Doja Cat pone banda sonora a la película 'Elvis' con su tema 'Vegas'
Doja Cat ha vuelto por todo lo alto. La artista estadounidense ha sorprendido a sus fans con el lanzamiento del videoclip oficial de Vegas, su nuevo single. Una canción que formará parte de la banda sonora de la película Elvis, que aterrizará en la gran pantalla el próximo 24 de junio.
Vegas es un tema que Doja Cat se ha llevado por completo a su terreno. De hecho, la superestrella del pop estrenó esta canción durante su presentación en la edición de este 2022 de Coachella. Después de su lanzamiento oficial, se espera que se convierta en uno de los nuevos hits del verano.
Además, este lanzamiento coincide con la participación de Doja Cat en el nuevo y cuarto álbum de estudio de Post Malone titulado Twelve Carat Toothache, donde colabora en I Like You (A Happier Song).
'Vegas' estará en la película 'Elvis'
La nueva canción de Doja Cat acompañará Elvis, que llegará al cine de la mano de Warner Bros. El videoclip de Vegas, protagonizado por la propia artista, ya se ha convertido en todo un éxito. En menos de 72 horas ha conseguido más de tres millones de reproducciones en YouTube, donde ya ha entrado en las tendencias de la plataforma a nivel mundial.
Se trata de un videoclip con una estética muy cuidada, donde la cantante se mete a la perfección en la temática y en el ambiente de la película Elvis, filme al que pone la banda sonora.
Es un videoclip donde la artista demuestra todo su potencial, superándose a sí misma una vez más. Con Vegas, Doja Cat demuestra su increíble versatilidad, aquella que le ha hecho llegar tan lejos y que demuestra que estamos ante una de las estrellas internacionales más importantes de la música.
Letra de 'Vegas', de Doja Cat
Yeah, ah, get it
Yeah, ah, get it
Yeah, yeah, ah, get it
Yeah, ah, get it
Yeah, ah, get it
Yeah
Dog, player, ah, get it
Fraud, player, ah, get it
I understand, I understand
You ain't the man, you ain't a man
(You ain't nothing but a)
Hound dog, hound dog, hound dog
(You ain't nothing but a)
Player getting valeted around in that ho whip
Two fingers up, one down on my toes ten
Flewed out, my boobs out, put a cork in it
Love it when you be cryin' out when I'm corseted
I don't think you gon' make it
Do not let me start ragin'
I'm losin' my patience
This ain't stayin' in Vegas (you ain't nothing but a)
There's more sides to the story, I'ma tell everybody
Had your ass sittin' courtside with your arm around me
Had your ass sittin' first class
With your burnt ass out in Abu Dhabi
Could've been what we should've been
But you lost a bet, now you gotta find me
Find a seat
I ain't playin' this hide and seek
High school when you finally peaked
Hound dog, come find a treat
I'm a bad bitch but (you ain't nothing but a)
Dog, player, ah, get it
Fraud, player, ah, get it
I understand, I understand
You ain't the man, you ain't a man
(You ain't nothing but a)
Hound dog, hound dog, hound dog
Yeah, yeah, said (you ain't nothing but a)
I get it, I know you got some other- you wanted
I get it, you needed someone that could prove you wrong
So I reckon, you leave all of your problems at the door
To my city, you gon' need to tell my brothers where you from
And I admit it, I still got empathy
And you gon' feel it for two weeks
When I release you in them streets (you ain't nothing but a)
And keep my nina in discrete
Keep the clean in my Jeep
And put that Yeezy in your teeth
Let my demons off they leashes
If you even think to speak
I'ma give a whole new meaning
When you said you live in a dream
We can keep that- asleep
And you gon' laugh with all your G's
Countin' them sheep, sheep, sheep, sheep
Talkin' 'bout Z-Z-Z-Z-Z-Z-Z, R-I-P (you ain't nothing but a)
Dog, player, ah, get it
Fraud, player, ah, get it
I understand, I understand
You ain't the man, you ain't a man
(You ain't nothing but a)
Hound dog, hound dog, hound dog
Dog, player, ah, get it
Fraud, player, ah, get it
I understand, I understand
You ain't the man, you ain't a man
(You ain't nothing but a)
Hound dog, hound dog, hound dog
you ain't nothing but a
Yeah, ah, get it
Yeah, ah, get it
Yeah, yeah, ah, get it
Yeah, ah, get it
Yeah, yeah, ah, get it