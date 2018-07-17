Insomnia - Playlist SESIÓN 324
PLAYLIST DE LA SESIÓN 324
1a HORA CHART Oficial / 1st HOUR
01 - Wally Lopez, Alvaro Smart - Ipanema
02 - Basti Grub, Natch! & Dothen - Oh Baby Dance
03 - Claus Casper & Jean Philips - Pandora
04 - Demarzo - Another Day
05 - Na am - Dovadrin (Jacme remix)
06 - Pablo Sanchez - Once A Dub
07 - Philip Bader & Nicone - Break It Down (Ninetoes Remix)
08 - Pino Arduini & Javier Bollang - Los Pueblos (Pablo Fierro Remix)
09 - Guy Mantzur - Trees Of Eden (Original Mix)
10 - Paji - Venon
2º Hora / 2nd HOUR
- Dario D´atis - My Tip
- Betoko & Haze-M - Lusch
- Andre Winter, D-Saw - Track 10_30 (H.O.S.H. Remix)
- AFFKT - Pied Piper
- Will Monotone & Wally Lopez feat. Sarah Escape - Affection (Original Mix)
- Franky Rizardo - Keep My Cool
- Austen/Scott - Club Girl
- Carlos Mena - Elegba
- Luca Bisori - You Are Not Like Me Original Mix
- LEON - Rave*9
- K.A.L.I.L. - Clouds and Star (Original)
- Friend Within - Get Dumb