Todos los ganadores de los Critics Choice Awards 2026

Los Critics Choice Awards 2026 ya tiene a sus ganadores, después de una gala destacada por las películas y series nominadas y actores y actrices que optaban a premios.

Las cintas más premiadas empataron a cuatro premios: Una batalla tras otra (a Mejor película, Mejor guion adaptado, Mejor director y Mejor sonido), Sinners (Mejor actor, Mejor casting, Mejor compositor y Mejor guion original) y Frankenstein (Mejor actor de reparto, Mejor diseño de vestuario, Mejor diseño de producción y Mejor maquillaje y cabello). Y en series destacaron The Pitt, Adolescense y The Studio, con tres premios cada una.

Por su parte, los protagonistas de la gala fueron Timothée Chalamet, Jessie Buckley y Jacob Elordi, que se alzaron como los ganadores de sus respectivas categorías. Y en terreno de series destacaron Rhea Seehorn y Jean Smart.

Repasamos todos los premiados:

Mejor Película

Jay Kelly

Bugonia

Wicked: por siempre

Marty Supreme

Sueño de trenes

Sinners

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another — GANADORA

Sentimental Value

Mejor Actor

Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme — GANADOR

Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another

Joel Edgerton – Train Dreams

Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan – Sinners

Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent

Mejor Actriz

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet — GANADORA

Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another

Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value

Amanda Seyfried – The Testament of Ann Lee

Emma Stone – Bugonia

Mejor actor de reparto

Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein — GANADOR

Paul Mescal – Hamnet

Sean Penn – One Battle After Another

Adam Sandler – Jay Kelly

Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value

Mejor actriz de reparto

Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value

Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan – Weapons — GANADORA

Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners

Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

Mejor actor/actriz joven

Everett Blunck – The Plague

Miles Caton – Sinners — GANADOR

Cary Christopher – Weapons

Shannon Mahina Gorman – Rental Family

Jacobi Jupe – Hamnet

Nina Ye – Left-Handed Girl

Mejor director

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another — GANADOR

Ryan Coogler – Sinners

Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein

Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme

Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao – Hamnet

Mejor fotografía

Adolpho Veloso – Train Dreams — GANADOR

Claudio Miranda – F1

Autumn Durald – Sinners

Łukasz Żal – Hamnet

Michael Bauman – One Battle After Another

Dan Laustsen – Frankenstein

Mejor diseño de vestuario

Kate Hawley – Frankenstein — GANADORA

Malgosia Turzanska – Hamnet

Lindsay Pugh – Hedda

Colleen Atwood, Christine Cantella – Kiss of the Spider Woman

Ruth E. Carter – Sinners

Paul Tazewell – Wicked: For Good

Mejor maquillaje y cabello

Flora Moody, John Nolan – 28 Years Later

Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey – Frankenstein — GANADORA

Siân Richards, Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine, Shunika Terry – Sinners

Kazu Hiro, Felix Fox, Mia Neal – The Smashing Machine

Leo Satkovich, Melizah Wheat, Jason Collins – Weapons

Frances Hannon, Mark Coulier, Laura Blount – Wicked: For Good

Mejores efectos visuales

Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett – Avatar: Fire and Ash — GANADOR

Ryan Tudhope et al. – F1

Dennis Berardi et al. – Frankenstein

Alex Wuttke et al. – Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Michael Ralla et al. – Sinners

Stephane Ceretti et al. – Superman

Mejor película animada

Arco

Elio

In Your Dreams

KPop Demon Hunters — GANADORA

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Mejor comedia

The Ballad of Wallis Island

Eternity

Friendship

The Naked Gun — GANADORA

The Phoenician Scheme

Splitsville

Mejor película extranjera

It Was Just an Accident

Left-Handed Girl

No Other Choice

The Secret Agent — GANADORA

Sirāt

Belén

Mejor sonido

Tiempo de Guerra

Sirat

F1 — GANADOR

Sinners

Frankenstein

Una batalla tras otra

Mejor diseño de producción

Kasra Farahani, Jille Azis – The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau – Frankenstein — GANADOR

Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton – Hamnet

Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Marty Supreme

Hannah Beachler, Monique Champagne – Sinners

Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales – Wicked: For Good

Mejor canción

Drive – F1

Golden – KPop Demon Hunters — GANADORA

I Lied to You – Sinners

Clothed by the Sun – The Testament of Ann Lee

Train Dreams – Train Dreams

The Girl in the Bubble – Wicked: For Good

Mejor casting y ensamble

Nina Gold – Hamnet

Douglas Aibel, Nina Gold – Jay Kelly

Jennifer Venditti – Marty Supreme

Cassandra Kulukundis – One Battle After Another

Francine Maisler – Sinners — GANADOR

Tiffany Little Canfield, Bernard Telsey – Wicked: For Good

Mejor guion original

Noah Baumbach, Emily Mortimer – Jay Kelly

Ryan Coogler – Sinners — GANADOR

Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value

Eva Victor – Lo siento, cariño

Zach Cregger – Weapons

Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme

Mejor compositor

Alexandre Desplat – Frankenstein

Daniel Lopatin – Marty Supreme

Jonny Greenwood – Una batalla tras otra

Max Richter – Hamnet

Hans Zimmer – F1

Ludwig Göransson – Sinners — GANADOR

Mejor Edición

A House of Dynamite

Mary Supreme

La vecina perfecta

F1 — GANADOR

Sinners

Una batalla tras otra

Mejor Diseño de Stunts

Andy Gill – Sinners

Stephen Dunlevy, Kylie Gardiner, Jackson Spidell, Jeremy Marinas, Jan Petřina, Domonkos Pardanyi, Kinga Kósa-Gavalda – Ballerina

