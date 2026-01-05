Todos los ganadores de los Critics Choice Awards 2026
La gala de los Critics Choice Awards 2026 premió las mejores películas, series y actores de cada categoría, destacando títulos como Una batalla tras otra y actores como Jacob Elordi.
Las bonitas palabras de Timothée Chalamet a Kylie Jenner al ganar en los Critics Choice Awards 2026
Las cintas más premiadas empataron a cuatro premios: Una batalla tras otra (a Mejor película, Mejor guion adaptado, Mejor director y Mejor sonido), Sinners (Mejor actor, Mejor casting, Mejor compositor y Mejor guion original) y Frankenstein (Mejor actor de reparto, Mejor diseño de vestuario, Mejor diseño de producción y Mejor maquillaje y cabello). Y en series destacaron The Pitt, Adolescense y The Studio, con tres premios cada una.
Por su parte, los protagonistas de la gala fueron Timothée Chalamet, Jessie Buckley y Jacob Elordi, que se alzaron como los ganadores de sus respectivas categorías. Y en terreno de series destacaron Rhea Seehorn y Jean Smart.
Repasamos todos los premiados:
Mejor Película
- Jay Kelly
- Bugonia
- Wicked: por siempre
- Marty Supreme
- Sueño de trenes
- Sinners
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- One Battle After Another — GANADORA
- Sentimental Value
Mejor Actor
- Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme — GANADOR
- Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
- Joel Edgerton – Train Dreams
- Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
- Michael B. Jordan – Sinners
- Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent
Mejor Actriz
- Jessie Buckley – Hamnet — GANADORA
- Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
- Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another
- Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
- Amanda Seyfried – The Testament of Ann Lee
- Emma Stone – Bugonia
Mejor actor de reparto
- Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein — GANADOR
- Paul Mescal – Hamnet
- Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
- Adam Sandler – Jay Kelly
- Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value
- Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
- Amy Madigan – Weapons — GANADORA
- Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners
- Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another
Mejor actor/actriz joven
- Everett Blunck – The Plague
- Miles Caton – Sinners — GANADOR
- Cary Christopher – Weapons
- Shannon Mahina Gorman – Rental Family
- Jacobi Jupe – Hamnet
- Nina Ye – Left-Handed Girl
Mejor director
- Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another — GANADOR
- Ryan Coogler – Sinners
- Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein
- Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme
- Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value
- Chloé Zhao – Hamnet
Mejor fotografía
- Adolpho Veloso – Train Dreams — GANADOR
- Claudio Miranda – F1
- Autumn Durald – Sinners
- Łukasz Żal – Hamnet
- Michael Bauman – One Battle After Another
- Dan Laustsen – Frankenstein
Mejor diseño de vestuario
- Kate Hawley – Frankenstein — GANADORA
- Malgosia Turzanska – Hamnet
- Lindsay Pugh – Hedda
- Colleen Atwood, Christine Cantella – Kiss of the Spider Woman
- Ruth E. Carter – Sinners
- Paul Tazewell – Wicked: For Good
Mejor maquillaje y cabello
- Flora Moody, John Nolan – 28 Years Later
- Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey – Frankenstein — GANADORA
- Siân Richards, Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine, Shunika Terry – Sinners
- Kazu Hiro, Felix Fox, Mia Neal – The Smashing Machine
- Leo Satkovich, Melizah Wheat, Jason Collins – Weapons
- Frances Hannon, Mark Coulier, Laura Blount – Wicked: For Good
Mejores efectos visuales
- Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett – Avatar: Fire and Ash — GANADOR
- Ryan Tudhope et al. – F1
- Dennis Berardi et al. – Frankenstein
- Alex Wuttke et al. – Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
- Michael Ralla et al. – Sinners
- Stephane Ceretti et al. – Superman
Mejor película animada
- Arco
- Elio
- In Your Dreams
- KPop Demon Hunters — GANADORA
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
- Zootopia 2
Mejor comedia
- The Ballad of Wallis Island
- Eternity
- Friendship
- The Naked Gun — GANADORA
- The Phoenician Scheme
- Splitsville
Mejor película extranjera
- It Was Just an Accident
- Left-Handed Girl
- No Other Choice
- The Secret Agent — GANADORA
- Sirāt
- Belén
Mejor sonido
- Tiempo de Guerra
- Sirat
- F1 — GANADOR
- Sinners
- Frankenstein
- Una batalla tras otra
Mejor diseño de producción
- Kasra Farahani, Jille Azis – The Fantastic Four: First Steps
- Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau – Frankenstein — GANADOR
- Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton – Hamnet
- Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Marty Supreme
- Hannah Beachler, Monique Champagne – Sinners
- Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales – Wicked: For Good
Mejor canción
- Drive – F1
- Golden – KPop Demon Hunters — GANADORA
- I Lied to You – Sinners
- Clothed by the Sun – The Testament of Ann Lee
- Train Dreams – Train Dreams
- The Girl in the Bubble – Wicked: For Good
Mejor casting y ensamble
- Nina Gold – Hamnet
- Douglas Aibel, Nina Gold – Jay Kelly
- Jennifer Venditti – Marty Supreme
- Cassandra Kulukundis – One Battle After Another
- Francine Maisler – Sinners — GANADOR
- Tiffany Little Canfield, Bernard Telsey – Wicked: For Good
Mejor guion original
- Noah Baumbach, Emily Mortimer – Jay Kelly
- Ryan Coogler – Sinners — GANADOR
- Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value
- Eva Victor – Lo siento, cariño
- Zach Cregger – Weapons
- Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme
