Måneskin lanza 'Gossip', su videoclip más explícito e irreverente
Måneskin ha transformado las polémicas de la sociedad en su videoclip más rebelde hasta la fecha. El grupo italiano se prepara con Gossip, su cuarto sencillo, para el lanzamiento de Rush! su tercer álbum de estudio.
Måneskin está a punto de lanzar su tercer álbum de estudio, Rush! con el que se embarcarán en su gira mundial, Loud Kids World Tour, en 2023, con fecha única en España.
Pero antes de su lanzamiento, el grupo itliano de glam rock ha estrenado Gossip, su nueva colaboración con Tom Morello, que viene acompañado de un videoclip que ha dado mucho de qué hablar.
Se trata del cuarto sencillo del disco, pues ya sorprendieron con Mammamia, Supermodel y The Loneliest, que no pueden ser más distintos entre ellos. Gossip es el videoclip más explícito e irreverente de los italianos hasta la fecha.
Desnudos integrales, pezones censurdos, y un sinfín de arquetipos y comportamientos polémicos y controversiales que conviven en la sociedad protagonizan este clip.
Una canción que trata sobre las falsedes de estos personajes que viven enmascarados en el día a día, y juegan a ser algo que no son. El grupo deja bien claro sus intenciones a lo largo de toda la canción:
"Este lugar es un circo, tú solo ves la superficie
Cubren la mierda bajo la alfombra
No puedes ver sus mentiras, nunca serán transparentes
Solo llena tu copa con gin tonic, esto es el sueño americano así que
Saborea el chisme, bebe hasta ahogarte".
Previo al lanzamiento de este polémico sencillo, la banda ha compartido a través de su cuenta de TikTok algunos cotilleos —verdaderos y falsos— sobre los integrantes de la banda.
El álbum completo estará disponible el próximo 20 de enero.
LETRA COMPLETA GOSSIP
Welcome to the city of lies
Where everything's got a price
It's gonna be your new favorite place
You can be a movie star
And get everything you want
Just put some plastic on your face
This place is a circus, you just see the surface
They cover shit under the rug
You can't see they're faking, they'll never be naked
Just fill your drink with tonic gin, this is the American dream, so
Sip the gossip, drink 'til you choke
Sip the gossip, burn down your throat
You're not iconic, you are just like them all
Don't act like you don't know, so
Sip the gossip, drink 'til you choke
Sip the gossip, burn down your throat
You're not iconic, you are just like them all
Don't act like you don't know, oh
Keep drinking and acting cool
Don't care if your day is blue
Nobody loves a gloomy face, just
Take your pills and dance all night
Don't think at all, that's the advice
So c'mon, let's try, it's just a taste
This place is a circus, you just see the surface
They cover shit under the rug
You can't see they're faking, they'll never be naked
Just fill your drink with tonic gin, this is the American dream, so
Sip the gossip, drink 'til you choke
Sip the gossip, burn down your throat
You're not iconic, you are just like them all
Don't act like you don't know, so
Sip the gossip, drink 'til you choke
Sip the gossip, burn down your throat
You're not iconic, you are just like them all
Don't act like you don't know, oh
So sip the gossip, drink 'til you choke
Sip the gossip, burn down your throat
You're not iconic, you are just like them all
Más Noticias
Don't act like you don't know, oh