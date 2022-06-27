Rina Sawayama estrena 'Catch me in the air', el segundo single de su disco 'Hold the girl'

Hace unos días, la artista japonesa Rina Sawayama nos sorprendía con el estreno del videoclip de This hell, como forma de recordatorio que va a lanzar en breves su nuevo disco. Ahora ha sacado el segundo single de este álbum, Catch me in the air, y los fans han reconocido que ha superado con creces las expectativas.

El single forma parte de un disco, llamado Hold the girl, que saldrá en septiembre, aunque la cantante todavía no ha dado una fecha exacta para ello.

El estreno de 'This hell'

Ya adelantó una parte de su trabajo la semana pasada con el estreno del videoclip de su nuevo single This hell. Está dirigido por Ali Kurr y muestra a Rina en una lujosa boda a la que no parece hacerle demasiada ilusión. Lo que ella espera es la fiesta de después, a la que acude vestida con un look vaquero. Mucho neón, confeti y baile... El mensaje del video es claro: hablar sobre el amor y la comunidad frente al odio y la disidencia.

Rina ha reconocido que tiene muchas influencias de artistas de los 2000 como Britney Spears o Shania Twain.

Letra de 'Catch me in the air'

[Verse 1]

Hey there, little girl, don't you wanna see the world?

Don't be scared

Well, hey there, little world are you ready for this girl?

Do you dare?

Only took nine months and a lot of love

Carried all our dreams and she’s ready now, oooh

Hey there

Little girl, don’t you wanna see the world (Now let’s go!)

[Pre-Chorus]

I ran away where clouds kiss the mountain peaks

I was afraid but you put the wings on me

Feet on the edge

Feet on the edge

[Chorus]

So catch me in the air, the air, the air, the air, the air, the air

(Mama, look at me now)

Catch me in the air, the air, the air, the air, the air, the air

(Mama, look at me now, I'm flying, I'm flying)

[Verse 2]

Twenty years all alone

Bound together to the phone

Was it fate?

Watched you decorating all the walls

Made a prison of our home

No escape

[Pre-Chorus]

When you ran away where clouds kiss the mountain peaks

I was afraid but you put the wings on me

Feet on the edge

Feet on the edge

[Chorus]

So catch me in the air, the air, the air, the air, the air, the air

(Mama, look at me now)

Catch me in the air, the air, the air, the air, the air, the air

(Mama, look at me now, I'm flying)

So catch me in the air, the air, the air, the air, the air, the air

The air

[Bridge]

And they will never know

The fear of making a mistake

The risk you take, the pain you create

But mama look at us now

High above the clouds

Yeah I hope that you’re, hope that you’re proud

(Air, air, air, air, air, air)

[Chorus]

So catch me in the air (The air, the air, the air, the air, the air, the air)

The air (So catch me in the air, the air, the air, the air, the air, the air)

Mama, look at me now, I'm flying

(Air, the air, the air, the air, the air)

Mama, look at me now, I'm flying

The air, yeah (The air, the air, the air, the air, the air, the air)

Save each other in every way

Feel the fears as we float in the sea

Look at us now, way past the clouds that haunted your dreams

I hope that you're proud

Save each other in every way

Feel the fear as we float in the sea

Look at us now

Way past the clouds that haunted your dreams

I hope that you’re proud