La casa en la que se inspiró Taylor Swift para su canción 'Cornelia street' está en alquiler
Notición para los fans de Taylor Swift. Se ha puesto en alquiler la casa en la que se inspiró la artista para componer Cornelia street, de su disco Lover.
Buena noticia para los fans de Taylor Swift. En 2019, la artista lanzó su disco Lover y uno de los temas que más llamó la atención fue Cornelia street, que cuenta la historia de lo difícil que es relacionar a alguien con un lugar concreto porque si se pierde la amistad, es imposible volver a ese sitio sin pensar en dicha persona.
Esta casa la alquiló en 2016 mientras arreglaban su domicilio en Tribeca y allí compuso este tema. Ahora mismo, el piso en Cornelia Street (Nueva York) se alquila de nuevo.
Se trata de un domicilio de cuatro habitaciones y siete baños y tiene un precio de 45.000 dólares al mes. El piso cuenta con muchos lujos como garaje, jardín, piscina, y mucho más.
Letra completa de 'Cornelia street'
We were in the backseat
Drunk on something stronger than the drinks in the bar
I rent a place on Cornelia Street
I say casually in the car
We were a fresh page on the desk
Filling in the blanks as we go
As if the street lights pointed in an arrow head
Leading us home
And I hope I never lose you, hope it never ends
I'd never walk Cornelia Street again
That's the kinda heartbreak time could never mend
I'd never walk Cornelia Street again
And baby, I get mystified by how this city screams your name
And baby, I'm so terrified of if you ever walk away
I'd never walk Cornelia Street again
I'd never walk Cornelia Street again
Windows flung right open, autumn air
Jacket 'round my shoulders is yours
We bless the rains on Cornelia Street
Memorize the creaks in the floor
Back when we were card sharks, playing games
I thought you were leading me on
I packed my bags, left Cornelia Street
Before you even knew I was gone
But then you called, showed your hand
I turned around before I hit the tunnel
Sat on the roof, you and I
I hope I never lose you, hope it never ends
I'd never walk Cornelia Street again
That's the kinda heartbreak time could never mend
I'd never walk Cornelia Street again
And baby, I get mystified by how this city screams your name
And baby, I'm so terrified of if you ever walk away
I'd never walk Cornelia Street again
I'd never walk Cornelia Street again
You hold my hand on the street
Walk me back to that apartment
Years ago, we were just inside
Barefoot in the kitchen
Sacred new beginnings
That became my religion, listen
I hope I never lose you
I'd never walk Cornelia Street again
Oh, never again
And baby, I get mystified by how this city screams your name
And baby, I'm so terrified of if you ever walk away
I'd never walk Cornelia Street again
I'd never walk Cornelia Street again
I don't wanna lose you (hope it never ends)
I'd never walk Cornelia Street again
I don't wanna lose you (yeah)
I rent a place on Cornelia Street
