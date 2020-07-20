Selena Gomez explica sus sentimientos en 'Past Life' junto con Trevor Daniel
Selena Gomez ha sorprendido a sus seguidores con el lanzamiento del videoclip de 'Past Life', su colaboración con Trevor Daniel. Los artistas han unido sus voces en una nueva versión de esta canción y lo han hecho a través de un vídeo que emula un directo de Instagram.
Selena Gomez en el vídeo de 'Past Life' / YouTube
Tras un tiempo alejada de los focos, Selena Gomez vuelve y lo hace colaborando con Trevor Daniel en 'Past Life', una canción que habla abiertamente sobre la salud mental y explica los sentimientos y cambios cuando hay que dejar a alguien para buscar la verdadera felicidad y ser mejor persona.
La canción se estrenó el pasado 26 de junio y ahora, dos semanas más tarde, ha llegado el videoclip, grabado durante el confinamiento.
En el vídeo, dirigido por Venia Heymann y Gal Muggia, vemos a Selena Gomez y a Trevor Daniel protagonizando un directo de Instagram hasta que la cámara se mete en la piel de la cantante, donde hay asombrosos paisajes.
LETRA DE 'PAST LIFE' DE TREVOR DANIEL Y SELENA GOMEZ
I'm trying to be honest with my happiness
Don't know why I'm bad at this, uh
And I don't want to sit all in my sadness
I know it's a habit of mine
Perfect, perfect timing
I start but I don't know how to end
Don't re, don't remind me
I ruined it before it began, oh
Last night was the last night of my past life
Got me here like you can never figure me out
Last night was the last time, was the last time
I'll never let you figure me out
Sitting here, talking to myself
Thinking how I used to use you
Only thing I'm used to
Last night was the last night of my past life, whoa
Gave me what I wanted when I needed it
Honestly, I mean it
And if I could convince myself to feel it
You know I would feel it, I would
Perfect, perfect timing
I start but I don't know how to end
Don't re, don't remind me
I ruined it before it began, whoa
Last night was the last night of my past life
Got me here like you can never figure me out
Last night was the last time, was the last time
I'll never let you figure me out
Sitting here, talking to myself
Thinking how I used to use you
Only thing I'm used to
Last night was the last night of my past life, whoa
Oh, whoa
Whoa, whoa, whoa
Oh, whoa
Whoa, whoa, whoa
Last night was the last night of my past life
Got me here like you can never figure me out
Last night was the last time, was the last time
I'll never let you figure me out
Sitting here, talking to myself
Thinking how I used to use you
Only thing I'm used to
Last night was the last night of my past life, whoa
Oh, whoa
Whoa, whoa, whoa
Oh, whoa
Whoa, whoa, whoa
Oh, whoa
Whoa, whoa, whoa
Oh, whoa
Whoa, whoa, whoa
Where we've been, what we know
Will never go away
Will never go away