Rina Sawayama estrena el videoclip de 'This hell', una oda al amor frente al odio

Rina Sawayama ha estrenado el videoclip de su nuevo single This hell y ha dejado a todos sus fans con la boca abierta tal y como se esperaba.

Está dirigido por Ali Kurr y muestra a Rina en una lujosa boda a la que no parece hacerle demasiada ilusión. Lo que ella espera es la fiesta de después, a la que acude vestida con un look vaquero. Mucho neón, confeti y baile... El mensaje del video es claro: hablar sobre el amor y la comunidad frente al odio y la disidencia.

La artista ha reconocido que tiene muchas influencias de artistas de los 2000 como Britney Spears o Shania Twain.

This hell es la primera canción del segundo álbum de la diva japonesa, Hold the girl, que será publicado en septiembre.

Letra de 'This hell'

Let's go, girls

Saw a poster on the corner opposite the motel

Turns out I'm going to hell if I keep on being myself

Don't know what I did, but they seem pretty mad about it

God hates us? Alright then! Buckle up, at dawn we're riding

Walk a mile on these coals, busy cleansing my soul

Getting ready for the night

Damned for eternity, but you're coming with me

Into the afterlife

This hell is better with you

We're burning up together

Baby, that makes two

'Cause the Devil's wearing Prada

And loves a little drama, ooh-ooh

This hell is better with you

With you

With you

Oh, with you

This hell is better with you

Flame red carpet moment, posing for the paparazzi

Fuck what they did to Britney, to Lady Di and Whitney

Don't know why we're here, but might as well get down and dirty

That Satan's looking thirsty, not even he can hurt me

Walk a mile on these coals, busy cleansing my soul

Getting ready for the night

Damned for eternity, but you're coming with me

Into the afterlife (Wow, that's hot)

This hell is better with you

We're burning up together, baby, that makes two

'Cause the Devil's wearing Prada

And loves a little drama, ooh-ooh

This hell is better with you

This life gave us nothing to lose

We're going down together, got a ticket for two

'Cause the Devil's wearing Prada

And loves a little drama, ooh-ooh

This hell is better with you

With you

With you

Oh, with you

Got my invitation to eternal damnation

Get in line, pass the wine, bitch

We're going straight to hell

Got my invitation to eternal damnation

Get in line, pass the wine, bitch

We're going straight to hell

This hell is better with you

We're burning up together, baby, that makes two

'Cause the Devil's wearing Prada

And loves a little drama, ooh-ooh

This hell is better with you

This hell is better with you (I'm in this hell with you)

This hell is better with you (With you, with you)

This hell is better with you (Ooh)

(This hell is better with you)