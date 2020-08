El baile viral de 'WAP' de Cardi B y Megan Thee Stallion provoca lesiones en TikTok

##duet with @lib_bbbbbbb When the dance you made on tiktok sends someone to the hospital 😳 Anyone else injure themselves while doing this dance? 🙈

[[LINK:EXTERNO|||https://www.tiktok.com/music/Monkeys-Spinning-Monkeys-6746993352891189249|||♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys - Kevin MacLeod]]