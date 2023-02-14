Lana del Rey lanza 'A&W', el segundo tema de su próximo disco
Lana del Rey se encuentra en plena promoción de su próximo disco Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, que sale el 24 de marzo. Para amenizar la espera, ha lanzado por sorpresa el tema A&W.
Con este tema de siete minutos, ya son dos las canciones de este disco que ha sacado. La primera de ellas fue Blue Banisters, que salió hace poco menos de un año.
Letra completa de 'A&W'
I haven't done a cartwheel since I was nine
I haven't seen my mother in a long, long time
I mean, look at me, look at the length of my hair, my face, the shape of my body
Do you really think I give a damn what I do after years of just hearing them talking?
I say I live in Rosemead, really, I'm at the Ramada
It doesn't really matter, doesn't really, really matter
Call him up, come in to my bedroom
Ended up we fuck on the hotel floor
It's not about having someone to love me anymore
This is the experience of being an American whore
Calling up one from calling up another
Forensic Files wasn't on
Watching Teenage Diary of a Girl
Wondering what went wrong
I'm a princess, I'm divisive
Ask me why I'm like this
Maybe I just kinda like this
I don't know, maybe I'm just like this
I say I live in Rosemead, really, I'm at the Ramada
It doesn't really matter, doesn't really, really matter
Call him up, he comes over again
Yeah, I know I'm over my head, but, oh
It's not about having someone to love me anymore
No, this is the experience of being an American whore
I mean, look at my hair
Look at the length of it there, the shape of my body
If I told you that it was me
Do you really think that anybody would think I didn't ask for it?
I didn't ask for it
I'm testifying, already fucked up my story
On top of this, mm
So many other things you can't believe
Did you know a singer can still be
Looking like a side piece at thirty-three?
God's a charlatan, don't look at me
Puts the shower on while he calls me
Seems like a bad time to talk to me
I'm invisible, look how you hold me
I'm invisible, I'm invisible
I'm a ghost now, look how you hold me now
It's not about having someone to love me anymore (Oh, okay)
No, this is the experience of being an American whore
It's not about having someone to love me anymore
No, this is the experience of being an American whore
This is the experience of being an American whore
This is the experience of being an American whore
Shimmy Shimmy Ko-Ko-Bop, Jimmy, Jimmy ride
Shimmy Shimmy Ko-Ko-Bop, Jimmy, get me high (Oh, my God)
Love me if you live and love, you can be my light
Jimmy, only love me when he wanna get high
Jimmy, only love me when he wanna get high
Jimmy, only love me when he wanna get high
Jimmy, only love me when he wanna get high
Your mom called, I told her
"You're fucking up big time"
Your mom called, I told her
"You're fucking up big time"
Shimmy Shimmy Ko-Ko-Bop, Jimmy, Jimmy ride
Shimmy Shimmy Ko-Ko-Bop, Jimmy, get me high
Love me if you live and love, you can be my light (Mm)
Jimmy, only love me when he wanna get high
Jimmy, only love me when he wanna get high
Jimmy, only love me when he wanna get high
Jimmy, only love me when he wanna get high
Your mom called, I told her
"You're fucking up big time"
Jimmy, you should switch it up, baby, light it up
Jimmy, if you leave the house, find me in the club (Like)
Jimmy, if you switch it up, you should light it up
Jimmy, if you leave the house, find me in the club (Hey)
Your mom called, I told her
"You're fucking up big time"
But I don't care, baby, I already lost my mind
Jimmy, if I lie it up, find me in the club (Mind, mind)
Your mom called, I told her
"You're fucking up big time"
Shimmy Shimmy Ko-Ko-Bop, Jimmy, Jimmy ride
Shimmy Shimmy Ko-Ko-Bop, Jimmy, get me high
Love me if you live and love, you can be my light
Jimmy only love me when he wanna get high
Jimmy only love me when he wanna get high
Jimmy only love me when he wanna get high
Jimmy only love me when he wanna get high
Your mom called, I told her
"You're fucking up big time"
Tracklist completa del disco de Lana del Rey
Estas son las 16 canciones que compondrán.
- The Grants
- Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
- Sweet
- AW
- Judah Smith Interlude
- Candy Necklace
- Jon Batiste Interlude
- Kintsugi
- Fingertips
- Paris, Texas
- Grandfather Please Stand on The Shoulders of My Father While He’s Deep-Sea Fishing
- Let the Light In (ft. Father John Misty)
- Margaret (ft. Bleachers)
- Fishtail
- Peppers (ft. Tommy Genesis)
- Taco Truck x VB