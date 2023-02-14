Lana del Rey lanza 'A&W', el segundo tema de su próximo disco

Lana del Rey se encuentra en plena promoción de su próximo disco Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd , que sale el 24 de marzo. Para amenizar la espera, ha lanzado por sorpresa el tema A&W .

Lana del Rey lanza el próximo 24 de marzo su nuevo disco Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, su noveno álbum de estudio y la expectación entre sus fans no puede ser mayor, sin embargo, poco se sabe de este proyecto. Para amenizar la espera, la cantante ha estrenado A&W.

Con este tema de siete minutos, ya son dos las canciones de este disco que ha sacado. La primera de ellas fue Blue Banisters, que salió hace poco menos de un año.

Letra completa de 'A&W'

I haven't done a cartwheel since I was nine

I haven't seen my mother in a long, long time

I mean, look at me, look at the length of my hair, my face, the shape of my body

Do you really think I give a damn what I do after years of just hearing them talking?

I say I live in Rosemead, really, I'm at the Ramada

It doesn't really matter, doesn't really, really matter

Call him up, come in to my bedroom

Ended up we fuck on the hotel floor

It's not about having someone to love me anymore

This is the experience of being an American whore

Calling up one from calling up another

Forensic Files wasn't on

Watching Teenage Diary of a Girl

Wondering what went wrong

I'm a princess, I'm divisive

Ask me why I'm like this

Maybe I just kinda like this

I don't know, maybe I'm just like this

I say I live in Rosemead, really, I'm at the Ramada

It doesn't really matter, doesn't really, really matter

Call him up, he comes over again

Yeah, I know I'm over my head, but, oh

It's not about having someone to love me anymore

No, this is the experience of being an American whore

I mean, look at my hair

Look at the length of it there, the shape of my body

If I told you that it was me

Do you really think that anybody would think I didn't ask for it?

I didn't ask for it

I'm testifying, already fucked up my story

On top of this, mm

So many other things you can't believe

Did you know a singer can still be

Looking like a side piece at thirty-three?

God's a charlatan, don't look at me

Puts the shower on while he calls me

Seems like a bad time to talk to me

I'm invisible, look how you hold me

I'm invisible, I'm invisible

I'm a ghost now, look how you hold me now

It's not about having someone to love me anymore (Oh, okay)

No, this is the experience of being an American whore

It's not about having someone to love me anymore

No, this is the experience of being an American whore

This is the experience of being an American whore

This is the experience of being an American whore

Shimmy Shimmy Ko-Ko-Bop, Jimmy, Jimmy ride

Shimmy Shimmy Ko-Ko-Bop, Jimmy, get me high (Oh, my God)

Love me if you live and love, you can be my light

Jimmy, only love me when he wanna get high

Jimmy, only love me when he wanna get high

Jimmy, only love me when he wanna get high

Jimmy, only love me when he wanna get high

Your mom called, I told her

"You're fucking up big time"

Your mom called, I told her

"You're fucking up big time"

Shimmy Shimmy Ko-Ko-Bop, Jimmy, Jimmy ride

Shimmy Shimmy Ko-Ko-Bop, Jimmy, get me high

Love me if you live and love, you can be my light (Mm)

Jimmy, only love me when he wanna get high

Jimmy, only love me when he wanna get high

Jimmy, only love me when he wanna get high

Jimmy, only love me when he wanna get high

Your mom called, I told her

"You're fucking up big time"

Jimmy, you should switch it up, baby, light it up

Jimmy, if you leave the house, find me in the club (Like)

Jimmy, if you switch it up, you should light it up

Jimmy, if you leave the house, find me in the club (Hey)

Your mom called, I told her

"You're fucking up big time"

But I don't care, baby, I already lost my mind

Jimmy, if I lie it up, find me in the club (Mind, mind)

Your mom called, I told her

"You're fucking up big time"

Shimmy Shimmy Ko-Ko-Bop, Jimmy, Jimmy ride

Shimmy Shimmy Ko-Ko-Bop, Jimmy, get me high

Love me if you live and love, you can be my light

Jimmy only love me when he wanna get high

Jimmy only love me when he wanna get high

Jimmy only love me when he wanna get high

Jimmy only love me when he wanna get high

Your mom called, I told her

"You're fucking up big time"

