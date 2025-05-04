Miley Cyrus canta en directo 'More to Lose' antes del estreno oficial de la canción
Miley Cyrus sigue generando expectación ante el estreno de su nuevo disco, Something Beautiful, el próximo 30 de mayo. Pero antes llegará un segundo sencillo titulado More to Lose, el cual la artista ha querido interpretar en directo antes del lanzamiento oficial.
Miley Cyrus se envuelve de brillo e ironía en 'End of the World', el primer single de 'Something Beautiful'
Miley Cyrus está cerca de estrenar el segundo sencillo de su próximo disco, Something Beautiful. Tras End of the World, la estadounidense anunció More to Lose con un adelanto de la canción, pero sin especificar la fecha exacta del lanzamiento.
Sin embargo, la artista sí ha querido cantar esta composición en directo de manera inédita en un evento privado en Nueva York, desvelando la letra completa de una balada que ya ha recibido numerosas comparaciones con Hannah Montana o con su éxito The Climb.
"Sabía que algún día, uno tendría que elegir"
More to Lose es una canción de desamor, de no saber cómo dejar ir a un amante que, tarde o temprano, dejará de estar en tu vida. "Cuanto más lo digo, menos me voy / Estamos cara a cara, pero aguanto un poco más / Ya tropecé antes en el mismo camino / Dije que me iba, pero solo estaba fingiendo", canta en la primera estrofa.
En el estribillo, Miley Cyrus habla de no ser capaz de tomar la decisión de romper una relación, hasta que finalmente llega lo inevitable: "Oh, me quedo cuando el éxtasis está lejos / Y rezo para que vuelva otra vez / Y tú lo dices: "Ojalá no fuera verdad, oh" / Sabía que algún día, uno tendría que elegir / Pensé que teníamos más que perder".
Letra completa de 'More to Lose', la próxima canción de Miley Cyrus
The more I say it, the less I go
We're toe to toe but I'm hanging on a while
I stumbled down the same road before
Said I'm leaving but I'm only playing liar
'Cause when you're looking like
-
A movie star in a worn-out coat
Yeah, I throw away my mind
And it happens all the time
-
Oh, I stay when the ecstasy is far away
And I pray that it's comin' 'round again
And you say it, "I wish it wasn't true, oh"
I knew someday, the one would have to choose
I thought we had more to lose
-
Na-na-na, na-na-na
-
The TV's on, but I don't know
My tears arе streaming like our favorite show tonight, tonight
My mеmories fade like denim jeans
I try to chase when you're running through my mind
You're lookin' like
-
You're lookin' like a movie star in a worn-out coat
So I throw away my mind
And it happens all the time
-
Oh, I stay when the ecstasy is far away
And I pray that it's comin' 'round again
And you say it, "I wish it wasn't true, oh"
I knew someday, the one would have to choose
I just thought we had more to lose
-
Na-na-na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na
Yeah
Na-na-na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na
Yeah
-
You're lookin' like a movie star in a worn-out coat
So I throw away my mind
It happens all the time
Yeah, it happens all the time
-
Oh, I stay when the ecstasy is far away
And I pray that it's comin' 'round again, but it don't pay it
And you said, "I wish it wasn't true, oh"
I knew someday, the one would have to choose
Mm, yeah
I knew someday you'd do what I couldn't do
I just thought we had more to lose
-
Na-na-na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na
Yeah
Na-na-na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na
Yeah