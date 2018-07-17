PLAYLIST 388
europafm.com | Madrid | Actualizado el 17/07/2018 a las 14:58 horas
PLAYLIST DE LA SESIÓN 388
Chart:
1.-Artbat”Momentum”
2.-Solee”Ten”(Luca Bachetti remix)
3.-Onur Ozman”Temptation”(Wally Lopez remix)
4.-Fer BR”Say what"
5.-Joeski”Glory of house"
6.-Joris Voorn”Looks fake obviusly"
7.-Wally Lopez&Ismael Rivas”Dirty Beats”
8-Spencer K and matt sassari”Isuly”(Worthy remix)
9- Stefano noferini&Daniel Selfmade”Coconut"
10-Nacho Marco”Tell me something”
Segunda hora:
- My Favorite Robot ft. Northern Lite - For Ever More (Club Mix)
- Adriatique - Undrstnd (Original Version)
- Way Out West - Tuesday Maybe - Anjunadeep
- Oxia - Unity (Up Mix)
- Enrico Bellan - Morfina (Stefano Crabuzza Rmx)
- Stereo MC´s ft. Terranova - Turnaround (Haiku575 Mix)
- Paul Ursin - Dronia (Original Mix)
- Dennis Ferrer - Son Of Raw (Andre Hommen Remix)
- Soul Button & Animal Picnic - Icosian (Original Mix)
- Robert Babicz - Red (Dahu Remix)
- BLANCAh & Animal Picnic - Fractals (Original Mix)
- Piemont - Sad To Think (Original Mix)