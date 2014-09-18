La música se cuela en el referéndum por la independencia de Escocia

En el juego de la democracia, el pueblo ha hablado. Escocia ha podido votar y decidir su futuro, aunque el resultado no sea del agrado de William Wallace. El porcentaje ha sido un ajustado 55,3% de los votos a favor del inmovilismo, frente a un 44,7% de los votos que defendía la independencia de Escocia. En definitiva, ha ganado la participación: casi un 85% de los ciudadanos han acudido a las urnas. Durante la campaña hemos podido ver cómo artistas de la talla de Calvin Harris, Matt Bellamy de Muse, Mick Jagger o Björk se pronunciaban acerca de si Escocia debía ser un país independiente.

Uno de los artistas que más claro se ha posicionado a favor del 'Sí' ha sido Mogwai, encabezando la lista de invitados al evento pro-independentista Una Noche Por Escocia que se celebró el domingo pasado. El acto congregó a 3.000 asistentes, entre los que también se encontraban Alex Kapranos de Franz Ferdinand, Amy Macdonald, Frightened Rabbit, Eddi Reader y Lorraine McIntosh de Deacon Blue y Ricky Ross.

La campaña que apostaba por mantener Escocia como parte del Reino Unido, Let's Stay Together, ha estado defendida por una generación de artistas ingleses más madura, como son el caso de David Bowie, Mick Jagger de los Rolling Stones, Sting, Brian Ferry y David Gilmour de Pink Floyd. Ellos, junto a 200 personalidades entre los que se encuentran Steven Hawking o el cineasta Michael Douglas, han firmado un manifiesto en favor del unionismo.

Will Scotland have it's own iTunes store? — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) septiembre 17, 2014

I know I don't live in Scotland. But I would be sad if we don't stay together. I always like the feeling of being united. — Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) septiembre 11, 2014

The Polls are now open in Scotland! Not sure I am going to be able to sleep tronight over here in LA! Aaaaggghhhhh Sx — Garbage (@garbage) septiembre 18, 2014

We are not invigorated about politics just for Scotland but because this is first hint of democracy we've had in decades. #directdemocracy — Matt Bellamy (@MattBellamy) septiembre 17, 2014

s c o t l a n d ! declare independence! http://t.co/uab2dmO8Pt — björk (@bjork) septiembre 17, 2014

dear Scotland, as someone descended from McBrides I wish you all well on this incredibly historic day. pic.twitter.com/EoQp8ynYm6 — moby (@thelittleidiot) septiembre 18, 2014

Hello friends in Scotland today, Time to vote. I'm voting for the future, I'm voting yes. -Edwyn #VoteYes #indyref — Edwyn Collins (@EdwynCollins) septiembre 18, 2014

Good luck to Scotland for the Yes referendum. It could be incredible. Then we can have Independance for Manchester, then Leeds, Hull etc... — Johnny Marr (@Johnny_Marr) septiembre 17, 2014

Hey Scotland, I saw this and thought of you xxx pic.twitter.com/yc7aXiWZAw — Billy Bragg (@billybragg) septiembre 18, 2014

When I think of the bloodshed, anguish and destruction other countries have gone through to get to this point in their history... — alex kapranos (@alkapranos) septiembre 17, 2014