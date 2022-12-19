'Ufff!', la letra y la canción de E' Femme para el Benidorm Fest 2023

Prometían una canción movidita y se definen como "Chanel pero multiplicadas por cuatro".

Las chicas de E' Femme apuestan fuerte con Ufff!, la canción con la que buscan el billete para viajar a Liverpool en 2023 y representar a España en el Festival de Eurovision.

Una girl band formada por cuatro madrileñas que pretende poner toda su energía sobre el escenario para conquistar a la audiencia con una propuesta atrevida y con mucho movimiento. El título es una onomatopeya y ya adelantaron que se trataba de una canción muy diferente a sus anteriores trabajos.

La portada de 'Ufff!' de E' Femme

Letra de 'Ufff!' de E' Femme

Melania:

Mmm yeah

It’s E’FEMME, yeah

Sandy:

Baby soy

Tan hard como un tsunami

Aparta que estoy coming

Arraso al pasa-ah-ah-ar

Lottie:

Baby no, no me creo tu story

Don’t come and say you’re sorry

Estoy pa mí na’ más

Melania:

De lo que fue ya no queda nada, no

‘Cause I’m way better by myself

Sandy:

‘Cause we belong in different games

Ya te dije ‘No le debo a nadie’

Yeah, you fall and I’m riding way higher

Melania, Lottie, Sandy:

Cause I I I...

Then I go ‘UFF!’

Better than you

Showing my moves

Imma Imma Imma Imma Imma Imma savage ‘UFF!’

Better than you

Showing my moves

Imma Imma Imma Imma Imma Imma savage

Lottie:

Relaja y coge asiento

Volando rollo Falcon

Slow it down

Te lo bajo a tu tempo

Been a bit shady? ‘Cause baby I’m so ready You cannot even reach me

Better leave, maybe?

Bubu:

Playing con las mías porque quieres de lo mío Shaking it down-down-down-down

Lo que ves ya lo has perdío’

If you want a knock down

Move away, you’re in my ground

You wanna hear it louder?

I’m the queen, I’m way too proud

Sandy:

De lo que fue ya no queda nada, no

‘Cause I’m way better by myself

Melania:

‘Cause we belong in different games

Ya te dije ‘No le debo a nadie’

Yeah, you fall and I’m riding way higher

Melania, Lottie, Sandy:

‘Cause I I I...

Then I go ‘UFF!’

Better than you

Showing my moves

Imma Imma Imma Imma Imma Imma savage ‘UFF!’

Better than you

Showing my moves

Imma Imma Imma Imma Imma Imma savage

Bubu:

Whacha saying, I’m a leader

Yo siempre hablo alto

Better shut up, come and listen

Bubu, Lottie:

No me impone nadie

No necesito permission

Siempre sé pa’ dónde voy ‘Cause I always had the vision

Sandy:

De lo que fue ya no queda nada

Melania:

No, better by myself

Sandy, Melania:

‘Cause we belong in different games

Ya te dije ‘No le debo a nadie’

Yeah, you fall and I’m riding way higher

Melania, Lottie, Sandy:

‘Cause I I I...

And then I go “UFF!”

Better than you

Showing my moves

Imma Imma Imma Imma Imma Imma savage Then I’ll go ‘UFF!’

Better than you

Showing my moves

Imma Imma Imma Imma Imma Imma savage

Todas:

Alejando, me estoy alejando

Sorry baby, te devuelvo tu daño

Alejando, me estoy alejando

Alejando, me estoy alejando

Sorry baby, te devuelvo tu daño

Alejando, me estoy alejando

Bye bye, then I go ‘UFF!’

Cuándo se celebra el Benidorm Fest 2023

Igual que en 2022, el Benidorm Fest se dividirá en una ceremonia inaugural, dos Seminifinales y una Gran final.