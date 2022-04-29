Justin Bieber se divierte en la nieve con Don Toliver en 'Honest'

Ya lo anunció hace unos días con I feel funny, una especie de teaser con el Justin Bieber adelantaba Honest, su colaboración con el rapero estadounidense Don Toliver. Rodado entre los descansos del videoclip de Honest, Bieber nos dejaba entrever de qué iría esta nueva colaboración.

Vestidos de blanco y muy abrigados, los artistas grababan en un croma que después se ha transformado en unos impresionantes paisajes nevados, donde incluso se han divertido con unas motos de nieve, con algún tiroteo incluido.

"Tiene algo tan único, es muy único, es muy Houston”, ha dicho Justin sobre Don a New Music Daily en Apple Music 1. "Me encantan sus melodías, son una locura. Su música tiene una cadencia realmente increíble. Soy un gran admirador suyo. Él simplemente es él mismo. Y eso es lo que me encanta de cualquier artista, que pueda seguir su camino y hacer bien lo que sabe", ha añadido.

Este nuevo lanzamiento llega poco después de la actuación de Justin Bieber en Coachella, donde cantó con Daniel Caesar su éxito Peaches. Otro de sus últimos lanzamientos musicales ha sido la colaboración con Kelhani, Up all night, incluida en el álbum de la artista, Blue Water Road.

Por otro lado, Honest es el primer single oficial de Justin desde que Ghost, el himno final del disco multiplatino nominado al Grammy Justice, se convirtió en el número 1 de la radio pop en enero, haciendo historia con el mayor número de éxitos de un artista masculino en solitario en la historia de la radio de Estados Unidos y siendo el único quinto artista en alcanzar veinte éxitos en el Top 5 del Hot 100.

LETRA DE 'HONEST', DE JUSTIN BIEBER Y DON TOLIVER

Honest (honest)

Your modest

I like it (I like it)

You stay down

And you the baddest (baddest)

Find you in the cut

I copped it (I copped it)

Honest (honest)

You kept it real with me from jump (from jump)

It’s 23 when you get dunked on (splash)

I put it in and that’s your song (and that’s your song)

Off top you the sun in my morning

I tried to get away but its boring

You’re my safe haven

I need it all alone

And you my dime piece

And I can’t take less than one

You the (whew)

You the one

Trinity you like three in one

Ratio ten to one

You get spicy

I like that cajun on you

On occasion

That’s your testimony

I like that hazel on you

I look straight in your eyes

Holy matrimony

Honest (honest)

Your modest

I like it (I like it)

You stay down

And you the baddest (baddest) Find you in the cut

I copped it (copped it)

Honest (honest)

You kept it real with me from jump (from jump)

It’s 23 when you get dunked on (splash)

I put it in and that’s your song (and that’s your song)

Yeah honest

Spicy I like it

Facetime me the weed I just might buy it

Throw it back on the couch I just might try (Ohhhh spicy)

Damn that booty thick

I like it

Hey Justin B

I know you don’t do this often

But this here sneak and geek

Fuck that Mclaren

Im ridin the jeep

I got in the club with all of my thugs

Im packing that pistol Pete

Better watch your mouth

Gotta pick a side before you jump and leap

I was selling thee nickels and dimes in dubs

But crack in my sock it ain’t me

But baby I like it

Imma pull that double R to your crib just for once

It’s 23 when you get dunked

Me and JB smokin skunk

Oh honest

Honest (honest)

Your modest

I like it (I like it)

You stay down

And you the baddest (baddest)

Find you in the cut

I copped it (I copped it)

Honest (honest)

You kept it real with me from jump (from jump)

It’s 23 when you get dunked on (splash)

I put it in and that’s your song (and that’s your song) Oh honest