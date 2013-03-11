Europa FM El Disco 2013: El mejor pop rock de hoy
El martes 12 de marzo estrenamos por quinto año consecutivo nuestro recopilatorio Europa FM El Disco 2013. Europa FM te reúne el mejor pop rock de hoy: Loreen, Rihanna, Olly Murs, Melendi, Ke$ha, One Direction, Pablo Alborán, Fangoria, Wally Lopez...
europafm.com | Barcelona | Actualizado el 17/07/2018 a las 21:49 horas
Europa FM El Disco 2013 / europafm.com
El 12 de marzo se publica Europa FM El Disco 2013. El doble disco incluye los 37 temazos con el mejor pop rock de hoy: Rihanna, Train, The Script, Of Monsters And Men, Olly Murs, Melendi, Alicia Keys, Ke$ha, Loreen, Robbie Williams, Chris Brown, Taylor Swift, Calvin Harris...
CD1
1. Pitbull ft. Christina Aguilera * Feel this moment
2. Loreen * My heart is refusing me
3. Robbie Williams * Candy
4. David Guetta ft. Taped Rai * Just One Last Time
5. Hurts * Miracle
6. Flo Rida * I cry
7. Chris Brown * Don’t wake me up
8. Train * Mermaid
9. Olly Murs ft. Flo Rida * Troublemaker
10. The Lumineers * Ho Hey
11. La Oreja de Van Gogh * Otra vez me has sacado a bailar
12. Melendi * Lágrimas desordenadas
13. Lagarto Amarillo * Culpable
14. Jutty Ranx * I see you
15. Wally Lopez ft. Jamie Scott of Graffiti * You Can´t Stop The Beat
16. Brian Cross ft. Inna * Boom boom
17. Quique Tejada ft. Tolo Servera * Don’t give up
18. Kamaliya * Butterflies
CD2
1. Rihanna * Diamonds
2. Calvin Harris * Feel so close
3. Alicia Keys * Girl on fire
4. The Script feat. Will.i.am * Hall of fame
5. Ke$ha * Die Young
6. One Direction * Kiss you
7. Taylor Swift * We are never ever getting back together
8. Carly Rae Jepsen * This kiss
9. Of monster and men * Little talks
10. P!nk * Try
11. Pablo Alborán * Tanto
12. Maldita Nerea * La respuesta no es la huída
13. Christina Aguilera * Your body
14. James Arthur * Impossible
15. Kelly Clarkson * Catch my breath
16. Fangoria * Dramas y comedias
17. Usher * Numb
18. Macaco * Brindo por ti
19. El Pescao * Si me pusiera en tu piel