Louis Tomlinson estrena 'Imposter' el último adelanto de su disco 'How did I get here?'
Después del lanzamiento de los temas Lemonade y Palaces, Louis Tomlinson llega con un nuevo adelanto de su disco, el cual promete contarnos un poco más de quién es el artista británico.
Louis Tomlinson aclara la relación con sus compañeros de One direction: "Depende de la persona"
Louis Tomlinson está apostando fuerte por las canciones de su nuevo disco How did I get here, el cual llegará este 23 de enero, más de tres años después de su álbum Faith in the future(Deluxe).
Con sus nuevos lanzamientos ha tratado de hacer dos propuestas que remarquen su peso dentro de la industria musical: en Palaces, el cantante profundiza sobre la vuelta a la ciudad natal; mientras que en Lemonade, nos habla de una atracción dulce y amarga al mismo tiempo.
Ahora, es el turno de Imposter, un tema que llega a la par que Harry Styles haya anunciado la fecha de su nueva canción y que explora sentimientos de inseguridad interna y autopercepción, reflexionando sobre la presión de ser auténtico frente a las expectativas propias y ajenas.
Letra de 'Imposter'
Yeah, I've been here before, but it never felt like this
I tried to build a wall, but to you, they're paper thin
Feels like I'm falling, kicking the door in
I'm so in awe of you that it hurts
I'm so afraid that I'd let you stay
And you're saying more than I deserve
I think there's a stranger in my bed
My heart's beating faster
I can't get the feeling out my head
That I am the imposter
Is it really happening?
I don't wanna wake up
I can't get this feeling out my head
That I am the imposter
Sеcond guessing shit, proper paranoia now
Sweat dripping, tеrrified you'll find me out
Feels like I'm falling, kicking the door in
I'm so in awe of you that it hurts
I'm so afraid that I'd let you stay
And you're saying more than I deserve
I think there's a stranger in my bed
My heart's beating faster
I can't get the feeling out my head
That I am the imposter
Is it really happening?
I don't wanna wake up
I can't get this feeling out my head
That I am the imposter
(Ooh-ooh-ooh)
I don't really know who I am anymore
No
(Ooh-ooh-ooh)
I don't really know who I am anymore
I think there's a stranger in my bed
I am the impostor
Su gira 'HOW DID WE GET HERE?'
El artista británico llegará al 2026 con una gira que presenta multitud de fechas entre Europa y Estados Unidos. En ese panel de conciertos, figuran dos conciertos en nuestro país:
- Lun 23 de marzo – Barclays Arena, Hamburgo
- Mié 25 de marzo – Unity Arena, Oslo
- Vie 27 de marzo – Helsinki Halli, Helsinki
- Dom 29 de marzo – Avicii Arena, Estocolmo
- Lun 30 de marzo – KB Hallen, Copenhague
- Mié 1 de abril – Uber Arena, Berlín
- Jue 2 de abril – Lanxess Arena, Colonia
- Sáb 4 de abril – Arena Gliwice, Gliwice
- Dom 5 de abril – O2 Arena, Praga
- Lun 6 de abril – Marx Halle, Viena
- Jue 9 de abril – Unipol Arena, Bolonia
- Vie 10 de abril – UnipolForum, Milán
- Dom 12 de abril – Palau Sant Jordi, Barcelona
- Lun 13 de abril – Movistar Arena, Madrid
- Mié 15 de abril – LDLC Arena, Lyon
- Vie 17 de abril – Olympiahalle, Múnich
- Dom 19 de abril – Lotto Arena, Amberes
- Lun 20 de abril – Ziggo Dome, Ámsterdam
- Mar 21 de abril – Accor Arena, París
- Vie 24 de abril – Co-op Live, Mánchester
- Sáb 25 de abril – Utilita Arena, Birmingham
- Lun 27 de abril – OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- Mar 28 de abril – First Direct Arena, Leeds
- Jue 30 de abril – 3Arena, Dublín
- Sáb 2 de mayo – The Brighton Centre, Brighton
- Dom 3 de mayo – The O2, Londres