Justin Bieber se divierte en la nieve con Don Toliver en 'Honest'
Justin Bieber ha lanzado Honest, su colaboración con el artista Don Toliver para que el que ha grabado un videoclip en "plena nieve".
Ya lo anunció hace unos días con I feel funny, una especie de teaser con el Justin Bieber adelantaba Honest, su colaboración con el rapero estadounidense Don Toliver. Rodado entre los descansos del videoclip de Honest, Bieber nos dejaba entrever de qué iría esta nueva colaboración.
Vestidos de blanco y muy abrigados, los artistas grababan en un croma que después se ha transformado en unos impresionantes paisajes nevados, donde incluso se han divertido con unas motos de nieve, con algún tiroteo incluido.
"Tiene algo tan único, es muy único, es muy Houston”, ha dicho Justin sobre Don a New Music Daily en Apple Music 1. "Me encantan sus melodías, son una locura. Su música tiene una cadencia realmente increíble. Soy un gran admirador suyo. Él simplemente es él mismo. Y eso es lo que me encanta de cualquier artista, que pueda seguir su camino y hacer bien lo que sabe", ha añadido.
Este nuevo lanzamiento llega poco después de la actuación de Justin Bieber en Coachella, donde cantó con Daniel Caesar su éxito Peaches. Otro de sus últimos lanzamientos musicales ha sido la colaboración con Kelhani, Up all night, incluida en el álbum de la artista, Blue Water Road.
Por otro lado, Honest es el primer single oficial de Justin desde que Ghost, el himno final del disco multiplatino nominado al Grammy Justice, se convirtió en el número 1 de la radio pop en enero, haciendo historia con el mayor número de éxitos de un artista masculino en solitario en la historia de la radio de Estados Unidos y siendo el único quinto artista en alcanzar veinte éxitos en el Top 5 del Hot 100.
LETRA DE 'HONEST', DE JUSTIN BIEBER Y DON TOLIVER
Honest (honest)
Your modest
I like it (I like it)
You stay down
And you the baddest (baddest)
Find you in the cut
I copped it (I copped it)
Honest (honest)
You kept it real with me from jump (from jump)
It’s 23 when you get dunked on (splash)
I put it in and that’s your song (and that’s your song)
Off top you the sun in my morning
I tried to get away but its boring
You’re my safe haven
I need it all alone
And you my dime piece
And I can’t take less than one
You the (whew)
You the one
Trinity you like three in one
Ratio ten to one
You get spicy
I like that cajun on you
On occasion
That’s your testimony
I like that hazel on you
I look straight in your eyes
Holy matrimony
Honest (honest)
Your modest
I like it (I like it)
You stay down
And you the baddest (baddest) Find you in the cut
I copped it (copped it)
Honest (honest)
You kept it real with me from jump (from jump)
It’s 23 when you get dunked on (splash)
I put it in and that’s your song (and that’s your song)
Yeah honest
Spicy I like it
Facetime me the weed I just might buy it
Throw it back on the couch I just might try (Ohhhh spicy)
Damn that booty thick
I like it
Hey Justin B
I know you don’t do this often
But this here sneak and geek
Fuck that Mclaren
Im ridin the jeep
I got in the club with all of my thugs
Im packing that pistol Pete
Better watch your mouth
Gotta pick a side before you jump and leap
I was selling thee nickels and dimes in dubs
But crack in my sock it ain’t me
But baby I like it
Imma pull that double R to your crib just for once
It’s 23 when you get dunked
Me and JB smokin skunk
Oh honest
Honest (honest)
Your modest
I like it (I like it)
You stay down
And you the baddest (baddest)
Find you in the cut
I copped it (I copped it)
Honest (honest)
You kept it real with me from jump (from jump)
It’s 23 when you get dunked on (splash)
I put it in and that’s your song (and that’s your song) Oh honest