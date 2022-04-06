The Weeknd cuenta con Jim Carrey y HoYeon Jung para el vídeo de 'Out of time'
The Weeknd ha lanzado el videoclip de Out of time, una de las canciones incluidas en Dawn FM, protagonizado junto a HoYeon Jung (El juego del calamar) y con un cameo de Jim Carrey.
Te interesa
The Weeknd continúa promocionando los temas de su álbum Dawn FM, publicado el pasado 7 de enero. Una parte fundamental del proyecto artístico de Abel Tesfaye son sus videoclips, creando una historia continuada entre ellos para cada disco.
Si en After Hours vivimos las aventuras del artista en la Ciudad del Pecado pasando de la euforia al terror, para Dawn FM nos sumerge en la más absoluta oscuridad.
Jugando con el paso del tiempo, lo hemos visto completamente envejecido en Gasoline, y poco a poco vamos viendo desde su punto de vista qué ha ocurrido en todo este tiempo que ha olvidado. Una nueva pista la encontramos en el videoclip de Out of time, que The Weeknd protagoniza junto a la actriz surcoreana HoYeon Jung, conocida mundialmente por interpretar a Kang Sae-Byeok en la serie El Juego del calamar.
Ambos aparecen cantando en un karaoke, disfrutando de una cena juntos o jugueteando por diferentes zonas de lo que parece ser un hotel. Sin embargo, todo se vuelve de lo más confuso cuando se dirigen hacia su habitación.
De repente vemos flashes de lo que parece ser un quirófano mientras se escucha la voz de Jim Carrey, quien hace un cameo hacia el final del vídeo haciendo de cirujano: “Estás escuchando 103.5 Dawn FM. Estuviste en la oscuridad demasiado tiempo. Es hora de caminar hacia la luz y aceptar tu destino con los brazos abiertos. ¿Tienes miedo? No te preocupes. Estamos aquí para tomar tu mano y guiarte a través de este viaje indoloro. No tengas prisa. Simplemente relájate y disfruta de una hora de música".
LETRA DE 'OUT OF TIME', DE THE WEEKND
verse 1-
The last few months I’ve been working on me, baby
There’s so much trauma in my life
I’ve been so cold to the ones who loved me, baby
I look back now and I realize
-pre chorus-
I remember when I held you
You begged me with your drowning eyes to stay
And I regret I didn’t tell you
Now I can’t keep you from loving him
You made up your mind
-chorus-
Say I love you girl, but I’m out of time
Say I’m there for you but I’m out of time
Say that I’ll care for you but I’m out of time
Said I’m too late to make you mine, out of time
-verse 2-
If he mess up just a little
Baby you know my line
If you don’t trust him a little
Then come right back, girl, come right back
Gimme one chance, just a little
Baby I’ll treat you right
And I’ll love you like I should’ve loved you all the time
-pre chorus-
I remember when I held you (held you baby)
You begged me with your drowning eyes to stay (never again baby)
And I regret I didn’t tell you
Now I can’t keep you from loving him
You made up your mind
-chorus-
Say I love you girl, but I’m out of time
Say I’m there for you but I’m out of time
Say that I’ll care for you but I’m out of time
Said I’m too late to make you mine, out of time
-outro-
Ohh singing, out of time
Said I had you to myself
But I’m out of time
Say that I’ll care for you but I’m out of time
But I’m too late to make you mine, out of time
Out of time
Out of time
(Jim Carrey)
Don’t you dare touch that dial
Because like the song says, you are out of time
You’re almost there, but don’t panic
There’s still more music to come
Before you’re completely engulfed in the blissful embrace of that little light you see in the distance
Soon you’ll be healed, forgiven and refreshed
Free from all trauma, pain, guilt, and shame
You may even forget your own name
But before you dwell in that house forever
Here’s 30 minutes of easy listening to some slow tracks
On 103.5 Dawn FM
Listen thru?