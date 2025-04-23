Lista completa de nominados a los American Music Awards 2025
Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone, Billie Eilish o Chappell Roan son cuatro de los artistas más nominados a los American Music Awards 2025, también conocidos como AMAs. Además, en estos premios los fans tienen voz y voto.
Los American Music Awards 2025 (AMAs) han desvelado este miércoles 23 de abril el listado completo de todos los artistas nominados a su nueva edición. Esta entrega de premios permite a los fans votar por sus opciones favoritas, por lo que el público puede dar su opinión desde ya mismo hasta el jueves 15 de mayo a través de esta página web y del perfil de Instagram de los premios.
El artista más nominado este año es el rapero Kendrick Lamar con un total de 10 menciones. Le siguen con algo de distancia Post Malone con ocho nominaciones y, con siete, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan y Shaboozey. Seis nominaciones tienen Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Wallen, Sabrina Carpenter, SZA y Taylor Swift, que llegará a la edición de 2025 como la cantante más premiada de la historia de estos premios.
A continuación, la lista completa con todas las nominaciones a los American Music Awards 2025:
Artista del Año
- Ariana Grande
- Billie Eilish
- Chappell Roan
- Kendrick Lamar
- Morgan Wallen
- Post Malone
- Sabrina Carpenter
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
- Zach Bryan
Nuevo Artista del Año
- Benson Boone
- Chappell Roan
- Gracie Abrams
- Shaboozey
- Teddy Swims
- Tommy Richman
Álbum del Año
- Beyoncé, Cowboy Carter
- Billie Eilish, Hit Me Hard and Soft
- Chappell Roan, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
- Charli xcx, Brat
- Gracie Abrams, The Secret of Us
- Future & Metro Boomin, We Don't Trust You
- Kendrick Lamar, GNX
- Post Malone, F-1 Trillion
- Sabrina Carpenter, Short n' Sweet
- Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department
Canción del Año (nueva categoría)
- Benson Boone, Beautiful Things
- Billie Eilish, Birds of a Feather
- Chappell Roan, Good Luck, Babe!
- Hozier, Too Sweet
- Kendrick Lamar, Not Like Us
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, Die With a Smile
- Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen, I Had Some Help
- Sabrina Carpenter, Espresso
- Shaboozey, A Bar Song (Tipsy)
- Teddy Swims, Lose Control
Colaboración del Año
- Kendrick Lamar & SZA, Luther
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, Die With a Smile
- Marshmello & Kane Brown, Miles on It
- Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen, I Had Some Help
- ROSÉ & Bruno Mars, APT.
- Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone, Fortnight
Canción Social del Año
- Chappell Roan, HOT TO GO!
- Djo, End of Beginning
- Doechii, Anxiety
- Lola Young, Messy
- Shaboozey, A Bar Song (Tipsy)
- Tommy Richman, Million Dollar Baby
Artista de Gira Favorito
- Billie Eilish
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- Taylor Swift
- Zach Bryan
Video Musical Favorito
- Benson Boone, Beautiful Things
- KAROL G, Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido
- Kendrick Lamar, Not Like Us
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, Die With A Smile
- Shaboozey, A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Artista Pop Masculino Favorito
- Benson Boone
- Bruno Mars
- Hozier
- Teddy Swims
- The Weeknd
Artista Pop Femenina Favorita
- Billie Eilish
- Chappell Roan
- Lady Gaga
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Taylor Swift
Álbum Pop Favorito
- Billie Eilish, Hit Me Hard and Soft
- Chappell Roan, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
- Charli xcx, Brat
- Sabrina Carpenter, Short n' Sweet
- Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department
Canción Pop Favorita
- Benson Boone, Beautiful Things
- Billie Eilish, Birds of a Feather
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, Die With a Smile
- Sabrina Carpenter, Espresso
- Teddy Swims, Lose Control
Artista Country Masculino Favorito
- Jelly Roll
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- Post Malone
- Shaboozey
Artista Country Femenina Favorita
- Beyoncé
- Ella Langley
- Kacey Musgraves
- Lainey Wilson
- Megan Moroney
Dúo o Grupo Country Favorito
- Dan + Shay
- Old Dominion
- Parmalee
- The Red Clay Strays
- Zac Brown Band
Álbum Country Favorito
- Beyoncé, Cowboy Carter
- Jelly Roll, Beautifully Broken
- Megan Moroney, Am I Okay?
