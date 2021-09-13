El Mejor artista del año es Justin Bieber. La mejor canción es Drivers License, de Olivia Rodrigo. El Mejor Vídeo es el de Montero (Call Me By Your Name) de Lil Nas X. Y el Mejor grupo, BTS. Han sido los grandes triunfadores en la entrega de los MTV Video Music Awards, que se celebró este domingo 12 de septiembre en el Barclays Center de Nueva York con el regreso del público presencial, ausente durante la ceremonia de 2020 como medida de seguridad por la crisis del coronavrius.

Rodrigo ha sido la gran triunfadora por sumar tres galardones, superando a Justin Bieber y BTS, que solo se llevaron dos. La artista debutante se alzó con el premio a Mejor artista nueva, Mejor canción del año y Mejor actuación “push”. Mientras, Megan Thee Stallion se fue de vacío pese a ser una de las favoritas y Rosalía triunfó junto a Billie Eilish por el videoclip de Lo Vas A Olvidar, que se llevó el premio a Mejor vídeo latino. La Mejor coreografía fue para Harry Styles por el vídeo de Treat People With Kindness.

Esta es la lista completa de ganadores.

Video del año

Lil Nas X: “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

Cardi B: WAP [ft. Megan Thee Stallion]DJ Khaled

Drake: Popstar (Starring Justin Bieber)

Doja Cat: Kiss Me More [ft. SZA]

Ed Sheeran: Bad Habits

The Weeknd: “Save Your Tears”

Artista del año

Justin Bieber

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Megan Thee Stallion

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Grupo del año

BTS

Blackpink

Maroon 5

Twenty One Pilots

CNCO

Foo Fighters

Jonas Brothers

Silk Sonic

Canción del año

Olivia Rodrigo: “drivers license”

24kGoldn: “Mood” [ft. iann dior]

Silk Sonic: “Leave the Door Open”

BTS: “Dynamite”

Cardi B: “WAP” [ft. Megan Thee Stallion]

Dua Lipa: “Levitating”

Mejor nuevo artista, presentado por Facebook

Olivia Rodrigo

24kGoldn

Giveon

The Kid LAROI

Polo G

Saweetie

Show PUSH del año

Mayo 2021: Olivia Rodrigo – drivers license

Septiembre 2020: Wallows – Are You Bored Yet?

Octubre 2020: Ashnikko – Daisy

Noviembre 2020: SAINt JHN - Gorgeous

Diciembre 2020: 24kGoldn – Coco

Enero 2021: JC Stewart – Break My Heart

Febrero 2021: Latto – Sex Lies

Marzo 2021: Madison Beer – Selfish

Abril 2021: The Kid LAROI – Without You

Junio 2021: girl in red – Serotonin

Julio 2021: Fousheé – My slime

Agosto 2021: jxdn – Think About Me

Mejor colaboración

Doja Cat: Kiss Me More [ft. SZA]

24kGoldn: Mood [ft. iann dior]

Cardi B: WAP [ft. Megan Thee Stallion]

Drake Laugh Now Cry Later [ft. Lil Durk]

Justin Bieber - Peaches [ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon]

Miley Cyrus - Prisoner [ft. Dua Lipa]

Mejor video pop

Justin Bieber - Peaches [ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon]

Ariana Grande - positions

Billie Eilish - Therefore I Am

BTS - Butter

Harry Styles - Treat People With Kindness

Olivia Rodrigo - good 4 u

Shawn Mendes - Wonder

Taylor Swift - willow

Mejor video hip-hop

Travis Scott: “FRANCHISE” [ft. Young Thug & M.I.A.]

Cardi B: “WAP” [ft. Megan Thee Stallion]

Drake: “Laugh Now Cry Later” [ft. Lil Durk]

Lil Baby: “On Me (Remix)” [ft. Megan Thee Stallion]

Moneybagg Yo: “Said Sum”

Polo G: “RAPSTAR”

Mejor video rock

John Mayer: “Last Train Home”

Evanescence: “Use My Voice”

Foo Fighters: “Shame Shame”

The Killers: “My Own Soul's Warning”

Kings of Leon: “The Bandit”

Lenny Kravitz: “Raise Vibration”

Mejor video alternativo

Machine Gun Kelly: “my ex’s best friend” [ft. blackbear]

Bleachers: “Stop Making This Hurt”

Glass Animals: “Heat Waves”

