Jennifer Lopez refleja los patrones de una relación abusiva en el videoclip de 'Rebound'
Jennifer Lopez acaba de publicar su noveno álbum de estudio, y ha escogido su canción Rebound para lanzar un videoclip sobre las relaciones de maltrato de las que no puedes salir, con ella como protagonista.
Jennifer Lopez está pasando por un gran momento profesional tras el lanzamiento de su álbum This is me... Now, —un proyecto que llega acompañado de una película homónima— 10 años después de la publicación de su último disco.
Este nuevo proyecto compuesto por 13 canciones, vio la luz el 16 de febrero, y una semana después, la artista ha publicado el videoclip de uno de sus temas más controversiales, Rebound, que habla sobre una pareja tóxica, y refleja los patrones de una relación de abuso.
En el vídeo podemos ver como JLo se enfrenta a su pareja con conductas de abuso hacia ella, pero, por mucho daño que le haga, acaba volviendo y no consigue salir de ese bucle nocivo, —de ahí que repita tanto Rebound, el título de la canción, durante el estribillo—. La historia transcurre en una casa de cristal que termina estallando, una metáfora con la que muestra como termina estallando y abandonando esa relación dañina.
"La idea de la casa de cristal era como entrar en estas relaciones tóxicas. Tienes un trauma de tu pasado. Tienes estos patrones que aún no has descubierto. Y te involucras en estas relaciones y te comprometes de manera que nunca pensaste que harías. O permites que las personas te traten de maneras que nunca pensaste que harías", contó a la revista Variety, sin mencionar si se trataba de alguien en particular.
Letra de Rebound
We don't have to lie
We know this is wrong
Someone on my mind
Got someone on my phone
If we gonna play house
Then I can play my role
Before it gets too deep
Don't wanna lead you on
Ran into your arms
While running from the pain
Ran past all the signs
Looking for something safe
Let you take advantage
So I could fill that space
Just another classic case
Got me on the rebound, rebound, rebound
Catch me on that rebound, rebound, rebound
We go up and down
We get lost and found
We go round and round
We fall in and out
Out here playing a game that can't
Neither one of us win
We're just shootin’ shots
That ain't even touchin’ the rim
I can't force the love
When i'm only thinking of him
You know what I want
You know where I been
I only
Ran into your arms, while running from the pain
Ran past all the signs
Looking for something safe
Let you take advantage so I could fill that space
Just another classic case
Got me on that rebound, rebound, rebound
Catch me on that rebound, rebound, rebound
We go up and down
We get lost and found
We go round and round
We fall in and out
Got me on that rebound, rebound, rebound
Catch me on that rebound, rebound, rebound
We go up and down
We get lost and found
We go round and round
We fall in and out
I was really tryna swing, but this thing don't feel the same
I’ve been thinking ‘bout my baby past 360 days
Solo hit different
Now I’m wood grain whippin’
Outside, big tippin’ Outside, big tippin’
Put this song on repeat, make ‘em take another listen
If you with somebody else to get over you who missing
If the love ain't real, I can't really stick around
Guess the game got cold, now you on the rebound
Got me on the rebound, rebound, rebound
Catch me on that rebound, rebound, rebound
We go up and down
We get lost and found
We go round and round
We fall in and out
Got me on that rebound, rebound, rebound
Catch me on that rebound, rebound, rebound
We go up and down
We get lost and found
We go round and round
We fall in and out
Now don’t sit over there lookin’ like a victim
You knew what it was
You grown, you made your choice
Más Noticias
- La imprevisible colaboración de Kanye West y los ultras del Inter de Milán
- Aitana actuará por primera vez en Portugal en el Festival Rock in Rio Lisboa 2024
- Megara desprende poder y amor propio en el videoclip de '11:11', su canción para 'Una Voce per San Marino'
- Aitana deslumbra en la Semana de la Moda de Milán
- ¿Puede haber un segundo concierto de Taylor Swift en Madrid? Las fechas disponibles del Santiago Bernabéu
It is what is it