Mejor compositor
- Alexandre Desplat – Frankenstein
- Daniel Lopatin – Marty Supreme
- Jonny Greenwood – Una batalla tras otra
- Max Richter – Hamnet
- Hans Zimmer – F1
- Ludwig Göransson – Sinners — GANADOR
Mejor Edición
- A House of Dynamite
- Mary Supreme
- La vecina perfecta
- F1 — GANADOR
- Sinners
- Una batalla tras otra
Mejor Diseño de Stunts
- Andy Gill – Sinners
- Stephen Dunlevy, Kylie Gardiner, Jackson Spidell, Jeremy Marinas, Jan Petřina, Domonkos Pardanyi, Kinga Kósa-Gavalda – Ballerina
- Gary Powell, Luciano Bacheta, Craig Dolby – F1
- Brian Machleit – Una batalla tras otra
- Giedrius Nagys – Warfare
- Wade Eastwood – Misión Imposible: Sentencia final — GANADOR
Mejor Guion Adaptado
- Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar – Train Dreams
- Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell – Hamnet
- Park Chan-wook, Lee Kyoung-mi, Don McKellar, Ja-hye Lee – No Other Choice
- Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein
- Will Tracy – Bugonia
- Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another — GANADOR
Mejor serie de drama
- Alien: Earth
- Andor
- The Diplomat
- Paradise
- The Pitt — GANADORA
- Pluribus
- Severance
- Task
Mejor actor de drama en una serie
- Sterling K. Brown – Paradise
- Diego Luna – Andor
- Mark Ruffalo – Task
- Adam Scott – Severance
- Billy Bob Thornton – Landman
- Noah Wyle – The Pitt — GANADOR
Mejor actriz de drama en una serie
- Kathy Bates – Matlock
- Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age
- Britt Lower – Severance
- Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
- Keri Russell – The Diplomat
- Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus — GANADORA
Mejor actor de reparto drama en serie de drama
- Patrick Ball – The Pitt
- Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
- Ato Essandoh – The Diplomat
- Wood Harris – Forever
- Tom Pelphrey – Task
- Tramell Tillman – Severance — GANADOR
Mejor actriz de reparto drama en serie de drama
- Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show
- Denée Benton – The Gilded Age
- Allison Janney – The Diplomat
- Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt — GANADORA
- Greta Lee – The Morning Show
- Skye P. Marshall – Matlock
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Miniserie o Película Hecha para Televisión
- Erin Doherty – Adolescence — GANADORA
- Betty Gilpin – Death by Lightning
- Marin Ireland – Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy
- Sophia Lillis – All Her Fault
- Julianne Moore – Sirens
- Christine Tremarco – Adolescence
Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Miniserie o Película Hecha para Televisión
- Owen Cooper – Adolescence — GANADOR
- Wagner Moura – Dope Thief
- Nick Offerman – Death by Lightning
- Michael Peña – All Her Fault
- Ashley Walters – Adolescence
- Ramy Youssef – Mountainhead
Mejor Actor en una Miniserie o Película Hecha para Televisión
- Michael Chernus – Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy
- Stephen Graham – Adolescence — GANADOR
- Brian Tyree Henry – Dope Thief
- Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story
- Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me
- Michael Shannon – Death by Lightning
Mejor Actriz en una Miniserie o Película Hecha para Televisión
- Jessica Biel – The Better Sister
- Meghann Fahy – Sirens
- Sarah Snook – All Her Fault — GANADORA
- Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex
- Robin Wright – The Girlfriend
- Renée Zellweger – Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
Mejor Miniserie
- Adolescence — GANADOR
- All Her Fault
- Chief of War
- Death by Lighting
- Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy
- Dope Thief
- Dying for Sex
- The Girlfriend
Mejor serie de comedia
Abbott Elementary
Elsbeth
Ghosts
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
The Righteous Gemstones
The Studio — GANADORA
Mejor actor en una serie de comedia
Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson – A Man on the Inside
David Alan Grier – St. Denis Medical
Danny McBride – The Righteous Gemstones
Seth Rogen – The Studio — GANADOR
Alexander Skarsgård – Murderbot
Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia
- Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This
- Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face
- Rose McIver – Ghosts
- Edi Patterson – The Righteous Gemstones
- Carrie Preston – Elsbeth
- Jean Smart – Hacks — GANADORA
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia
- Ike Barinholtz – The Studio — GANADOR
- Paul W. Downs – Hacks
- Asher Grodman – Ghosts
- Oscar Nuñez – The Paper
- Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary
- Timothy Simons – Nobody Wants This
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia
- Danielle Brooks – Peacemaker
- Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
- Janelle James – Abbott Elementary — GANADORA
- Justine Lupe – Nobody Wants This
- Ego Nwodim – Saturday Night Live
- Rebecca Wisocky – Ghosts
Mejor Talk Show
The Daily Show
Hot Ones
Jimmy Kimmel Live! — GANADOR
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
Mejor Serie de Variedades
Conan O’Brien Must Go
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver — GANADORA
Saturday Night Live
Mejor Especial de Comedia
- Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life
- Caleb Hearon: Model Comedian
- Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things
- Marc Maron: Panicked
- Sarah Silverman: PostMortem
- SNL50: The Anniversary Special — GANADOR
Mejor serie extranjera
- Acapulco
- Last Samurai Standing
- Mussolini: Son of the Century
- Red Alert
- Squid Game — GANADORA
- When No One Sees Us
Mejor serie animada
- Bob’s Burgers
- Harley Quinn
- Long Story Short
- Marvel Zombies
- South Park — GANADORA
- Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man