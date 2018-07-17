PLAYLIST 388

PLAYLIST DE LA SESIÓN 388

Chart:

1.-Artbat”Momentum”

2.-Solee”Ten”(Luca Bachetti remix)

3.-Onur Ozman”Temptation”(Wally Lopez remix)

4.-Fer BR”Say what"

5.-Joeski”Glory of house"

6.-Joris Voorn”Looks fake obviusly"

7.-Wally Lopez&Ismael Rivas”Dirty Beats”

8-Spencer K and matt sassari”Isuly”(Worthy remix)

9- Stefano noferini&Daniel Selfmade”Coconut"

10-Nacho Marco”Tell me something”

Segunda hora:

- My Favorite Robot ft. Northern Lite - For Ever More (Club Mix)

- Adriatique - Undrstnd (Original Version)

- Way Out West - Tuesday Maybe - Anjunadeep

- Oxia - Unity (Up Mix)

- Enrico Bellan - Morfina (Stefano Crabuzza Rmx)

- Stereo MC´s ft. Terranova - Turnaround (Haiku575 Mix)

- Paul Ursin - Dronia (Original Mix)

- Dennis Ferrer - Son Of Raw (Andre Hommen Remix)

- Soul Button & Animal Picnic - Icosian (Original Mix)

- Robert Babicz - Red (Dahu Remix)

- BLANCAh & Animal Picnic - Fractals (Original Mix)

- Piemont - Sad To Think (Original Mix)