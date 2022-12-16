Así suena 'Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strenght)', la canción de The Weeknd para 'Avatar 2'
Ya puedes ver en cine la secuela de Avatar, Avatar: El sentido del agua. El artista The Weekdn se ha encargado de poner voz a parte de la banda sonora de la película de James Cameron.
13 años después del lanzamiento de la primera película, ya se puede ver en cines la segunda entrega de Avatar, Avatar: El sentido del agua, protagoniada por Sam Worthington y Zoe Saldaña en los papeles de Neytiri y Jake Sulli.
Avatar: El sentido del agua cuenta la historia de la familia Sully y todas las adversidades a las que se enfrentarán por el camino para protegerse los unos a los otros y seguir con vida.
A esta aventura le pone voz el artista canadiense The Weeknd con Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strenght) un tema original creado para la banda sonora de la secuela de Avatar, una canción que habla de fuerza, lucha y protección.
El resto de la banda sonora de la película de James Cameron está compuesta por el compositor británico Simon Frangle.
- Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength) – The Weeknd
- Into the Water
- Happiness Is Simple
- A New Star
- Converging Paths
- Rescue and Loss
- Family Is Our Fortress
- Hometree
- The Way of Water
- Payakan
- Mighty Eywa
- Friends
- Cove of the Ancestors
- The Tulkun Return
- The Hunt
- Na’vi Attack
- Eclipse
- Bad Parents
- Knife Fight
- From Darkness to Light
- The Spirit Tree
- The Songcord – Zoe Saldaña
Letra de 'Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strenght)
I thought I could protect you
From paying for my sins
And I been walking this earth
Long enough that death's a gift (Oh, girl)
Been living this life so patient
Until I see you again, it's war we're facin'
I know that if I die, my only choice is still defending
No matter what they say
My love for you is greater than their powers
And their armies from above
You give me strength
I'm with you either way
If I die, if I stay
Give me strength
I'm with you either way
Nothing's lost, no more pain
Just give me strength
The scars and the wounds
I wear them proud like tattoos
Rеminds me that I lost you
Reminds me that I'll
Bе living this life so patient
Until I see you again, it's war we're facing
I know that if I die, my only choice is still defending
No matter what they say
My love for you is greater than their powers
And their armies from above
You give me strength
I'm with you either way
If I die, if I stay
Give me strength
I'm with you either way
Nothing's lost, no more pain
Just give me strength