Miley Cyrus canta en directo 'More to Lose' antes del estreno oficial de la canción

Miley Cyrus cantando 'End of the World' en Chateau Marmont en 2024 | VEVO / YouTube @MileyCyrus

Miley Cyrus está cerca de estrenar el segundo sencillo de su próximo disco, Something Beautiful. Tras End of the World, la estadounidense anunció More to Lose con un adelanto de la canción, pero sin especificar la fecha exacta del lanzamiento.

Sin embargo, la artista sí ha querido cantar esta composición en directo de manera inédita en un evento privado en Nueva York, desvelando la letra completa de una balada que ya ha recibido numerosas comparaciones con Hannah Montana o con su éxito The Climb.

"Sabía que algún día, uno tendría que elegir"

More to Lose es una canción de desamor, de no saber cómo dejar ir a un amante que, tarde o temprano, dejará de estar en tu vida. "Cuanto más lo digo, menos me voy / Estamos cara a cara, pero aguanto un poco más / Ya tropecé antes en el mismo camino / Dije que me iba, pero solo estaba fingiendo", canta en la primera estrofa.

En el estribillo, Miley Cyrus habla de no ser capaz de tomar la decisión de romper una relación, hasta que finalmente llega lo inevitable: "Oh, me quedo cuando el éxtasis está lejos / Y rezo para que vuelva otra vez / Y tú lo dices: "Ojalá no fuera verdad, oh" / Sabía que algún día, uno tendría que elegir / Pensé que teníamos más que perder".

Letra completa de 'More to Lose', la próxima canción de Miley Cyrus

The more I say it, the less I go

We're toe to toe but I'm hanging on a while

I stumbled down the same road before

Said I'm leaving but I'm only playing liar

'Cause when you're looking like

-

A movie star in a worn-out coat

Yeah, I throw away my mind

And it happens all the time

-

Oh, I stay when the ecstasy is far away

And I pray that it's comin' 'round again

And you say it, "I wish it wasn't true, oh"

I knew someday, the one would have to choose

I thought we had more to lose

-

Na-na-na, na-na-na

-

The TV's on, but I don't know

My tears arе streaming like our favorite show tonight, tonight

My mеmories fade like denim jeans

I try to chase when you're running through my mind

You're lookin' like

-

You're lookin' like a movie star in a worn-out coat

So I throw away my mind

And it happens all the time

-

Oh, I stay when the ecstasy is far away

And I pray that it's comin' 'round again

And you say it, "I wish it wasn't true, oh"

I knew someday, the one would have to choose

I just thought we had more to lose

-

Na-na-na-na-na-na

Na-na-na-na-na-na

Yeah

Na-na-na-na-na-na

Na-na-na-na-na-na

Yeah

-

You're lookin' like a movie star in a worn-out coat

So I throw away my mind

It happens all the time

Yeah, it happens all the time

-

Oh, I stay when the ecstasy is far away

And I pray that it's comin' 'round again, but it don't pay it

And you said, "I wish it wasn't true, oh"

I knew someday, the one would have to choose

Mm, yeah

I knew someday you'd do what I couldn't do

I just thought we had more to lose

-

Na-na-na-na-na-na

Na-na-na-na-na-na

Yeah

Na-na-na-na-na-na

Na-na-na-na-na-na

Yeah