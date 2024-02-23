Selena Gomez convierte el amor en una obra de arte en 'Love On'
Selena Gomez ha regresado al pop por todo lo alto con Love On, una canción llena de energía positiva que casi te obliga a bailar al ritmo de su pegadizo estribillo. La cantante se ha inspirado en el amor, la diversión y el arte, para la creación de su videoclip.
Selena Gomez ya tiene el sencillo del año y solo estamos a febrero.
La cantante estadounidense está calentando motores para el lanzamiento de su tercer álbum de estudio en solitario, y mientras tanto, nos ha regalado Love On, una canción con la que sienta los precedentes de su próximo disco.
La artista ha regresado por todo alto a la música con un hit de los de antes: divertido, pegadizo, muy bailable y que no te podrás sacar de la cabeza, recuperando su status de chica pop como en su época en Selena Gomez & The Scene, cumpliendo con sus palabras de que esta nueva época estaría llena de canciones para darlo todo en el club.
Lejos de ponerse sentimental, Gomez le canta a la sexualidad de la manera más elegante posible, donde los besos apasionados son los protagonistas —sin importar la raza o el sexo— y huye del amor romántico: ella solo quiere divertirse sin tener que pulsar el interruptor para "encender" su amor.
Selena se ha mostrado muy feliz y enamorada de la vida en su videoclip, en el que rinde culto al arte. Grabado en Francia desde una mansión en la costa, la artista también ha reflejado algunos placeres de la vida como la comida, el relax y, sobre todo, el arte; haciendo referencia a varias piezas de autor.
Letra de Love On
Qu'est-ce que je vais te nommer?
Je vais te nommer
"L'amour"
"L'amour tendre"
Wait 'til I turn my love on
Wait 'til, wait 'til
Wait 'til I turn my love on
I'm no cheap thrill
I'm a rollercoaster ride, baby, jump on
Come on, come on
'Cause, baby, if you can't tell
You're what I wanna love on, oh
This doesn't have to be
Some sort of mathematical equation
Slip off your jeans, slide in the sheets
Screaming "yes" in quotations
Clock in, baby, get to work
Night shift, but with all the perks
Time stamping when you fell in love
Time can't mеss with us
Ooh, if you think about fallin'
Got you covered like garmеnts
Ooh, I deserve an applause for
Keeping you up late 'til you can't see straight
Just wait, woo
Wait 'til I turn my love on
Wait 'til, wait 'til
Wait 'til I turn my love on (Wait 'til I turn my love on)
I'm no cheap thrill
I'm a roller coaster ride, baby, jump on
Come on, come on
'Cause, baby, if you can't tell (Baby, if you can't tell)
You're what I wanna love on, oh
Wait 'til I turn my love on (Wait 'til I turn my love on)
Wait 'til, wait 'til
Wait 'til I turn my love on (Wait 'til I turn my love on)
You'll get your thrill
Just promise you'll be patient with the outcome
Oh, come on
'Cause, baby, if you can't tell (Baby, if you can't tell)
You're what I wanna love on, oh
Why are we conversing over this steak tartare
When we could be somewhere other than here
Making out in the back of a car?
Or in the back of a bar
Or we could make a memoir, yeah
On the back wall of the last stall
In the bathroom at The Bazaar
Ooh, if you think about fallin'
Got you covered like garments (I got you covered)
Ooh, I deserve an applause for
Keeping you up late 'til you can't see straight, just wait, woo
Wait 'til I turn my love on
Wait 'til, wait 'til
Wait 'til I turn my love on (Wait 'til I turn my love on)
I'm no cheap thrill
I'm a rollercoaster ride, baby, jump on
Come on, come on
'Cause, baby, if you can't tell (Baby, if you can't tell)
You're what I wanna love on, oh
Wait 'til I turn my love on (Wait 'til I turn my love on)
Wait 'til, wait 'til
Wait 'til I turn my love on (Wait 'til I turn my love on)
You'll get your thrill
Just promise you'll be patient with the outcome
Oh, come on
'Cause, baby, if you can't tell (Baby, if you can't tell)
You're what I wanna love on, oh
Wait 'til I, oh, yeah
Wait 'til I
Baby, if you can't tell
Más Noticias
- Katy Perry anima a Taylor Swift en su concierto en Australia
- Camilo cancela algunos conciertos en España por el nacimiento de su segundo hijo
- ¿Qué ha pasado con los españoles nominados en los premios Lo Nuestro 2024?
- Premios Lo Nuestro 2024: la lista completa de ganadores
- Karol G reina en los Premios Lo Nuestro, mientras que Bad Bunny se queda con las manos vacías
You're what I wanna love on, oh