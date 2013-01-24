Europa FM

EN DIRECTO De 06:00 a 08:00h

Fórmula Europa FM
Fórmula Europa FM

Utilizamos cookies propias y de terceros para mejorar, recoger datos estadísticos y mostrarle publicidad relevante. Si continúa navegando, está aceptando su uso. Puede obtener más información o cambiar la configuración en política de cookies.

Disfruta de la app de EuropaFm en tu móvil.

  1. EuropaFM
  2. Noticias
  3. Conciertos
DEL 22 AL 26 DE MAYO

Primavera Sound 2013

Blur, The Postal Service, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Phoenix, Hot Chip, Crystal Castles, The Jesus And Mary Chain, My Bloody Valentine, Animal Collective, Grizzly Bear, Los Planetas, Fiona Apple...

europafm.com | Barcelona | Actualizado el 17/07/2018 a las 22:32 horas

Primavera Sound 2013LUGAR: Barcelona

FECHAS: Del 22 al 26 de mayo

ARTISTAS RELEVANTES:
Blur
The Postal Service
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
Phoenix
Hot Chip
Crystal Castles
The Jesus And Mary Chain
My Bloody Valentine
Animal Collective
Grizzly Bear
Los Planetas
Fiona Apple
The Knife
Tame Impala
James Blake
Wu-Tang Clan
Band Of Horses
John Talabot
Swans
Apparat
(Más artistas por confirmar)

PRECIO: Anticipada: Abono Primavera Sound: AGOTADOS, entrada de jueves 23, viernes 24 y sábado 25 de mayo: 80 € cada día.

MÁS INFORMACIÓN:
primaverasound.com
@Primavera_Sound

CÓMO LLEGAR