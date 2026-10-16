Olivia Rodrigo y Chappell Roan añaden una perspectiva queer a 'expectations' con su remix

Olivia Rodrigo ha invitado a Chappell Roan al remix de expectations, uno de los temas de su último álbum you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love (2026). La canción indaga en las expectativas que tenía Rodrigo de un hombre, las cuales se frustraron una vez le conoció de verdad. Sin embargo, la nueva aportación de Roan ha convertido el tema en un himno queer.

La joven artista, conocida por su estética drag, añade una estrofa nueva a expectations donde narra una historia inventada con una chica: "La llevé a un concierto / En primera fila, creí que sería divertido / Su mano se movía bajo mi falda / Una nueva perforación en su lengua / Dijo que me llamaría más tarde / Eso fue hace tres semanas / Típico comportamiento de una chica de L.A", canta. Roan también modifica el estribillo al cambiar la palabra "boy" por "girl".

El proceso de composición fue tan divertido como el tema. "Tengo un recuerdo muy claro de cuando estábamos en el estudio, Chappell, intentando escribir la segunda estrofa", le cuenta Rodrigo a Zane Lowe en Apple Music. "Yo te estaba contando todas las cosas disparatadas que los chicos me habían hecho y tú me dijiste: 'Dios mío, tienes que empezar a salir con chicas. Esto es una locura'. Ya lo sé. Esto es una locura. El mundo está desatado".

Chappell Roan: "Es genial poder incluir una perspectiva queer"

Por su parte, Roan agradece a Rodrigo la libertad creativa que le ofreció: "No sé si todo el mundo estaría dispuesto a tener una estrofa completamente queer en su canción. Creo que eso dice mucho sobre tu apoyo a lo queer, pero también transmite una energía de estrella del pop femenino. Para mí se siente muy feminista, pero eso es muy propio de ti", dice dirigiéndose a su compañera.

Letra del remix de 'expectations'

[Chappell Roan]

Ooh, Olivia does remixes now

[Olivia Rodrigo]

I met him at a party

I think he was on drugs

He wasn't smart or funny

I convinced myself he was

He had a great apartment

And a car his parents bought

I thought that he was perfect

And now his number's blocked

[Olivia Rodrigo]

Took a couple months (Took a couple months)

But now I am secure (Now I am secure)

I am so evolved (I am so evolved)

Now I ask for more and more and more and more and more

[Olivia Rodrigo]

I won't settle for a guy with a fake job

They seem so desperate for loving, but baby, I'm not

Gave my heart with zero stipulations

Now I take careful consideration

I'm not kissing any boy that is passive

Their indecision is painfully unattractive

Past mistakes are just new information

These days, I've got expectations

[Chappell Roan y Olivia Rodrigo]

I took her to a concert

Front row, thought it'd be fun

Her hand moving up my skirt

New piercing on her tongue

She said she'd call me later

That was three weeks ago

Classic L.A. behavior (She could've just said no)

[Chappell Roan y Olivia Rodrigo]

But in a couple months (In a couple months)

This love will be procured (Our love will be procured)

She will be evolved (She will be evolved)

And I will be adored, adored, adored, adored, adored

[Chappell Roan]

I won't settle for a girl with a fake job

They seem so desperate for loving, but, baby, I'm not

Gave my heart with zero stipulations

Now I take careful consideration

I'm not kissing any girl that is passive

Their indecision is painfully unattractive

Past mistakes are just new information

These days, I've got expectations

[Olivia Rodrigo y Daniel Nigro]

I've got big expectations

I've got real big expectations

I've got big expectations

I've got real big expectations

She's got big expectations

She's got real big expectations

She's got big expectations

She's got real big expectations

[Olivia Rodrigo y Chappell Roan]

I won't settle for a guy with a fake job

They seem so desperate for loving, but, baby, I'm not (No, baby, I'm not)

Gave my heart with zero stipulations

Now I take careful consideration (I take careful consideration, oh)

I'm not kissing any boy that is passive (Not kissin' no boy, no boy)

Their indecision is painfully unattractive (Unattractive)

Past mistakes are just new information

These days, I've got expectations (Ooh, ooh)

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Fuente: Genius