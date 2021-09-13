La lista de ganadores de los MTV Video Music Awards 2021
La debutante Olivia Rodrigo ha sido la gran triunfadora de los MTV Video Music Awards 2021 al llevarse tres galardones, superando a Justin Bieber y BTS. Rodrigo se llevó el premio a Mejor artista nueva, Mejor canción del año y Mejor actuación “push”. Rosalía, que no acudió a la gala, triunfó junto a Billie Eilish con el Mejor vídeo latino por Lo Vas A Olvidar.
El Mejor artista del año es Justin Bieber. La mejor canción es Drivers License, de Olivia Rodrigo. El Mejor Vídeo es el de Montero (Call Me By Your Name) de Lil Nas X. Y el Mejor grupo, BTS. Han sido los grandes triunfadores en la entrega de los MTV Video Music Awards, que se celebró este domingo 12 de septiembre en el Barclays Center de Nueva York con el regreso del público presencial, ausente durante la ceremonia de 2020 como medida de seguridad por la crisis del coronavrius.
Rodrigo ha sido la gran triunfadora por sumar tres galardones, superando a Justin Bieber y BTS, que solo se llevaron dos. La artista debutante se alzó con el premio a Mejor artista nueva, Mejor canción del año y Mejor actuación “push”. Mientras, Megan Thee Stallion se fue de vacío pese a ser una de las favoritas y Rosalía triunfó junto a Billie Eilish por el videoclip de Lo Vas A Olvidar, que se llevó el premio a Mejor vídeo latino. La Mejor coreografía fue para Harry Styles por el vídeo de Treat People With Kindness.
Esta es la lista completa de ganadores.
Video del año
- Lil Nas X: “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”
Cardi B: WAP [ft. Megan Thee Stallion]DJ Khaled
Drake: Popstar (Starring Justin Bieber)
Doja Cat: Kiss Me More [ft. SZA]
Ed Sheeran: Bad Habits
The Weeknd: “Save Your Tears”
Artista del año
- Justin Bieber
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Megan Thee Stallion
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
Grupo del año
- BTS
Blackpink
Maroon 5
Twenty One Pilots
CNCO
Foo Fighters
Jonas Brothers
Silk Sonic
Canción del año
- Olivia Rodrigo: “drivers license”
24kGoldn: “Mood” [ft. iann dior]
Silk Sonic: “Leave the Door Open”
BTS: “Dynamite”
Cardi B: “WAP” [ft. Megan Thee Stallion]
Dua Lipa: “Levitating”
Mejor nuevo artista, presentado por Facebook
- Olivia Rodrigo
24kGoldn
Giveon
The Kid LAROI
Polo G
Saweetie
Show PUSH del año
- Mayo 2021: Olivia Rodrigo – drivers license
Septiembre 2020: Wallows – Are You Bored Yet?
Octubre 2020: Ashnikko – Daisy
Noviembre 2020: SAINt JHN - Gorgeous
Diciembre 2020: 24kGoldn – Coco
Enero 2021: JC Stewart – Break My Heart
Febrero 2021: Latto – Sex Lies
Marzo 2021: Madison Beer – Selfish
Abril 2021: The Kid LAROI – Without You
Junio 2021: girl in red – Serotonin
Julio 2021: Fousheé – My slime
Agosto 2021: jxdn – Think About Me
Mejor colaboración
- Doja Cat: Kiss Me More [ft. SZA]
24kGoldn: Mood [ft. iann dior]
Cardi B: WAP [ft. Megan Thee Stallion]
Drake Laugh Now Cry Later [ft. Lil Durk]
Justin Bieber - Peaches [ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon]
Miley Cyrus - Prisoner [ft. Dua Lipa]
Mejor video pop
- Justin Bieber - Peaches [ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon]
Ariana Grande - positions
Billie Eilish - Therefore I Am
BTS - Butter
Harry Styles - Treat People With Kindness
Olivia Rodrigo - good 4 u
Shawn Mendes - Wonder
Taylor Swift - willow
Mejor video hip-hop
- Travis Scott: “FRANCHISE” [ft. Young Thug & M.I.A.]
