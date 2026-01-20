Louis Tomlinson estrena 'Imposter' el último adelanto de su disco 'How did I get here?'

Louis Tomlinson está apostando fuerte por las canciones de su nuevo disco How did I get here, el cual llegará este 23 de enero, más de tres años después de su álbum Faith in the future(Deluxe).

Con sus nuevos lanzamientos ha tratado de hacer dos propuestas que remarquen su peso dentro de la industria musical: en Palaces, el cantante profundiza sobre la vuelta a la ciudad natal; mientras que en Lemonade, nos habla de una atracción dulce y amarga al mismo tiempo.

Ahora, es el turno de Imposter, un tema que llega a la par que Harry Styles haya anunciado la fecha de su nueva canción y que explora sentimientos de inseguridad interna y autopercepción, reflexionando sobre la presión de ser auténtico frente a las expectativas propias y ajenas.

Letra de 'Imposter'

Yeah, I've been here before, but it never felt like this

I tried to build a wall, but to you, they're paper thin

Feels like I'm falling, kicking the door in

I'm so in awe of you that it hurts

I'm so afraid that I'd let you stay

And you're saying more than I deserve

I think there's a stranger in my bed

My heart's beating faster

I can't get the feeling out my head

That I am the imposter

Is it really happening?

I don't wanna wake up

I can't get this feeling out my head

That I am the imposter

Sеcond guessing shit, proper paranoia now

Sweat dripping, tеrrified you'll find me out

Feels like I'm falling, kicking the door in

I'm so in awe of you that it hurts

I'm so afraid that I'd let you stay

And you're saying more than I deserve

I think there's a stranger in my bed

My heart's beating faster

I can't get the feeling out my head

That I am the imposter

Is it really happening?

I don't wanna wake up

I can't get this feeling out my head

That I am the imposter

(Ooh-ooh-ooh)

I don't really know who I am anymore

No

(Ooh-ooh-ooh)

I don't really know who I am anymore

I think there's a stranger in my bed

I am the impostor

Su gira 'HOW DID WE GET HERE?'

El artista británico llegará al 2026 con una gira que presenta multitud de fechas entre Europa y Estados Unidos. En ese panel de conciertos, figuran dos conciertos en nuestro país: