Telling her it's love

I don't give a fuck, I see money from above

I’ll make you rain, I'll make you wet

I'm playing games, I'll make you sweat

She said my moves are kinda crazy

I said bet, bet, bet, bet, bet

[Pre-Chorus]

I took a flight home

To Puerto Rico

I've got an ego

She said she knows so

She want my mojo

She classy, Soho

Gone to home depot

She want my pogo

She want that, she want that, she want that

She want that, she want that, she want that

She want that, she want that, she want that