Jennifer Lopez refleja los patrones de una relación abusiva en el videoclip de 'Rebound'

Jennifer Lopez está pasando por un gran momento profesional tras el lanzamiento de su álbum This is me... Now, —un proyecto que llega acompañado de una película homónima— 10 años después de la publicación de su último disco.

Este nuevo proyecto compuesto por 13 canciones, vio la luz el 16 de febrero, y una semana después, la artista ha publicado el videoclip de uno de sus temas más controversiales, Rebound, que habla sobre una pareja tóxica, y refleja los patrones de una relación de abuso.

En el vídeo podemos ver como JLo se enfrenta a su pareja con conductas de abuso hacia ella, pero, por mucho daño que le haga, acaba volviendo y no consigue salir de ese bucle nocivo, —de ahí que repita tanto Rebound, el título de la canción, durante el estribillo—. La historia transcurre en una casa de cristal que termina estallando, una metáfora con la que muestra como termina estallando y abandonando esa relación dañina.

"La idea de la casa de cristal era como entrar en estas relaciones tóxicas. Tienes un trauma de tu pasado. Tienes estos patrones que aún no has descubierto. Y te involucras en estas relaciones y te comprometes de manera que nunca pensaste que harías. O permites que las personas te traten de maneras que nunca pensaste que harías", contó a la revista Variety, sin mencionar si se trataba de alguien en particular.

Letra de Rebound

We don't have to lie

We know this is wrong

Someone on my mind

Got someone on my phone

If we gonna play house

Then I can play my role

Before it gets too deep

Don't wanna lead you on

Ran into your arms

While running from the pain

Ran past all the signs

Looking for something safe

Let you take advantage

So I could fill that space

Just another classic case

Got me on the rebound, rebound, rebound

Catch me on that rebound, rebound, rebound

We go up and down

We get lost and found

We go round and round

We fall in and out

Out here playing a game that can't

Neither one of us win

We're just shootin’ shots

That ain't even touchin’ the rim

I can't force the love

When i'm only thinking of him

You know what I want

You know where I been

I only

Ran into your arms, while running from the pain

Ran past all the signs

Looking for something safe

Let you take advantage so I could fill that space

Just another classic case

Got me on that rebound, rebound, rebound

Catch me on that rebound, rebound, rebound

We go up and down

We get lost and found

We go round and round

We fall in and out

Got me on that rebound, rebound, rebound

Catch me on that rebound, rebound, rebound

We go up and down

We get lost and found

We go round and round

We fall in and out

I was really tryna swing, but this thing don't feel the same

I’ve been thinking ‘bout my baby past 360 days

Solo hit different

Now I’m wood grain whippin’

Outside, big tippin’ Outside, big tippin’

Put this song on repeat, make ‘em take another listen

If you with somebody else to get over you who missing

If the love ain't real, I can't really stick around

Guess the game got cold, now you on the rebound

Got me on the rebound, rebound, rebound

Catch me on that rebound, rebound, rebound

We go up and down

We get lost and found

We go round and round

We fall in and out

Got me on that rebound, rebound, rebound

Catch me on that rebound, rebound, rebound

We go up and down

We get lost and found

We go round and round

We fall in and out

Now don’t sit over there lookin’ like a victim

You knew what it was

You grown, you made your choice

It is what is it