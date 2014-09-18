Europa FM

LA FIESTA DE LA DEMOCRACIA

La música se cuela en el referéndum por la independencia de Escocia

El Reino Unido seguirá unido. Es el resultado del referendo que se ha llevado a cabo en Escocia, donde un 55,3% de los escoceses ha decidido apostar por el unionismo. El mundo de la música también se ha pronunciado ante la independencia de Escocia: Calvin Harris, Franz Ferdinand, Muse, Björk, Moby, Garbage...

europafm.com | Barcelona | Actualizado el 17/07/2018 a las 20:44 horas

Ambiente festivo en Escocia

Ambiente festivo en Escocia / Getty Images

En el juego de la democracia, el pueblo ha hablado. Escocia ha podido votar y decidir su futuro, aunque el resultado no sea del agrado de William Wallace. El porcentaje ha sido un ajustado 55,3% de los votos a favor del inmovilismo, frente a un 44,7% de los votos que defendía la independencia de Escocia. En definitiva, ha ganado la participación: casi un 85% de los ciudadanos han acudido a las urnas. Durante la campaña hemos podido ver cómo artistas de la talla de Calvin Harris, Matt Bellamy de Muse, Mick Jagger o Björk se pronunciaban acerca de si Escocia debía ser un país independiente.

Uno de los artistas que más claro se ha posicionado a favor del 'Sí' ha sido Mogwai, encabezando la lista de invitados al evento pro-independentista Una Noche Por Escocia que se celebró el domingo pasado. El acto congregó a 3.000 asistentes, entre los que también se encontraban Alex Kapranos de Franz Ferdinand, Amy Macdonald, Frightened Rabbit, Eddi Reader y Lorraine McIntosh de Deacon Blue y Ricky Ross.

La campaña que apostaba por mantener Escocia como parte del Reino Unido, Let's Stay Together, ha estado defendida por una generación de artistas ingleses más madura, como son el caso de David Bowie, Mick Jagger de los Rolling Stones, Sting, Brian Ferry y David Gilmour de Pink Floyd. Ellos, junto a 200 personalidades entre los que se encuentran Steven Hawking o el cineasta Michael Douglas, han firmado un manifiesto en favor del unionismo.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 