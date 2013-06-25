Consigue Tablets HP con ¿Me Pones? e 'Ibiza 2013'

Ya se ha puesto a la venta Ibiza 2013, el álbum oficial de las noches de Ibiza. Un doble CD que reúne todos los éxitos que suenan en la isla blanca.

Reload de Sebastian Ingrosso, Years de Alesso, As your friend de Afrojack y Chris Brown... y hasta un total de 38 canciones para que no dejes de bailar este verano.

Con motivo de este lanzamiento en ¿Me Pones? regalamos Tablets HP Slate 7 para que tengas todo lo que quieras en la palma de tu mano. Especialmente diseñada para jugar y consumir contenidos multimedia, es la primera tablet del mundo en incluir la tecnología Beats Audio para que puedas escuchar Ibiza 2013 con una calidad de sonido única.

Estate muy atento a ¿Me Pones? los sábados 29 de junio y 6 de julio y Juanma Romero te indicará cómo conseguir tu Tablet HP Slate 7.

GANADORES SÁBADO 29 DE JUNIO:

Diego Martínez (Aldaia - Valencia)

Cristina Chic (Zaragoza)

Raquel Quijada (Robledo de Chavela - Madrid)

Ángel Crespo (Almendralejo - Badajoz)

Daniel Alutiz (San Vicente de la Sonsierra - La Rioja)

GANADORES SABADO 6 DE JULIO:

Salvador Cruz (Badalona - Barcelona)

Laura Hidalgo (Girona)

Óscar Juan (Sagunto - Valencia)

Pablo Nieto (Madrid)

Fernando Gutiérrez (Madrid)

Tracklist Ibiza 2013:

CD1

Sebastian Ingrosso – Reload

Alesso – Years

Armin Van Buuren – This is what it feels like

Nervo, Hook n sling – Reason

Dada Life – So young so high (Dillon Francis remix)

Bastille – Pompeii

Florence & The Machine – Spectrum (Calvin Harris remix)

Afrojack, Chris Brown - As your friend

Martin Solveig, DEV – We came to smash

Empire of the sun, Zedd – Alive (Zedd remix)

Otto Knows – Million voices (Torn remix radio edit)

The Zombie Kids – Amnesia Haze

Chase & Status – Blind faith

Wally Lopez – You can’t stop the beat

Reepublic ft. T-Elle – Turn off the light

The Saturdays, Sean Paul – What about us (Seamus Haji radio)

Michael Calfan, vs. John Dahlback ft. Andy P – Let your mind go

Nicole Scherzinger – Boomerang (Cahill remix)

Christopher S, Max Urban – Put your hands up for the world



CD2

Nicky Romero, Nervo – Like home

Lana del Rey – Summertime sadness (Cedric Gervais Remix)

Bingo Players – Out of my mind (Dada Life)

Example - Say nothing

Disclosure ft. Alunageorge - White noise

TJR – Ode to oi

Keane, Afrojack – Soverign light café (Afrojack remix)

Eva Simons – I don’t like you (Nicky Romero remix)

Sandro Silva – Let go tonight

Anton Wick – Revolution love

DEV – In the dark (remix)

Kerli – The lucky ones (Syn Cole vs. Kerli)

Carlos Jean, DJ Nano – Prisoners

RLS – Alone

Marien Baker – Unbreakeable

Muttonheads – Snow White

Rightless – You’re the one

Sushy – Jumpin’ up

Rune RK ft. Andreas Moe – Power of you and me

