Rina Sawayama estrena el videoclip de 'This hell', una oda al amor frente al odio
Después de muchos días esperándolo, Rina Sawayama ha estrenado el videoclip de su último single This hell, su trabajo más cañero hasta ahora.
Rina Sawayama ha estrenado el videoclip de su nuevo single This hell y ha dejado a todos sus fans con la boca abierta tal y como se esperaba.
Está dirigido por Ali Kurr y muestra a Rina en una lujosa boda a la que no parece hacerle demasiada ilusión. Lo que ella espera es la fiesta de después, a la que acude vestida con un look vaquero. Mucho neón, confeti y baile... El mensaje del video es claro: hablar sobre el amor y la comunidad frente al odio y la disidencia.
La artista ha reconocido que tiene muchas influencias de artistas de los 2000 como Britney Spears o Shania Twain.
This hell es la primera canción del segundo álbum de la diva japonesa, Hold the girl, que será publicado en septiembre.
Letra de 'This hell'
Let's go, girls
Saw a poster on the corner opposite the motel
Turns out I'm going to hell if I keep on being myself
Don't know what I did, but they seem pretty mad about it
God hates us? Alright then! Buckle up, at dawn we're riding
Walk a mile on these coals, busy cleansing my soul
Getting ready for the night
Damned for eternity, but you're coming with me
Into the afterlife
This hell is better with you
We're burning up together
Baby, that makes two
'Cause the Devil's wearing Prada
And loves a little drama, ooh-ooh
This hell is better with you
With you
With you
Oh, with you
This hell is better with you
Flame red carpet moment, posing for the paparazzi
Fuck what they did to Britney, to Lady Di and Whitney
Don't know why we're here, but might as well get down and dirty
That Satan's looking thirsty, not even he can hurt me
Walk a mile on these coals, busy cleansing my soul
Getting ready for the night
Damned for eternity, but you're coming with me
Into the afterlife (Wow, that's hot)
This hell is better with you
We're burning up together, baby, that makes two
'Cause the Devil's wearing Prada
And loves a little drama, ooh-ooh
This hell is better with you
This life gave us nothing to lose
We're going down together, got a ticket for two
'Cause the Devil's wearing Prada
And loves a little drama, ooh-ooh
This hell is better with you
With you
With you
Oh, with you
Got my invitation to eternal damnation
Get in line, pass the wine, bitch
We're going straight to hell
Got my invitation to eternal damnation
Get in line, pass the wine, bitch
We're going straight to hell
This hell is better with you
We're burning up together, baby, that makes two
'Cause the Devil's wearing Prada
And loves a little drama, ooh-ooh
This hell is better with you
This hell is better with you (I'm in this hell with you)
This hell is better with you (With you, with you)
This hell is better with you (Ooh)
(This hell is better with you)