The Weeknd cuenta con Jim Carrey y HoYeon Jung para el vídeo de 'Out of time'

The Weeknd y HoYeon Jung en 'Out of time' // UMG

The Weeknd continúa promocionando los temas de su álbum Dawn FM, publicado el pasado 7 de enero. Una parte fundamental del proyecto artístico de Abel Tesfaye son sus videoclips, creando una historia continuada entre ellos para cada disco.

Si en After Hours vivimos las aventuras del artista en la Ciudad del Pecado pasando de la euforia al terror, para Dawn FM nos sumerge en la más absoluta oscuridad.

Jugando con el paso del tiempo, lo hemos visto completamente envejecido en Gasoline, y poco a poco vamos viendo desde su punto de vista qué ha ocurrido en todo este tiempo que ha olvidado. Una nueva pista la encontramos en el videoclip de Out of time, que The Weeknd protagoniza junto a la actriz surcoreana HoYeon Jung, conocida mundialmente por interpretar a Kang Sae-Byeok en la serie El Juego del calamar.

Ambos aparecen cantando en un karaoke, disfrutando de una cena juntos o jugueteando por diferentes zonas de lo que parece ser un hotel. Sin embargo, todo se vuelve de lo más confuso cuando se dirigen hacia su habitación.

De repente vemos flashes de lo que parece ser un quirófano mientras se escucha la voz de Jim Carrey, quien hace un cameo hacia el final del vídeo haciendo de cirujano: “Estás escuchando 103.5 Dawn FM. Estuviste en la oscuridad demasiado tiempo. Es hora de caminar hacia la luz y aceptar tu destino con los brazos abiertos. ¿Tienes miedo? No te preocupes. Estamos aquí para tomar tu mano y guiarte a través de este viaje indoloro. No tengas prisa. Simplemente relájate y disfruta de una hora de música".

Jim Carrey en el videoclip de 'Out of time' // UMG

LETRA DE 'OUT OF TIME', DE THE WEEKND

verse 1-

The last few months I’ve been working on me, baby

There’s so much trauma in my life

I’ve been so cold to the ones who loved me, baby

I look back now and I realize

-pre chorus-

I remember when I held you

You begged me with your drowning eyes to stay

And I regret I didn’t tell you

Now I can’t keep you from loving him

You made up your mind

-chorus-

Say I love you girl, but I’m out of time

Say I’m there for you but I’m out of time

Say that I’ll care for you but I’m out of time

Said I’m too late to make you mine, out of time

-verse 2-

If he mess up just a little

Baby you know my line

If you don’t trust him a little

Then come right back, girl, come right back

Gimme one chance, just a little

Baby I’ll treat you right

And I’ll love you like I should’ve loved you all the time

-pre chorus-

I remember when I held you (held you baby)

You begged me with your drowning eyes to stay (never again baby)

And I regret I didn’t tell you

Now I can’t keep you from loving him

You made up your mind

-chorus-

Say I love you girl, but I’m out of time

Say I’m there for you but I’m out of time

Say that I’ll care for you but I’m out of time

Said I’m too late to make you mine, out of time

-outro-

Ohh singing, out of time

Said I had you to myself

But I’m out of time

Say that I’ll care for you but I’m out of time

But I’m too late to make you mine, out of time

Out of time

Out of time

(Jim Carrey)

Don’t you dare touch that dial

Because like the song says, you are out of time

You’re almost there, but don’t panic

There’s still more music to come

Before you’re completely engulfed in the blissful embrace of that little light you see in the distance

Soon you’ll be healed, forgiven and refreshed

Free from all trauma, pain, guilt, and shame

You may even forget your own name

But before you dwell in that house forever

Here’s 30 minutes of easy listening to some slow tracks

On 103.5 Dawn FM

Listen thru?