Así suena 'Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strenght)', la canción de The Weeknd para 'Avatar 2'

Ya puedes ver en cine la secuela de Avatar, Avatar: El sentido del agua. El artista The Weekdn se ha encargado de poner voz a parte de la banda sonora de la película de James Cameron.

Así suena 'Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strenght)', la canción de The Weeknd para 'Avatar: The Way Of Water '
Así suena 'Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strenght)', la canción de The Weeknd para 'Avatar: The Way Of Water '

Madrid 16/12/2022 10:21

13 años después del lanzamiento de la primera película, ya se puede ver en cines la segunda entrega de Avatar, Avatar: El sentido del agua, protagoniada por Sam Worthington y Zoe Saldaña en los papeles de Neytiri y Jake Sulli.

Avatar: El sentido del agua cuenta la historia de la familia Sully y todas las adversidades a las que se enfrentarán por el camino para protegerse los unos a los otros y seguir con vida.

A esta aventura le pone voz el artista canadiense The Weeknd con Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strenght) un tema original creado para la banda sonora de la secuela de Avatar, una canción que habla de fuerza, lucha y protección.

El resto de la banda sonora de la película de James Cameron está compuesta por el compositor británico Simon Frangle.

  • Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength) – The Weeknd
  • Into the Water
  • Happiness Is Simple
  • A New Star
  • Converging Paths
  • Rescue and Loss
  • Family Is Our Fortress
  • Hometree
  • The Way of Water
  • Payakan
  • Mighty Eywa
  • Friends
  • Cove of the Ancestors
  • The Tulkun Return
  • The Hunt
  • Na’vi Attack
  • Eclipse
  • Bad Parents
  • Knife Fight
  • From Darkness to Light
  • The Spirit Tree
  • The Songcord – Zoe Saldaña

Letra de 'Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strenght)

I thought I could protect you

From paying for my sins

And I been walking this earth

Long enough that death's a gift (Oh, girl)

Been living this life so patient

Until I see you again, it's war we're facin'

I know that if I die, my only choice is still defending

No matter what they say

My love for you is greater than their powers

And their armies from above

You give me strength

I'm with you either way

If I die, if I stay

Give me strength

I'm with you either way

Nothing's lost, no more pain

Just give me strength

The scars and the wounds

I wear them proud like tattoos

Rеminds me that I lost you

Reminds me that I'll

Bе living this life so patient

Until I see you again, it's war we're facing

I know that if I die, my only choice is still defending

No matter what they say

My love for you is greater than their powers

And their armies from above

You give me strength

I'm with you either way

If I die, if I stay

Give me strength

I'm with you either way

Nothing's lost, no more pain

Just give me strength