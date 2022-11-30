La casa en la que se inspiró Taylor Swift para su canción 'Cornelia street' está en alquiler

Buena noticia para los fans de Taylor Swift. En 2019, la artista lanzó su disco Lover y uno de los temas que más llamó la atención fue Cornelia street, que cuenta la historia de lo difícil que es relacionar a alguien con un lugar concreto porque si se pierde la amistad, es imposible volver a ese sitio sin pensar en dicha persona.

Esta casa la alquiló en 2016 mientras arreglaban su domicilio en Tribeca y allí compuso este tema. Ahora mismo, el piso en Cornelia Street (Nueva York) se alquila de nuevo.

Se trata de un domicilio de cuatro habitaciones y siete baños y tiene un precio de 45.000 dólares al mes. El piso cuenta con muchos lujos como garaje, jardín, piscina, y mucho más.

Letra completa de 'Cornelia street'

We were in the backseat

Drunk on something stronger than the drinks in the bar

I rent a place on Cornelia Street

I say casually in the car

We were a fresh page on the desk

Filling in the blanks as we go

As if the street lights pointed in an arrow head

Leading us home

And I hope I never lose you, hope it never ends

I'd never walk Cornelia Street again

That's the kinda heartbreak time could never mend

I'd never walk Cornelia Street again

And baby, I get mystified by how this city screams your name

And baby, I'm so terrified of if you ever walk away

I'd never walk Cornelia Street again

I'd never walk Cornelia Street again

Windows flung right open, autumn air

Jacket 'round my shoulders is yours

We bless the rains on Cornelia Street

Memorize the creaks in the floor

Back when we were card sharks, playing games

I thought you were leading me on

I packed my bags, left Cornelia Street

Before you even knew I was gone

But then you called, showed your hand

I turned around before I hit the tunnel

Sat on the roof, you and I

I hope I never lose you, hope it never ends

I'd never walk Cornelia Street again

That's the kinda heartbreak time could never mend

I'd never walk Cornelia Street again

And baby, I get mystified by how this city screams your name

And baby, I'm so terrified of if you ever walk away

I'd never walk Cornelia Street again

I'd never walk Cornelia Street again

You hold my hand on the street

Walk me back to that apartment

Years ago, we were just inside

Barefoot in the kitchen

Sacred new beginnings

That became my religion, listen

I hope I never lose you

I'd never walk Cornelia Street again

Oh, never again

And baby, I get mystified by how this city screams your name

And baby, I'm so terrified of if you ever walk away

I'd never walk Cornelia Street again

I'd never walk Cornelia Street again

I don't wanna lose you (hope it never ends)

I'd never walk Cornelia Street again

I don't wanna lose you (yeah)

I rent a place on Cornelia Street

I say casually in the car