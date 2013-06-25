Consigue Tablets HP con ¿Me Pones? e 'Ibiza 2013'
Con motivo del lanzamiento de Ibiza 2013, el álbum oficial de las noches de Ibiza, en ¿Me Pones? regalamos Tablets HP Slate 7 con tecnología Beats Audio el 29 de junio y el 6 de julio.
Ya se ha puesto a la venta Ibiza 2013, el álbum oficial de las noches de Ibiza. Un doble CD que reúne todos los éxitos que suenan en la isla blanca.
Reload de Sebastian Ingrosso, Years de Alesso, As your friend de Afrojack y Chris Brown... y hasta un total de 38 canciones para que no dejes de bailar este verano.
Con motivo de este lanzamiento en ¿Me Pones? regalamos Tablets HP Slate 7 para que tengas todo lo que quieras en la palma de tu mano. Especialmente diseñada para jugar y consumir contenidos multimedia, es la primera tablet del mundo en incluir la tecnología Beats Audio para que puedas escuchar Ibiza 2013 con una calidad de sonido única.
Estate muy atento a ¿Me Pones? los sábados 29 de junio y 6 de julio y Juanma Romero te indicará cómo conseguir tu Tablet HP Slate 7.
GANADORES SÁBADO 29 DE JUNIO:
Diego Martínez (Aldaia - Valencia)
Cristina Chic (Zaragoza)
Raquel Quijada (Robledo de Chavela - Madrid)
Ángel Crespo (Almendralejo - Badajoz)
Daniel Alutiz (San Vicente de la Sonsierra - La Rioja)
GANADORES SABADO 6 DE JULIO:
Salvador Cruz (Badalona - Barcelona)
Laura Hidalgo (Girona)
Óscar Juan (Sagunto - Valencia)
Pablo Nieto (Madrid)
Fernando Gutiérrez (Madrid)
Tracklist Ibiza 2013:
CD1
Sebastian Ingrosso – Reload
Alesso – Years
Armin Van Buuren – This is what it feels like
Nervo, Hook n sling – Reason
Dada Life – So young so high (Dillon Francis remix)
Bastille – Pompeii
Florence & The Machine – Spectrum (Calvin Harris remix)
Afrojack, Chris Brown - As your friend
Martin Solveig, DEV – We came to smash
Empire of the sun, Zedd – Alive (Zedd remix)
Otto Knows – Million voices (Torn remix radio edit)
The Zombie Kids – Amnesia Haze
Chase & Status – Blind faith
Wally Lopez – You can’t stop the beat
Reepublic ft. T-Elle – Turn off the light
The Saturdays, Sean Paul – What about us (Seamus Haji radio)
Michael Calfan, vs. John Dahlback ft. Andy P – Let your mind go
Nicole Scherzinger – Boomerang (Cahill remix)
Christopher S, Max Urban – Put your hands up for the world
CD2
Nicky Romero, Nervo – Like home
Lana del Rey – Summertime sadness (Cedric Gervais Remix)
Bingo Players – Out of my mind (Dada Life)
Example - Say nothing
Disclosure ft. Alunageorge - White noise
TJR – Ode to oi
Keane, Afrojack – Soverign light café (Afrojack remix)
Eva Simons – I don’t like you (Nicky Romero remix)
Sandro Silva – Let go tonight
Anton Wick – Revolution love
DEV – In the dark (remix)
Kerli – The lucky ones (Syn Cole vs. Kerli)
Carlos Jean, DJ Nano – Prisoners
RLS – Alone
Marien Baker – Unbreakeable
Muttonheads – Snow White
Rightless – You’re the one
Sushy – Jumpin’ up
Rune RK ft. Andreas Moe – Power of you and me