Zayn lanza 'Vibez' y nuevo disco, 'Nobody Is Listening', la semana que viene

Zayn Malik ha vuelto al mundo de la música con 'Vibez' , un tema que recupera el R&B clásico que tanto le gusta al artista y que llega tres meses después de 'Better' . Dos temas que se incluirán en su nuevo álbum, titulado Nobody Is Listening , que verá la luz el próximo viernes 15 de enero.

La carrera musical de Zayn Malik se encuentra entre el amor por la música y el pánico escénico que el artista tiene a los escenarios.

Tras convertirse en padre de una niña el pasado mes de septiembre, fruto de su relación con la modelo Gigi Hadid, Zayn lanzaba 'Better', su primer single en bastantes meses.

Tres meses después el artista presenta 'Vibez', un nuevo tema que se mueve entre el pop y el R&B más clásico, géneros habituales del cantante.

El artista ha presentado este tema en redes sociales con otra gran noticia: el lanzamiento de su próximo álbum, Nobody Is Listening, el próximo viernes 15 de enero.

Tanto 'Vibez' como 'Better' estarán incluidas en este nuevo trabajo que llega dos años después de Icarus Fall, que contenía nada más y nada menos que 29 temas.

Un disco al que el propio artista no le dio a penas promoción, debido a la ansiedad que le producen los focos y el motivo por el que abandonó One Direction.

LETRA DE 'VIBEZ' DE ZAYN MALIK

Don't keep me waiting

I've been waiting all night to get closer

And you already know I got it for ya

You know the vibes, know the vibes, put it on ya

If it movin' too fast, we go slower

Baby, lose it from me, mediocre

You know the vibes, know the vibes

You and me here in this room

Imagining things we could do

Won't tell no lies, no lies to you

I need you here, I need you here

Mind run 'round, we touchin' slow

Just say the word, I'm ready to go

Anticipation plays after four

I need you now

Baby, I'ma get you right now, baby

When I touch you tell me how it feels

Trust me, I'ma make it feel surreal

Baby, mine, you're mine

I'ma do all the things

Type of things that happen in your dreams

Girl, you're right where you need to be

Just don't keep me

Don't keep me waiting

I've been waiting all night to get closer

And you already know I got it for you

You know the vibes, know the vibes, put it on ya

If it movin' too fast, we go slower

Baby, lose it from me, mediocre

You got the vibes, got the vibes

It for me, do it fast, do it fast

Baby, I'ma get you right now, baby

When I touch you tell me how it feels

Trust me, I'ma make it feel surreal

Baby, mine, you're mine

I'ma do all the things

Type of things that happen in your dreams

Girl, you're right where you need to be

Just don't keep me

Don't keep me waiting

I've been waiting all night to get closer

Yeah, you already know I got it for you

You know the vibes, know the vibes, put it on ya

If it movin' too fast, we go slower

Baby, lose it from me, mediocre

You got the vibes, got the vibes