Imagine Dragons: “Follow You”

twenty one pilots: “Shy Away”

WILLOW: “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l” [ft. Travis Barker]

Mejor video latino

Billie Eilish / Rosalía: “Lo Vas A Olvidar”

Bad Bunny / Jhay Cortez: “Dákiti”

Black Eyed Peas / Shakira: “GIRL LIKE ME”

J Balvin / Dua Lipa / Bad Bunny / Tainy: “UN DIA (ONE DAY)”

Karol G: “Bichota”

Maluma: “Hawái”

Mejor video R&B

Silk Sonic: “Leave the Door Open”

Beyoncé / Blue Ivy / SAINt JHN / WizKid: “BROWN SKIN GIRL”

Chris Brown / Young Thug: “Go Crazy”

Giveon: “HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY”

H.E.R.: “Come Through” [ft. Chris Brown]

SZA: “Good Days”

Mejor video de K-Pop

BTS: “Butter”

(G)I-DLE: “DUMDi DUMDi”

BLACKPINK / Selena Gomez: “Ice Cream”

Monsta X: “Gambler”

SEVENTEEN: “Ready to love”

TWICE: “Alcohol-Free”

Video por una buena causa

Billie Eilish: “Your Power”

Demi Lovato: “Dancing With the Devil”

H.E.R.: “Fight for You”

Kane Brown: “Worldwide Beautiful”

Lil Nas X: “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

Pharrell Williams: “Entrepreneur” [ft. JAY-Z]

Mejor dirección

Lil Nas X: “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” (dir. Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino)

Billie Eilish: “Your Power” (dir. Billie Eilish)

DJ Khaled ft. Drake: “POPSTAR” (dir. Director X)

Taylor Swift: “willow” (dir. Taylor Swift)

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A: “Franchise” (dir. Travis Scott)

Tyler, the Creator – “LUMBERJACK” (dir. Wolf Haley)

Mejor fotografía

Beyoncé / Blue Ivy / SAINt JHN / WizKid: “BROWN SKIN GIRL” (Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, MOHAMMAED ATTA AHMED, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant)

Billie Eilish: “Therefore I Am” (Rob Witt)

Foo Fighters: “Shame Shame” ( Santiago Gonzalez)

Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper: “Holy” (Elias Talbot)

Lady Gaga: “911” (Jeff Cronenweth)

Lorde: “Solar Power” (Andrew Stroud)

Mejor dirección de arte

Saweetie ft. Doja Cat: “Best Friend” (Art Haynes)

Beyoncé / Shatta Wale / Major Lazer: “ALREADY” (Susan Linns, Gerard Santos)

Ed Sheeran: “Bad Habits” ( Alison Dominitz)

Lady Gaga: “911” (Tom Foden, Peter Andrus)

Lil Nas X: “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” (John Richoux)

Taylor Swift: “willow” (Ethan Tobman, Regina Fernandez)

Mejores efectos visuales

Lil Nas X: “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” (visual effects: Mathematic)

Bella Poarch: “Build A Bitch” (Andrew Donoho, Denhov Visuals, Denis Strahhov, Rein Jakobson, Vahur Kuusk, Tatjana Pavlik, Yekaterina Vetrova)

Coldplay: “Higher Power” (visual effects: Mathematic)

Doja Cat & The Weeknd: “You Right” (visual effects: La Pac, Anthony Lestremau, Julien Missaire, Petr Shkolniy, Alexi Bailla, Micha Sher, Antoine Hache, Mikros MPC, Nicolas Huget, Guillaume Ho Tsong Fang, Benjamin Lenfant, Stephane Pivron, MPC Bangalore, Chanakya Chander, Raju Ganesh, David Rouxel)

Glass Animals: “Tangerine” (visual effects: Ronan Fourreau)

P!NK: “All I Know So Far” (visual effects: Dave Meyers, Freenjoy Inc)

Mejor coreografía

Harry Styles: “Treat People With Kindness”

Ariana Grande: “34+35”

BTS: “Butter”

Ed Sheeran: “Bad Habits”

Foo Fighters: “Shame Shame”

Marshmello & Halsey: “Be Kind”

Mejor edición

BTS: “Butter”

Silk Sonic: “Leave the Door Open”

Drake: “What’s Next”

Harry Styles: “Treat People With Kindness”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon: “Peaches”

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa: “Prisoner”