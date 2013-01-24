Primavera Sound 2013
Blur, The Postal Service, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Phoenix, Hot Chip, Crystal Castles, The Jesus And Mary Chain, My Bloody Valentine, Animal Collective, Grizzly Bear, Los Planetas, Fiona Apple...
europafm.com | Barcelona | Actualizado el 17/07/2018 a las 22:32 horas
LUGAR: Barcelona
FECHAS: Del 22 al 26 de mayo
ARTISTAS RELEVANTES:
Blur
The Postal Service
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
Phoenix
Hot Chip
Crystal Castles
The Jesus And Mary Chain
My Bloody Valentine
Animal Collective
Grizzly Bear
Los Planetas
Fiona Apple
The Knife
Tame Impala
James Blake
Wu-Tang Clan
Band Of Horses
John Talabot
Swans
Apparat
(Más artistas por confirmar)
PRECIO: Anticipada: Abono Primavera Sound: AGOTADOS, entrada de jueves 23, viernes 24 y sábado 25 de mayo: 80 € cada día.
MÁS INFORMACIÓN:
primaverasound.com
@Primavera_Sound