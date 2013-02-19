Los mejores festivales internacionales de 2013

ULTRA MUSIC FESTIVAL

LUGAR: South Beach (Miami)

FECHAS: 15, 16 y 17 de marzo de 2013 / 22, 23 y 24 de marzo de 2013

ARTISTAS RELEVANTES: Afrojack, Avicii, Calvin Harris, Carl Cox, David Guetta, Fatboy Slim, Steve Aoki, Richie Hawtin, Sweedish House Mafia, Tiësto, Deadmau5, The Bloody Beetroots, Crystal Castles, Hot Chip, Eric Pridz, Boysnoize, Kaskade, Knife Party, Above Beyond, Armin Van Buuren, Bassnectar...

PRECIO: Abono una semana: 299,95$ / Abono 2 semanas: 1.499,95$

Más información: ultramusicfestival.com

COACHELLA

LUGAR: Coachella (California)

FECHAS: 12, 13 y 14 de abril / 19, 20 y 21 de abril

ARTISTAS RELEVANTES: The Stone Roses, Blur, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Phoenix, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Postal Service, The xx, Sigur Rós, New Order, Hot Chip, Two Door Cinema Club, Franz Ferdinand, Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, Vampire Weekend, Social Distorsion, Grizzly Bear, Knife Party, Grinderman, Modest Mouse...

PRECIO: Desde 399$ a 783$

Más información: coachella.com

GROEZROCK

LUGAR: Gestel (Bélgica)

FECHAS: 27 y 28 de abril

ARTISTAS RELEVANTES: Rise Against, Bad Religion, Billy Talent, Rocket From The Crypt, Killswitch Engage, Pennywise, Hatebreed, Flag bring Me To The Horizon, Turbonegro, Comeback Kid, Texas Is The Reason, Into Another, Kid Dynamite, Pulley, August Burn Red, Less Than Jake, Frank Turner And The Sleeping Souls...

PRECIO: entrada un día: 70€ / Abono: 110 €

Más información: coachella.com

T IN THE PARK

LUGAR: Kinross (Escocia)

FECHAS: 12, 13 y 14 de junio

ARTISTAS RELEVANTES: Rihanna, The Killers, [[LINK:SECCION|||70002096|||Mumford & Sons]], The Script, Kesha, Little Mix, Calvin Harris,David Guetta, Emeli Sandé,The Lumineers, Chase And Status, Frank Ocean, Snoop Dogg, Beady Eye, Dizee Rascal, Stereophonics, Kraftwerk, Two Door Cinema Club, Phoenix, Alt-J, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Foals, , The Courteneers, Of Monters And Men, Editors, Jake Bugg...

PRECIO: Desde £75 hasta £194

Más información: tinthepark.com

DOWNLOAD FESTIVAL

LUGAR: Manchester (Reino Unido)

FECHAS: 14, 15 y 16 de junio

ARTISTAS RELEVANTES: Slipknot, Iron Maiden, Rammstein, Bullet For My Valentine, Queens Of The Stone Age, 30 Seconds To Mars, Korn, Motörhead, The Gaslight Anthem, Alice In Chains, Stone Sour, Parkway Drive, Mastodon, Down, Papa Roach, Limp Bizkit, Enter Shikari, HIM, The Hives...

PRECIO: Desde £170 a £205

Más información: downloadfestival.co.uk

PINKPOP

LUGAR: Landgraaf (Holanda)

FECHAS: 14, 15 y 16 de junio

ARTISTAS RELEVANTES: Green Day, Queens Of The Stone Age, Triggerfinger, The Script, Passenger, Kensington, Ben Howard...

PRECIO:Entrada de un día: 85 € / Abono + camping: 165 €

Más información: pinkpop.nl

TOMORROWLAND

LUGAR: Landgraaf (Holanda)

FECHAS: 26, 27 Y 28 de julio

ARTISTAS RELEVANTES: Tiësto, Armin Van Buuren, Steve Aoki, Sebastian Ingrosso, Avicii, Dave Clarke, Hardwell, Axwell, Alesso, Knife Party, Jeff Mills, Markus Schulz, Benny Benassi, Joachim Garraud, Marco Carola, Thomas Gold, Benga, Joachim Garraud, Wildstylez, Rush, Otto Knows, Mauro Picotto...

PRECIO: Entradas agotadas

Más información: tomorrowland.com

LOLLAPALOOZA

LUGAR: Grant Park (Chicago)

FECHAS: 2, 3 y 4 de agosto

ARTISTAS RELEVANTES: Próximamente

PRECIO: Próximamente

Más información: lollapalooza.com

V FESTIVAL

LUGAR: Chelmsford y Staffordshire (Reino Unido)

FECHAS: 17, 18 de agosto

ARTISTAS RELEVANTES: Beyoncé, Kings of Leon, Jessie J, Calvin Harris, Emeli Sandé, Olly Murs, Rita Ora, Stereophonics, The Script, Beady Eye, Two Door Cinema Club, The Vaccines, Basement Jaxx, Ellie Goulding, Paloma Faith, Labrinth, Jessie Ware, Lianne La Havas y Little Mix

PRECIO: Próximamente

Más información: vfestival.com

LEEDS FESTIVAL

LUGAR: Bramham (Leeds - Reino Unido)

FECHAS: 23, 24 y 25 de agosto

ARTISTAS RELEVANTES: Biffy Clyro, System Of A Down, Fall Out Boy, Eminem, Deftones, Alt-J Foals, Jake Bugg, Bring Me To The Horizon, Sub Focus, Boy Better Know...

PRECIO: Abono £197.50

Más información: leedsfestival.com

ROCK IN RIO

LUGAR: Río de Janeiro (Brasil)

FECHAS: 13, 14 y 15 de septiembre / 19, 20, 21 y 22 de septiembre

ARTISTAS RELEVANTES: Beyoncé, Muse, Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, John Mayer, Metallica, Alice In Chains, Ghost, Nickelback, Ben Harper, Sepultura, Iron Maiden, Avenged Sevenfold, Slayer...

PRECIO: Abono: R$260

Más información: rockinrio.com.br