Cardi B: “WAP” [ft. Megan Thee Stallion]
Drake: “Laugh Now Cry Later” [ft. Lil Durk]
Lil Baby: “On Me (Remix)” [ft. Megan Thee Stallion]
Moneybagg Yo: “Said Sum”
Polo G: “RAPSTAR”
Mejor video rock
- John Mayer: “Last Train Home”
Evanescence: “Use My Voice”
Foo Fighters: “Shame Shame”
The Killers: “My Own Soul's Warning”
Kings of Leon: “The Bandit”
Lenny Kravitz: “Raise Vibration”
Mejor video alternativo
- Machine Gun Kelly: “my ex’s best friend” [ft. blackbear]
Bleachers: “Stop Making This Hurt”
Glass Animals: “Heat Waves”
Imagine Dragons: “Follow You”
twenty one pilots: “Shy Away”
WILLOW: “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l” [ft. Travis Barker]
Mejor video latino
- Billie Eilish / Rosalía: “Lo Vas A Olvidar”
Bad Bunny / Jhay Cortez: “Dákiti”
Black Eyed Peas / Shakira: “GIRL LIKE ME”
J Balvin / Dua Lipa / Bad Bunny / Tainy: “UN DIA (ONE DAY)”
Karol G: “Bichota”
Maluma: “Hawái”
Mejor video R&B
- Silk Sonic: “Leave the Door Open”
Beyoncé / Blue Ivy / SAINt JHN / WizKid: “BROWN SKIN GIRL”
Chris Brown / Young Thug: “Go Crazy”
Giveon: “HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY”
H.E.R.: “Come Through” [ft. Chris Brown]
SZA: “Good Days”
Mejor video de K-Pop
- BTS: “Butter”
(G)I-DLE: “DUMDi DUMDi”
BLACKPINK / Selena Gomez: “Ice Cream”
Monsta X: “Gambler”
SEVENTEEN: “Ready to love”
TWICE: “Alcohol-Free”
Video por una buena causa
- Billie Eilish: “Your Power”
Demi Lovato: “Dancing With the Devil”
H.E.R.: “Fight for You”
Kane Brown: “Worldwide Beautiful”
Lil Nas X: “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”
Pharrell Williams: “Entrepreneur” [ft. JAY-Z]
Mejor dirección
- Lil Nas X: “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” (dir. Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino)
Billie Eilish: “Your Power” (dir. Billie Eilish)
DJ Khaled ft. Drake: “POPSTAR” (dir. Director X)
Taylor Swift: “willow” (dir. Taylor Swift)
Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A: “Franchise” (dir. Travis Scott)
Tyler, the Creator – “LUMBERJACK” (dir. Wolf Haley)
Mejor fotografía
- Beyoncé / Blue Ivy / SAINt JHN / WizKid: “BROWN SKIN GIRL” (Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, MOHAMMAED ATTA AHMED, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant)
Billie Eilish: “Therefore I Am” (Rob Witt)
Foo Fighters: “Shame Shame” ( Santiago Gonzalez)
Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper: “Holy” (Elias Talbot)
Lady Gaga: “911” (Jeff Cronenweth)
Lorde: “Solar Power” (Andrew Stroud)
Mejor dirección de arte
- Saweetie ft. Doja Cat: “Best Friend” (Art Haynes)
Beyoncé / Shatta Wale / Major Lazer: “ALREADY” (Susan Linns, Gerard Santos)
Ed Sheeran: “Bad Habits” ( Alison Dominitz)
Lady Gaga: “911” (Tom Foden, Peter Andrus)
Lil Nas X: “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” (John Richoux)
Taylor Swift: “willow” (Ethan Tobman, Regina Fernandez)
Mejores efectos visuales
- Lil Nas X: “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” (visual effects: Mathematic)
Bella Poarch: “Build A Bitch” (Andrew Donoho, Denhov Visuals, Denis Strahhov, Rein Jakobson, Vahur Kuusk, Tatjana Pavlik, Yekaterina Vetrova)
Coldplay: “Higher Power” (visual effects: Mathematic)
Doja Cat & The Weeknd: “You Right” (visual effects: La Pac, Anthony Lestremau, Julien Missaire, Petr Shkolniy, Alexi Bailla, Micha Sher, Antoine Hache, Mikros MPC, Nicolas Huget, Guillaume Ho Tsong Fang, Benjamin Lenfant, Stephane Pivron, MPC Bangalore, Chanakya Chander, Raju Ganesh, David Rouxel)
Glass Animals: “Tangerine” (visual effects: Ronan Fourreau)
P!NK: “All I Know So Far” (visual effects: Dave Meyers, Freenjoy Inc)
Mejor coreografía
- Harry Styles: “Treat People With Kindness”
Ariana Grande: “34+35”
BTS: “Butter”
Ed Sheeran: “Bad Habits”
Foo Fighters: “Shame Shame”
Marshmello & Halsey: “Be Kind”
Mejor edición
- BTS: “Butter”
Silk Sonic: “Leave the Door Open”
Drake: “What’s Next”
Harry Styles: “Treat People With Kindness”
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon: “Peaches”
Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa: “Prisoner”