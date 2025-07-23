Chappell Roan pone fecha de estreno a 'The Subway', su canción más esperada

Pese a ser una de las artistas más destacadas actualmente, Chappell Roan se hace de rogar desde que llegó a todo lo alto con su single Good Luck Babe. La artista llegó a España como cabeza de cartel del Primavera Sound, y calienta este verano con más contenido.

A principios de julio la artista fue pillada grabando un peculiar videoclip en Nueva York, enganchada con su larga melena pelirroja a un taxi, y ahora conocemos a qué tema pertenece. Roan publicará al fin The Subway, una de las canciones más solicitadas de la estrella.

Tras el lanzamiento de The Giver, la cantante busca compensar las altas temperaturas con refrescante música, y nada menos que con el estreno del tema que no para de cantar en directo.

Para dar el anuncio, la cantante se ha puesto misteriosa al empapelar toda Nueva York con un cartel con un misterioso mensaje: '¿Estás sufriendo una ruptura? ¡Consigue Bang!'.

Chappell Roan en el videoclip de 'The Subway' | GETTY

Ahora, pone fecha de estreno a The Subway el próximo viernes 1 de agosto, lo que ha enloquecido a todos sus fans.

La canción, ya escuchada en directo, cuenta con un ritmo pop con el que Roan hace uso de la ironía para tratar la forma en la que termina una relación.

Letra de The Subway

I saw your green hair

Beauty mark next to your mouth

There on the subway

I nearly had a breakdown

A few weeks later

Somebody wore your perfume

It almost killed me

I had to leave the room

It's just another day

And it's not over 'til it's over

Oh, it's never over

It's just another day

And it's not over 'til it's over

It's never over

'Til I don't look for you on the staircase

Or wish you still thought we were soulmates

I'm still counting down all of the days

'Til you're just another girl on the subway

Made you the villain

Evil for just moving on

I see your shadow

I see it even with the lights off

I made a promise, if in four months this feeling ain't gone

Well, fuck this city, I'm movin' to Saskatchewan

It's just another day

And it's not over 'til it's over

It's never over

It's just another day

And it's not over 'til it's over

It's never over

'Til I can break routine during foreplay

And trust myself that I won't say your name

Yeah, I'm still counting down all of the days

'Til you're just another girl on the subway

She's got, she's got a way

She's got a way, she's got a way

She got, she got away

She got away, she got away

She's got, she's got a way

She's got a way, she's got a way

She got, she got away

She got away, she got away

She's got, she's got a way

She's got a way, she's got a way

She got, she got away

She got away, she got away

She's got, she's got a way

She's got a way, she's got a way

She got, she got away

She got away, she got away