Gary Powell, Luciano Bacheta, Craig Dolby – F1

Brian Machleit – Una batalla tras otra

Giedrius Nagys – Warfare

Wade Eastwood – Misión Imposible: Sentencia final — GANADOR

Mejor Guion Adaptado

Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar – Train Dreams

Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell – Hamnet

Park Chan-wook, Lee Kyoung-mi, Don McKellar, Ja-hye Lee – No Other Choice

Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein

Will Tracy – Bugonia

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another — GANADOR

Mejor serie de drama

Alien: Earth

Andor

The Diplomat

Paradise

The Pitt — GANADORA

Pluribus

Severance

Task

Mejor actor de drama en una serie

Sterling K. Brown – Paradise

Diego Luna – Andor

Mark Ruffalo – Task

Adam Scott – Severance

Billy Bob Thornton – Landman

Noah Wyle – The Pitt — GANADOR

Mejor actriz de drama en una serie

Kathy Bates – Matlock

Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age

Britt Lower – Severance

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus — GANADORA

Mejor actor de reparto drama en serie de drama

Patrick Ball – The Pitt

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Ato Essandoh – The Diplomat

Wood Harris – Forever

Tom Pelphrey – Task

Tramell Tillman – Severance — GANADOR

Mejor actriz de reparto drama en serie de drama

Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show

Denée Benton – The Gilded Age

Allison Janney – The Diplomat

Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt — GANADORA

Greta Lee – The Morning Show

Skye P. Marshall – Matlock

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Miniserie o Película Hecha para Televisión

Erin Doherty – Adolescence — GANADORA

Betty Gilpin – Death by Lightning

Marin Ireland – Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy

Sophia Lillis – All Her Fault

Julianne Moore – Sirens

Christine Tremarco – Adolescence

Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Miniserie o Película Hecha para Televisión

Owen Cooper – Adolescence — GANADOR

Wagner Moura – Dope Thief

Nick Offerman – Death by Lightning

Michael Peña – All Her Fault

Ashley Walters – Adolescence

Ramy Youssef – Mountainhead

Mejor Actor en una Miniserie o Película Hecha para Televisión

Michael Chernus – Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy

Stephen Graham – Adolescence — GANADOR

Brian Tyree Henry – Dope Thief

Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me

Michael Shannon – Death by Lightning

Mejor Actriz en una Miniserie o Película Hecha para Televisión

Jessica Biel – The Better Sister

Meghann Fahy – Sirens

Sarah Snook – All Her Fault — GANADORA

Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex

Robin Wright – The Girlfriend

Renée Zellweger – Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Mejor Miniserie

Adolescence — GANADOR

All Her Fault

Chief of War

Death by Lighting

Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy

Dope Thief

Dying for Sex

The Girlfriend

Mejor serie de comedia

Abbott Elementary

Elsbeth

Ghosts

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

The Righteous Gemstones

The Studio — GANADORA

Mejor actor en una serie de comedia

Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson – A Man on the Inside

David Alan Grier – St. Denis Medical

Danny McBride – The Righteous Gemstones

Seth Rogen – The Studio — GANADOR

Alexander Skarsgård – Murderbot

Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia

Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face

Rose McIver – Ghosts

Edi Patterson – The Righteous Gemstones

Carrie Preston – Elsbeth

Jean Smart – Hacks — GANADORA

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia

Ike Barinholtz – The Studio — GANADOR

Paul W. Downs – Hacks

Asher Grodman – Ghosts

Oscar Nuñez – The Paper

Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary

Timothy Simons – Nobody Wants This

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia

Danielle Brooks – Peacemaker

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary — GANADORA

Justine Lupe – Nobody Wants This

Ego Nwodim – Saturday Night Live

Rebecca Wisocky – Ghosts

Mejor Talk Show

The Daily Show

Hot Ones

Jimmy Kimmel Live! — GANADOR

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Mejor Serie de Variedades

Conan O’Brien Must Go

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver — GANADORA

Saturday Night Live

Mejor Especial de Comedia

Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life

Caleb Hearon: Model Comedian

Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things

Marc Maron: Panicked

Sarah Silverman: PostMortem

SNL50: The Anniversary Special — GANADOR

Mejor serie extranjera

Acapulco

Last Samurai Standing

Mussolini: Son of the Century

Red Alert

Squid Game — GANADORA

When No One Sees Us

Mejor serie animada