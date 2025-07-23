Chappell Roan pone fecha de estreno a 'The Subway', su canción más esperada
Después de escucharla en varias ocasiones en directo, Chappell Roan da una gran alegría a sus fans al anunciar el cercano estreno de su canción The Subway.
Chappell Roan deslumbra en la clausura del Primavera Sound como la tercera 'Supernena'
Pese a ser una de las artistas más destacadas actualmente, Chappell Roan se hace de rogar desde que llegó a todo lo alto con su single Good Luck Babe. La artista llegó a España como cabeza de cartel del Primavera Sound, y calienta este verano con más contenido.
A principios de julio la artista fue pillada grabando un peculiar videoclip en Nueva York, enganchada con su larga melena pelirroja a un taxi, y ahora conocemos a qué tema pertenece. Roan publicará al fin The Subway, una de las canciones más solicitadas de la estrella.
Tras el lanzamiento de The Giver, la cantante busca compensar las altas temperaturas con refrescante música, y nada menos que con el estreno del tema que no para de cantar en directo.
Para dar el anuncio, la cantante se ha puesto misteriosa al empapelar toda Nueva York con un cartel con un misterioso mensaje: '¿Estás sufriendo una ruptura? ¡Consigue Bang!'.
Ahora, pone fecha de estreno a The Subway el próximo viernes 1 de agosto, lo que ha enloquecido a todos sus fans.
La canción, ya escuchada en directo, cuenta con un ritmo pop con el que Roan hace uso de la ironía para tratar la forma en la que termina una relación.
Letra de The Subway
I saw your green hair
Beauty mark next to your mouth
There on the subway
I nearly had a breakdown
A few weeks later
Somebody wore your perfume
It almost killed me
I had to leave the room
It's just another day
And it's not over 'til it's over
Oh, it's never over
It's just another day
And it's not over 'til it's over
It's never over
'Til I don't look for you on the staircase
Or wish you still thought we were soulmates
I'm still counting down all of the days
'Til you're just another girl on the subway
Made you the villain
Evil for just moving on
I see your shadow
I see it even with the lights off
I made a promise, if in four months this feeling ain't gone
Well, fuck this city, I'm movin' to Saskatchewan
It's just another day
And it's not over 'til it's over
It's never over
It's just another day
And it's not over 'til it's over
It's never over
'Til I can break routine during foreplay
And trust myself that I won't say your name
Yeah, I'm still counting down all of the days
'Til you're just another girl on the subway
She's got, she's got a way
She's got a way, she's got a way
She got, she got away
She got away, she got away
She's got, she's got a way
She's got a way, she's got a way
She got, she got away
She got away, she got away
She's got, she's got a way
She's got a way, she's got a way
She got, she got away
She got away, she got away
She's got, she's got a way
She's got a way, she's got a way
She got, she got away
She got away, she got away