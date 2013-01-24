Primavera Sound 2013

Blur, The Postal Service, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Phoenix, Hot Chip, Crystal Castles, The Jesus And Mary Chain, My Bloody Valentine, Animal Collective, Grizzly Bear, Los Planetas, Fiona Apple...

LUGAR: Barcelona

FECHAS: Del 22 al 26 de mayo

ARTISTAS RELEVANTES:

Blur

The Postal Service

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

Phoenix

Hot Chip

Crystal Castles

The Jesus And Mary Chain

My Bloody Valentine

Animal Collective

Grizzly Bear

Los Planetas

Fiona Apple

The Knife

Tame Impala

James Blake

Wu-Tang Clan

Band Of Horses

John Talabot

Swans

Apparat

(Más artistas por confirmar)

PRECIO: Anticipada: Abono Primavera Sound: AGOTADOS, entrada de jueves 23, viernes 24 y sábado 25 de mayo: 80 € cada día.

MÁS INFORMACIÓN:

primaverasound.com

@Primavera_Sound

CÓMO LLEGAR