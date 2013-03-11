Europa FM El Disco 2013: El mejor pop rock de hoy

El 12 de marzo se publica Europa FM El Disco 2013. El doble disco incluye los 37 temazos con el mejor pop rock de hoy: Rihanna, Train, The Script, Of Monsters And Men, Olly Murs, Melendi, Alicia Keys, Ke$ha, Loreen, Robbie Williams, Chris Brown, Taylor Swift, Calvin Harris...

El Corte Inglés

FNAC

CD1

1. Pitbull ft. Christina Aguilera * Feel this moment

2. Loreen * My heart is refusing me

3. Robbie Williams * Candy

4. David Guetta ft. Taped Rai * Just One Last Time

5. Hurts * Miracle

6. Flo Rida * I cry

7. Chris Brown * Don’t wake me up

8. Train * Mermaid

9. Olly Murs ft. Flo Rida * Troublemaker

10. The Lumineers * Ho Hey

11. La Oreja de Van Gogh * Otra vez me has sacado a bailar

12. Melendi * Lágrimas desordenadas

13. Lagarto Amarillo * Culpable

14. Jutty Ranx * I see you

15. Wally Lopez ft. Jamie Scott of Graffiti * You Can´t Stop The Beat

16. Brian Cross ft. Inna * Boom boom

17. Quique Tejada ft. Tolo Servera * Don’t give up

18. Kamaliya * Butterflies

CD2

1. Rihanna * Diamonds

2. Calvin Harris * Feel so close

3. Alicia Keys * Girl on fire

4. The Script feat. Will.i.am * Hall of fame

5. Ke$ha * Die Young

6. One Direction * Kiss you

7. Taylor Swift * We are never ever getting back together

8. Carly Rae Jepsen * This kiss

9. Of monster and men * Little talks

10. P!nk * Try

11. Pablo Alborán * Tanto

12. Maldita Nerea * La respuesta no es la huída

13. Christina Aguilera * Your body

14. James Arthur * Impossible

15. Kelly Clarkson * Catch my breath

16. Fangoria * Dramas y comedias

17. Usher * Numb

18. Macaco * Brindo por ti

19. El Pescao * Si me pusiera en tu piel