Selena Gomez explica sus sentimientos en 'Past Life' junto con Trevor Daniel

Tras un tiempo alejada de los focos, Selena Gomez vuelve y lo hace colaborando con Trevor Daniel en 'Past Life', una canción que habla abiertamente sobre la salud mental y explica los sentimientos y cambios cuando hay que dejar a alguien para buscar la verdadera felicidad y ser mejor persona.

La canción se estrenó el pasado 26 de junio y ahora, dos semanas más tarde, ha llegado el videoclip, grabado durante el confinamiento.

En el vídeo, dirigido por Venia Heymann y Gal Muggia, vemos a Selena Gomez y a Trevor Daniel protagonizando un directo de Instagram hasta que la cámara se mete en la piel de la cantante, donde hay asombrosos paisajes.

LETRA DE 'PAST LIFE' DE TREVOR DANIEL Y SELENA GOMEZ

I'm trying to be honest with my happiness

Don't know why I'm bad at this, uh

And I don't want to sit all in my sadness

I know it's a habit of mine

Perfect, perfect timing

I start but I don't know how to end

Don't re, don't remind me

I ruined it before it began, oh

Last night was the last night of my past life

Got me here like you can never figure me out

Last night was the last time, was the last time

I'll never let you figure me out

Sitting here, talking to myself

Thinking how I used to use you

Only thing I'm used to

Last night was the last night of my past life, whoa

Gave me what I wanted when I needed it

Honestly, I mean it

And if I could convince myself to feel it

You know I would feel it, I would

Perfect, perfect timing

I start but I don't know how to end

Don't re, don't remind me

I ruined it before it began, whoa

Last night was the last night of my past life

Got me here like you can never figure me out

Last night was the last time, was the last time

I'll never let you figure me out

Sitting here, talking to myself

Thinking how I used to use you

Only thing I'm used to

Last night was the last night of my past life, whoa

Oh, whoa

Whoa, whoa, whoa

Oh, whoa

Whoa, whoa, whoa

Last night was the last night of my past life

Got me here like you can never figure me out

Last night was the last time, was the last time

I'll never let you figure me out

Sitting here, talking to myself

Thinking how I used to use you

Only thing I'm used to

Last night was the last night of my past life, whoa

Oh, whoa

Whoa, whoa, whoa

Oh, whoa

Whoa, whoa, whoa

Oh, whoa

Whoa, whoa, whoa

Oh, whoa

Whoa, whoa, whoa

Where we've been, what we know

Will never go away

Will never go away