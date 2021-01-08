Zayn lanza 'Vibez' y nuevo disco, 'Nobody Is Listening', la semana que viene
Zayn Malik ha vuelto al mundo de la música con 'Vibez', un tema que recupera el R&B clásico que tanto le gusta al artista y que llega tres meses después de 'Better'. Dos temas que se incluirán en su nuevo álbum, titulado Nobody Is Listening, que verá la luz el próximo viernes 15 de enero.
Zayn Malik en el vídeo de 'Better' / Sony Music
La carrera musical de Zayn Malik se encuentra entre el amor por la música y el pánico escénico que el artista tiene a los escenarios.
Tras convertirse en padre de una niña el pasado mes de septiembre, fruto de su relación con la modelo Gigi Hadid, Zayn lanzaba 'Better', su primer single en bastantes meses.
Tres meses después el artista presenta 'Vibez', un nuevo tema que se mueve entre el pop y el R&B más clásico, géneros habituales del cantante.
El artista ha presentado este tema en redes sociales con otra gran noticia: el lanzamiento de su próximo álbum, Nobody Is Listening, el próximo viernes 15 de enero.
Tanto 'Vibez' como 'Better' estarán incluidas en este nuevo trabajo que llega dos años después de Icarus Fall, que contenía nada más y nada menos que 29 temas.
Un disco al que el propio artista no le dio a penas promoción, debido a la ansiedad que le producen los focos y el motivo por el que abandonó One Direction.
LETRA DE 'VIBEZ' DE ZAYN MALIK
Don't keep me waiting
I've been waiting all night to get closer
And you already know I got it for ya
You know the vibes, know the vibes, put it on ya
If it movin' too fast, we go slower
Baby, lose it from me, mediocre
You know the vibes, know the vibes
You and me here in this room
Imagining things we could do
Won't tell no lies, no lies to you
I need you here, I need you here
Mind run 'round, we touchin' slow
Just say the word, I'm ready to go
Anticipation plays after four
I need you now
Baby, I'ma get you right now, baby
When I touch you tell me how it feels
Trust me, I'ma make it feel surreal
Baby, mine, you're mine
I'ma do all the things
Type of things that happen in your dreams
Girl, you're right where you need to be
Just don't keep me
Don't keep me waiting
I've been waiting all night to get closer
And you already know I got it for you
You know the vibes, know the vibes, put it on ya
If it movin' too fast, we go slower
Baby, lose it from me, mediocre
You got the vibes, got the vibes
It for me, do it fast, do it fast
Baby, I'ma get you right now, baby
When I touch you tell me how it feels
Trust me, I'ma make it feel surreal
Baby, mine, you're mine
I'ma do all the things
Type of things that happen in your dreams
Girl, you're right where you need to be
Just don't keep me
Don't keep me waiting
I've been waiting all night to get closer
Yeah, you already know I got it for you
You know the vibes, know the vibes, put it on ya
If it movin' too fast, we go slower
Baby, lose it from me, mediocre
You got the vibes, got the vibes