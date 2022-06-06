Doja Cat pone banda sonora a la película 'Elvis' con su tema 'Vegas'

Te interesa La rapera Doja Cat cancela sus conciertos por problemas de salud

Vegas es un tema que Doja Cat se ha llevado por completo a su terreno. De hecho, la superestrella del pop estrenó esta canción durante su presentación en la edición de este 2022 de Coachella. Después de su lanzamiento oficial, se espera que se convierta en uno de los nuevos hits del verano.

Además, este lanzamiento coincide con la participación de Doja Cat en el nuevo y cuarto álbum de estudio de Post Malone titulado Twelve Carat Toothache, donde colabora en I Like You (A Happier Song).

'Vegas' estará en la película 'Elvis'

La nueva canción de Doja Cat acompañará Elvis, que llegará al cine de la mano de Warner Bros. El videoclip de Vegas, protagonizado por la propia artista, ya se ha convertido en todo un éxito. En menos de 72 horas ha conseguido más de tres millones de reproducciones en YouTube, donde ya ha entrado en las tendencias de la plataforma a nivel mundial.

Se trata de un videoclip con una estética muy cuidada, donde la cantante se mete a la perfección en la temática y en el ambiente de la película Elvis, filme al que pone la banda sonora.

Es un videoclip donde la artista demuestra todo su potencial, superándose a sí misma una vez más. Con Vegas, Doja Cat demuestra su increíble versatilidad, aquella que le ha hecho llegar tan lejos y que demuestra que estamos ante una de las estrellas internacionales más importantes de la música.

Letra de 'Vegas', de Doja Cat

Yeah, ah, get it

Yeah, ah, get it

Yeah, yeah, ah, get it

Yeah, ah, get it

Yeah, ah, get it

Yeah

Dog, player, ah, get it

Fraud, player, ah, get it

I understand, I understand

You ain't the man, you ain't a man

(You ain't nothing but a)

Hound dog, hound dog, hound dog

(You ain't nothing but a)

Player getting valeted around in that ho whip

Two fingers up, one down on my toes ten

Flewed out, my boobs out, put a cork in it

Love it when you be cryin' out when I'm corseted

I don't think you gon' make it

Do not let me start ragin'

I'm losin' my patience

This ain't stayin' in Vegas (you ain't nothing but a)

There's more sides to the story, I'ma tell everybody

Had your ass sittin' courtside with your arm around me

Had your ass sittin' first class

With your burnt ass out in Abu Dhabi

Could've been what we should've been

But you lost a bet, now you gotta find me

Find a seat

I ain't playin' this hide and seek

High school when you finally peaked

Hound dog, come find a treat

I'm a bad bitch but (you ain't nothing but a)

Dog, player, ah, get it

Fraud, player, ah, get it

I understand, I understand

You ain't the man, you ain't a man

(You ain't nothing but a)

Hound dog, hound dog, hound dog

Yeah, yeah, said (you ain't nothing but a)

I get it, I know you got some other- you wanted

I get it, you needed someone that could prove you wrong

So I reckon, you leave all of your problems at the door

To my city, you gon' need to tell my brothers where you from

And I admit it, I still got empathy

And you gon' feel it for two weeks

When I release you in them streets (you ain't nothing but a)

And keep my nina in discrete

Keep the clean in my Jeep

And put that Yeezy in your teeth

Let my demons off they leashes

If you even think to speak

I'ma give a whole new meaning

When you said you live in a dream

We can keep that- asleep

And you gon' laugh with all your G's

Countin' them sheep, sheep, sheep, sheep

Talkin' 'bout Z-Z-Z-Z-Z-Z-Z, R-I-P (you ain't nothing but a)

Dog, player, ah, get it

Fraud, player, ah, get it

I understand, I understand

You ain't the man, you ain't a man

(You ain't nothing but a)

Hound dog, hound dog, hound dog

Dog, player, ah, get it

Fraud, player, ah, get it

I understand, I understand

You ain't the man, you ain't a man

(You ain't nothing but a)

Hound dog, hound dog, hound dog

you ain't nothing but a

Yeah, ah, get it

Yeah, ah, get it

Yeah, yeah, ah, get it

Yeah, ah, get it

Yeah, yeah, ah, get it