Eminem homenajea a Juice WRLD en Godzilla, el resurgir del 'dios del rap' noqueado por Mike Tyson

El último y sorpresivo álbum de Eminem , Music to Be Murdered By , esconde este temazo titulado ' Gozilla ', última colaboración del rapero Juice WRLD , que ha entrado en lo más alto de las listas británicas, alcanzando el número 3 en el Billboard Hot 100 , y postulándose como todo un hitazo en Spotify. The Rap God is Back!

'Godzilla' recuerda al Eminem de hace años, a ese 'dios del rap' que nos atrapaba entre la velocidad y la agudeza de sus letras, un tema lleno de referencias su carrera, como a 'My Name Is', con el 'Eminem de los noventa' con camisa de fuerza incluida; a 'Without Me', recuperando a Dr. Dre, pero esta vez no compartiendo Batmóvil, sino quirófano; o erigiéndose sobre una pirámide formada por su discografía.

En el vídeo tenemos una sobredosis de Eminem en todas las formas posibles: escoltado por godzillas, comparándose al mítico monstruo nipón, vestido de traje elegante o en sudadera, se da caza a sí mismo, se juzga, se encierra en un maletero, se vuelve a la vez víctima y verdugo; pero además, cameos 'de impacto' como el de Mike Tyson.

La canción, recoge los audios que grabó el rapero antes de morir, en concreto el estribillo de la canción, pero aún faltaba por grabar un verso propio: "Soy normal durante el día, pero a la noche me convierto en un monstruo / Parezco un villano de esas películas famosas / Godzilla, escupidor de fuego, monstruo / Sangre en la pista de baile, y en la alfombra Louis V", escuchamos con la particular voz de WRLD.

El clip está dirigido por Cole Bennett, que también colaboraba con Jarad Higgins, conocido como Juice WRLD, fallecido pocos días después de cumplir 21 años por sobredosis accidental. Una llamativa producción de Lyrical Lemonade, que rinde un homenaje a Jarad, rescatando un consejo del propio rapero, un 'matra' como consejo para afrontar la vida, y con frases in memoriam como: "Siempre serás recordado/ Siempre serás amado / Siempre estarás aquí / Gracias por cambiar el mundo (escrito como su nombre artístico, WRLD) / 999 para siempre / Sinceramente, Cole Bennett".

Lo dicho, The Rap God is Back!

LETRA DE GODZILLA, EMINEN FT. JUICE WRLD

I can swallow a bottle of alcohol and I'll feel like Godzilla

Better hit the deck like the card dealer

My whole squad's in here, walking around the party

A cross between a zombie apocalypse and big Bobby "The

Brain" Heenan which is probably the

Same reason I wrestle with mania

Shady's in this bitch, I'm posse'd up

Consider it to cross me a costly mistake

If they sleepin' on me, the hoes better get insomnia

ADHD, Hydroxycut

Pass the Courvoisi' (ayy, ayy)

In AA with an AK, melee, finna set it like a playdate

Better vacate, retreat like a vacay, mayday (ayy)

This beat is cray-cray, Ray J, H-A-H-A-H-A

Laughing all the way to the bank, I spray flames

They cannot tame or placate the

____________________________

Monster (ayy)

You get in my way, I'ma feed you to the monster (yeah)

I'm normal during the day, but at night, turn to a monster (yeah)

When the moon shines like Ice Road Truckers

I look like a villain outta those blockbusters

Godzilla, fire spitter, monster

Blood on the dance floor, and on the Louis V carpet

Fire, Godzilla, fire, monster

Blood on the dance floor, and on the Louis V carpet

____________________________

I'm just a product of Slick Rick and Onyx, told 'em, "Lick the balls"

Had 'em just appalled at so many things that pissed 'em off

It's impossible to list 'em all

And in the midst of all this

I'm in a mental hospital with a crystal ball

Tryna see, will I still be like this tomorrow?

Risperdal, voices whisper

My fist is balled back up against the wall, pencil drawn

This is just the song to go ballistic on

You just pulled a pistol on the guy with the missile launcher

I'm just a Loch Ness, the mythological

Quick to tell a bitch screw off like a fifth of Vodka

When you twist the top of the bottle, I'm a

____________________________

Monster (ayy)

You get in my way, I'ma feed you to the monster (yeah)

I'm normal during the day, but at night, turn to a monster (yeah)

When the moon shines like Ice Road Truckers

I look like a villain outta those blockbusters

Godzilla, fire spitter, monster

Blood on the dance floor, and on the Louis V carpet

Fire, Godzilla, fire, monster

Blood on the dance floor, and on the Louis V carpet

____________________________

If you never gave a damn, raise your hand

'Cause I'm about to set trip, vacation plans

I'm on point like my index is, so all you will ever get is

The motherfuckin' finger (finger), prostate exam ('xam)

How can I have all these fans and perspire?

Like a liar's pants, I'm on fire

And I got no plans to retire and I'm still the man you admire

These chicks are spazzin' out, I only get more handsome and flier

I got 'em passin' out like what you do when you hand someone flyers

And what goes around comes around just like the blades on a chainsaw

'Cause I caught the flap of my dollar stack right off the bat like a baseball

Like Kid Ink, bitch, I got them racks with so much ease that they call me Diddy

'Cause I make bands and I call getting cheese a cakewalk (cheesecake) yeah

Bitch, I'm a player, I'm too motherfuckin' stingy for Cher

Won't even lend you an ear, ain't even pretending to care

But I tell a bitch I'll marry her if she'll bury her

Face on my genital area, the original Richard Ramirez

Christian Rivera, 'cause my lyrics never sit well

So they wanna give me the chair

Like a paraplegic, and it's scary, call it Harry Caray

'Cause every Tom and Dick and Harry carry a Merriam motherfuckin' dictionary

Got 'em swearing up and down, they can't spit, this shit's hilarious

It's time to put these bitches in the obituary column

We wouldn't see eye to eye with a staring problem

Get the shaft like a steering column (Mark Jack)

____________________________

Trigger happy, pack heat, but it's black ink

Evil half of the Bad Meets Evil

That means take a back seat

Take it back to Fat Petes with a maxi, single

Look at my rap sheet, what attracts these people

Is my gangster, bitch, like Apache with a catchy jingle

I stack chips, you barely got a half-eaten Cheeto

Fill 'em with the venom and eliminate 'em

Other words, I Minute Maid 'em

I don't wanna hurt 'em, but I did 'em in a fit of rage

I'm murderin' again, nobody will evade him

Finna kill 'em and dump all the fuckin' bodies in the lake

Obliterating everything, incinerate and renegade 'em

And I make anybody who want it with the pen afraid

But don't nobody want it, but they're gonna get it anyway

'Cause I'm beginnin' to feel like I'm mentally ill

I'm Atilla, kill or be killed, I'm a killer, be the vanilla gorilla

You're bringin' the killer within me out of me

You don't want to be the enemy of the demon who went in me

Or being the recievin' enemy, what stupidity it'd be

Every bit of me is the epitome of a spitter

When I'm in the vicinity, motherfucker, you better duck

Or you finna be dead the minute you run into me

A hunnid percent of you is a fifth of a percent of me

I'm 'bout to fuckin' finish you bitch, I'm unfadable

You wanna battle, I'm available, I'm blowin' up like an inflatable

I'm undebatable, I'm unavoidable, I'm unevadable

I'm on the toilet bowl, I got a trailer full of money and I'm paid in full

I'm not afraid to pull the

____________________________

Man, stop

Look what I'm plannin', haha