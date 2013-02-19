Low Cost Festival 2013
El quinto año del festival cuenta con un line up excepcional con bandas como Two Door Cinema Club, Delorentos, Monarchy, Toy, Fangoria, Los Enemigos, Dorian, Delorean. Standstill presentan Cenit, Love of Lesbian, o Lori Meyers.
europafm.com | Benidorm (Alicante) | Actualizado el 17/07/2018 a las 22:32 horas
FECHAS: 26, 27 y 28 de julio
ARTISTAS RELEVANTES:
Belle And Sebastian
Crystal Castles
Two Door Cinema Club
Love of Lesbian
Delorean
Lori Meyers
Chk, Chk, Chk
Digitalism
Dorian
Delafé y las Flores Azules
Miss Cafeina
Zahara
Delorentos
Monarchy
Toy
Fangoria
Veronica Falls
Los Enemigos
Standstill presentan Cenit
Pegavs
Mendezt
Polock
Pull My Strings
(Más artistas por confirmar)
PRECIO: Anticipadas: Abono: 42€ / Abono VIP: 75€ / Abono VIP Pool: 130€
SERVICIOS:
- Camping
MÁS INFORMACIÓN:
lowcostfestival.es
@lowcostfestival