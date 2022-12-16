Así suena 'Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strenght)', la canción de The Weeknd para 'Avatar 2'

Así suena 'Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strenght)', la canción de The Weeknd para 'Avatar: The Way Of Water ' // Getty Images / Fotograma Avatar 2

13 años después del lanzamiento de la primera película, ya se puede ver en cines la segunda entrega de Avatar, Avatar: El sentido del agua, protagoniada por Sam Worthington y Zoe Saldaña en los papeles de Neytiri y Jake Sulli.

Avatar: El sentido del agua cuenta la historia de la familia Sully y todas las adversidades a las que se enfrentarán por el camino para protegerse los unos a los otros y seguir con vida.

A esta aventura le pone voz el artista canadiense The Weeknd con Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strenght) un tema original creado para la banda sonora de la secuela de Avatar, una canción que habla de fuerza, lucha y protección.

El resto de la banda sonora de la película de James Cameron está compuesta por el compositor británico Simon Frangle.

Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength) – The Weeknd

The Weeknd Into the Water

Happiness Is Simple

A New Star

Converging Paths

Rescue and Loss

Family Is Our Fortress

Hometree

The Way of Water

Payakan

Mighty Eywa

Friends

Cove of the Ancestors

The Tulkun Return

The Hunt

Na’vi Attack

Eclipse

Bad Parents

Knife Fight

From Darkness to Light

The Spirit Tree

The Songcord – Zoe Saldaña

Letra de 'Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strenght)

I thought I could protect you

From paying for my sins

And I been walking this earth

Long enough that death's a gift (Oh, girl)

Been living this life so patient

Until I see you again, it's war we're facin'

I know that if I die, my only choice is still defending

No matter what they say

My love for you is greater than their powers

And their armies from above

You give me strength

I'm with you either way

If I die, if I stay

Give me strength

I'm with you either way

Nothing's lost, no more pain

Just give me strength

The scars and the wounds

I wear them proud like tattoos

Rеminds me that I lost you

Reminds me that I'll

Bе living this life so patient

Until I see you again, it's war we're facing

I know that if I die, my only choice is still defending

No matter what they say

My love for you is greater than their powers

And their armies from above

You give me strength

I'm with you either way

If I die, if I stay

Give me strength

I'm with you either way

Nothing's lost, no more pain

Just give me strength