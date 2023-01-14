Måneskin lanza 'Gossip', su videoclip más explícito e irreverente

Måneskin está a punto de lanzar su tercer álbum de estudio, Rush! con el que se embarcarán en su gira mundial, Loud Kids World Tour, en 2023, con fecha única en España.

Pero antes de su lanzamiento, el grupo itliano de glam rock ha estrenado Gossip, su nueva colaboración con Tom Morello, que viene acompañado de un videoclip que ha dado mucho de qué hablar.

Se trata del cuarto sencillo del disco, pues ya sorprendieron con Mammamia, Supermodel y The Loneliest, que no pueden ser más distintos entre ellos. Gossip es el videoclip más explícito e irreverente de los italianos hasta la fecha.

Desnudos integrales, pezones censurdos, y un sinfín de arquetipos y comportamientos polémicos y controversiales que conviven en la sociedad protagonizan este clip.

Una canción que trata sobre las falsedes de estos personajes que viven enmascarados en el día a día, y juegan a ser algo que no son. El grupo deja bien claro sus intenciones a lo largo de toda la canción:

"Este lugar es un circo, tú solo ves la superficie

Cubren la mierda bajo la alfombra

No puedes ver sus mentiras, nunca serán transparentes

Solo llena tu copa con gin tonic, esto es el sueño americano así que

Saborea el chisme, bebe hasta ahogarte".

Previo al lanzamiento de este polémico sencillo, la banda ha compartido a través de su cuenta de TikTok algunos cotilleos —verdaderos y falsos— sobre los integrantes de la banda.

El álbum completo estará disponible el próximo 20 de enero.

LETRA COMPLETA GOSSIP

Welcome to the city of lies

Where everything's got a price

It's gonna be your new favorite place

You can be a movie star

And get everything you want

Just put some plastic on your face

This place is a circus, you just see the surface

They cover shit under the rug

You can't see they're faking, they'll never be naked

Just fill your drink with tonic gin, this is the American dream, so

Sip the gossip, drink 'til you choke

Sip the gossip, burn down your throat

You're not iconic, you are just like them all

Don't act like you don't know, so

Sip the gossip, drink 'til you choke

Sip the gossip, burn down your throat

You're not iconic, you are just like them all

Don't act like you don't know, oh

Keep drinking and acting cool

Don't care if your day is blue

Nobody loves a gloomy face, just

Take your pills and dance all night

Don't think at all, that's the advice

So c'mon, let's try, it's just a taste

This place is a circus, you just see the surface

They cover shit under the rug

You can't see they're faking, they'll never be naked

Just fill your drink with tonic gin, this is the American dream, so

Sip the gossip, drink 'til you choke

Sip the gossip, burn down your throat

You're not iconic, you are just like them all

Don't act like you don't know, so

Sip the gossip, drink 'til you choke

Sip the gossip, burn down your throat

You're not iconic, you are just like them all

Don't act like you don't know, oh

So sip the gossip, drink 'til you choke

Sip the gossip, burn down your throat

You're not iconic, you are just like them all

Don't act like you don't know, oh