'Ufff!', la letra y la canción de E' Femme para el Benidorm Fest 2023
La girl band madrileña E' Femme participa en el Benidorm Fest 2023 con Ufff!, con el que pretenden clasificarse para representar a España en Eurovisión.
Prometían una canción movidita y se definen como "Chanel pero multiplicadas por cuatro".
Las chicas de E' Femme apuestan fuerte con Ufff!, la canción con la que buscan el billete para viajar a Liverpool en 2023 y representar a España en el Festival de Eurovision.
Una girl band formada por cuatro madrileñas que pretende poner toda su energía sobre el escenario para conquistar a la audiencia con una propuesta atrevida y con mucho movimiento. El título es una onomatopeya y ya adelantaron que se trataba de una canción muy diferente a sus anteriores trabajos.
La portada de 'Ufff!' de E' Femme
Letra de 'Ufff!' de E' Femme
Melania:
Mmm yeah
It’s E’FEMME, yeah
Sandy:
Baby soy
Tan hard como un tsunami
Aparta que estoy coming
Arraso al pasa-ah-ah-ar
Lottie:
Baby no, no me creo tu story
Don’t come and say you’re sorry
Estoy pa mí na’ más
Melania:
De lo que fue ya no queda nada, no
‘Cause I’m way better by myself
Sandy:
‘Cause we belong in different games
Ya te dije ‘No le debo a nadie’
Yeah, you fall and I’m riding way higher
Melania, Lottie, Sandy:
Cause I I I...
Then I go ‘UFF!’
Better than you
Showing my moves
Imma Imma Imma Imma Imma Imma savage ‘UFF!’
Better than you
Showing my moves
Imma Imma Imma Imma Imma Imma savage
Lottie:
Relaja y coge asiento
Volando rollo Falcon
Slow it down
Te lo bajo a tu tempo
Been a bit shady? ‘Cause baby I’m so ready You cannot even reach me
Better leave, maybe?
Bubu:
Playing con las mías porque quieres de lo mío Shaking it down-down-down-down
Lo que ves ya lo has perdío’
If you want a knock down
Move away, you’re in my ground
You wanna hear it louder?
I’m the queen, I’m way too proud
Sandy:
De lo que fue ya no queda nada, no
‘Cause I’m way better by myself
Melania:
‘Cause we belong in different games
Ya te dije ‘No le debo a nadie’
Yeah, you fall and I’m riding way higher
Melania, Lottie, Sandy:
‘Cause I I I...
Then I go ‘UFF!’
Better than you
Showing my moves
Imma Imma Imma Imma Imma Imma savage ‘UFF!’
Better than you
Showing my moves
Imma Imma Imma Imma Imma Imma savage
Bubu:
Whacha saying, I’m a leader
Yo siempre hablo alto
Better shut up, come and listen
Bubu, Lottie:
No me impone nadie
No necesito permission
Siempre sé pa’ dónde voy ‘Cause I always had the vision
Sandy:
De lo que fue ya no queda nada
Melania:
No, better by myself
Sandy, Melania:
‘Cause we belong in different games
Ya te dije ‘No le debo a nadie’
Yeah, you fall and I’m riding way higher
Melania, Lottie, Sandy:
‘Cause I I I...
And then I go “UFF!”
Better than you
Showing my moves
Imma Imma Imma Imma Imma Imma savage Then I’ll go ‘UFF!’
Better than you
Showing my moves
Imma Imma Imma Imma Imma Imma savage
Todas:
Alejando, me estoy alejando
Sorry baby, te devuelvo tu daño
Alejando, me estoy alejando
Alejando, me estoy alejando
Sorry baby, te devuelvo tu daño
Alejando, me estoy alejando
Bye bye, then I go ‘UFF!’
Más Noticias
Cuándo se celebra el Benidorm Fest 2023
Igual que en 2022, el Benidorm Fest se dividirá en una ceremonia inaugural, dos Seminifinales y una Gran final.
- Ceremonia de inauguración: 29 de enero
- Primera semifinal: 31 de enero
- Segunda semifinal: 2 de febrero
- Gran final: 4 de febrero