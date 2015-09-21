'Europa FM: The Nights', una recopilación by Wally Lopez, Quique Tejada y Brian Cross

Ya está a la venta el nuevo recopilatorio Europa FM: The Nights, un triple CD con la mejor selección de Wally Lopez, Brian Cross y Quique Tejada. El trío de ases de las noches de Europa FM se une en un disco único con las mejores canciones para este verano: Firestone de Kygo feat. Conrad, I'm An Albatraoz de Aron Chupa, It Feels de Nervo, Feel The Vibe de Bob Sinclar feat. Dawn Tallman, Five more hours de Deorro feat. Chris Brown o Are with me de Lost Frequencies.

BRIAN CROSS

1.- Kygo feat. Conrad Sewell - Firestone

2.- Kygo feat. Parson James - Stole the show

3.- Armin Van Buuren feat. Sharon Den Adel - In and out of love (Lost Frequences remix)

4.- Mr. Probz feat. Chris Brown & T.I. - Waves (Robin Schulz remix)

5.- Mia Martina - HFH (Heart fucking hurts) (Flen Morrison US radio remix)

6.- Nervo - It feels

7.- Deadmau5 - Some Chords (Dillon Francis remix)

8.- Deorro x Chris Brown - Five more hours

9.- Marcus Schössow feat. The royalties STHLM - Lionheart

10.- Brian Cross feat. 2 Maniaks - Take me

11.- Maor Levi - Deeper love

12.- Marco V & Brian Cross - Squeezed

QUIQUE TEJADA

1.- Lost Frequencies - Are you with me (Dimaro Remix)

2.- Aron Chupa - I'm an albatraoz

3.- Tove Lo - Habits (Stay high) (The chainsmokers extended mix)

4.- Oliver Heldens - Melody

5.- Sick Individuals feat. Kaelyn Behr - Never fade

6.- DJ Valdi, Marcos Rodríguez & Quique Tejada feat. Estela Martin - Run baby run

7.- Laidback Luke & Tujamo - S.A.X. (original mix)

8.- Jack Perry - Dime

9.- Dimitry Vegas & Like Mike VS. Ummet Ozcan - The hum

10.- Bob Sinclar feat. Dawn Tallman - Feel the vibe

11.- Vic & Mr. Shammi feat. Clea & Kim - Love message (new edit)

12.- Nadi, Javier Holland & Quique Tejada - Vulcano

WALLY LOPEZ

1.- Faithless - Insomnia

2.- Wally Lopez feat. Goran Kay - Revolution (make a change)

3.- Joris Voorn feat. Matthew Dear - Homeland

4.- Francesco Rossi & Dirty Vegas - Heartbeat (Wally Lopez Factomania remix)

5.- Upercent - Contemporani

6.- Wally Lopez - Triback (Charles Ramirez & Stan Garac remix)

7.- Garchy - Now or never

8.- Ismael Rivas - Arpegia

9.- Bias & Ohmero - Dumdada

10.- Piemont - Okinawa (Gabriel Ananda remix)

11.- Fabricio Pecanha - Jack is back (Wehbba remix)

12.- D Nox & Beckers - Orient express