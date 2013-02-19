Low Cost Festival 2013

El quinto año del festival cuenta con un line up excepcional con bandas como Two Door Cinema Club, Delorentos, Monarchy, Toy, Fangoria, Los Enemigos, Dorian, Delorean. Standstill presentan Cenit, Love of Lesbian , o Lori Meyers.

FECHAS: 26, 27 y 28 de julio

ARTISTAS RELEVANTES:

Belle And Sebastian

Crystal Castles

Two Door Cinema Club

Love of Lesbian

Delorean

Lori Meyers

Chk, Chk, Chk

Digitalism

Dorian

Delafé y las Flores Azules

Miss Cafeina

Zahara

Delorentos

Monarchy

Toy

Fangoria

Veronica Falls

Los Enemigos

Standstill presentan Cenit

Pegavs

Mendezt

Polock

Pull My Strings

(Más artistas por confirmar)

PRECIO: Anticipadas: Abono: 42€ / Abono VIP: 75€ / Abono VIP Pool: 130€

SERVICIOS:

- Camping

MÁS INFORMACIÓN:

lowcostfestival.es

@lowcostfestival

CÓMO LLEGAR