- Post Malone, F-1 Trillion
- Shaboozey, Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going
Canción Country Favorita
- Jelly Roll, I Am Not Okay
- Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph, High Road
- Luke Combs, Ain't No Love in Oklahoma
- Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen, I Had Some Help
- Shaboozey, A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Artista de Hip-Hop Masculino Favorito
- Drake
- Eminem
- Future
- Kendrick Lamar
- Tyler, The Creator
Artista de Hip-Hop Femenina Favorita
- Doechii
- GloRilla
- Latto
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Sexyy Red
Álbum Favorito de Hip-Hop
- Eminem, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)
- Future & Metro Boomin, We Don't Trust You
- Gunna, one of wun
- Kendrick Lamar, GNX
- Tyler, The Creator, Chromakopia
Canción Favorita de Hip-Hop
- Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar, Like That
- GloRilla, TGIF
- GloRilla & Sexyy Red, Whatchu Kno About Me
- Kendrick Lamar, Not Like Us
- Kendrick Lamar & SZA, Luther
Artista Masculino de R&B Favorito
- Bryson Tiller
- Chris Brown
- PARTYNEXTDOOR
- The Weeknd
- Usher
Artista Femenina de R&B Favorita
- Kehlani
- Muni Long
- Summer Walker
- SZA
- Tyla
Álbum Favorito de R&B
- Bryson Tiller, Bryson Tiller
- PARTYNEXTDOOR, PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4)
- PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U
- SZA, SOS Deluxe: LANA
- The Weeknd, Hurry Up Tomorrow
Canción Favorita de R&B
- Chris Brown, Residuals
- Muni Long, Made for Me
- SZA, Saturn
- The Weeknd & Playboi Carti, Timeless
- Tommy Richman, Million Dollar Baby
Artista Latino Masculino Favorito
- Bad Bunny
- Feid
- Peso Pluma
- Rauw Alejandro
- Tito Double P
Artista Latina Femenina Favorita
- Becky G
- KAROL G
- Natti Natasha
- Shakira
- Young Miko
Dúo o Grupo Latino Favorito
- Calibre 50
- Fuerza Regida
- Grupo Firme
- Grupo Frontera
- Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda
Álbum Latino Favorito
- Bad Bunny, DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS
- Fuerza Regida, Dolido Pero No Arrepentido
- Peso Pluma, ÉXODO
- Rauw Alejandro, Cosa Nuestra
- Tito Double P, INCÓMODO
Canción Latina Favorita
- Bad Bunny, DtMF
- FloyyMenor X Cris Mj, Gata Only
- KAROL G, Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido
- Oscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida, Tu Boda
- Shakira, Soltera
Artista de Rock Favorito
- Hozier
- Linkin Park
- Pearl Jam
- Twenty One Pilots
- Zach Bryan
Álbum de Rock Favorito
- Hozier, Unreal Unearth: Unending
- Koe Wetzel, 9 lives
- The Marías, Submarine
- Twenty One Pilots, Clancy
- Zach Bryan, The Great American Bar Scene
Canción de Rock Favorita
- Green Day, Dilemma
- Hozier, Too Sweet
- Linkin Park, The Emptiness Machine
- Myles Smith, Stargazing
- Zach Bryan, Pink Skies
Artista Dance/Electronico Favorito
- Charli xcx
- David Guetta
- John Summit
- Lady Gaga
- Marshmello
Banda Sonora Favorita
- Arcane League of Legends: Season 2
- Hazbin Hotel (Original Soundtrack)
- Moana 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Auliʻi Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson and Cast
- Twisters: The Album
- Wicked: The Soundtrack - Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Cast
Artista de Afrobeats Favorito
- Asake
- Rema
- Tems
- Tyla
- Wizkid
Artista de K-Pop Favorito
- ATEEZ
- Jimin
- RM
- ROSÉ
- Stray Kids