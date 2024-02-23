Selena Gomez convierte el amor en una obra de arte en 'Love On'

Selena Gomez ya tiene el sencillo del año y solo estamos a febrero.

La cantante estadounidense está calentando motores para el lanzamiento de su tercer álbum de estudio en solitario, y mientras tanto, nos ha regalado Love On, una canción con la que sienta los precedentes de su próximo disco.

La artista ha regresado por todo alto a la música con un hit de los de antes: divertido, pegadizo, muy bailable y que no te podrás sacar de la cabeza, recuperando su status de chica pop como en su época en Selena Gomez & The Scene, cumpliendo con sus palabras de que esta nueva época estaría llena de canciones para darlo todo en el club.

Lejos de ponerse sentimental, Gomez le canta a la sexualidad de la manera más elegante posible, donde los besos apasionados son los protagonistas —sin importar la raza o el sexo— y huye del amor romántico: ella solo quiere divertirse sin tener que pulsar el interruptor para "encender" su amor.

Selena se ha mostrado muy feliz y enamorada de la vida en su videoclip, en el que rinde culto al arte. Grabado en Francia desde una mansión en la costa, la artista también ha reflejado algunos placeres de la vida como la comida, el relax y, sobre todo, el arte; haciendo referencia a varias piezas de autor.

Letra de Love On

Qu'est-ce que je vais te nommer?

Je vais te nommer

"L'amour"

"L'amour tendre"

Wait 'til I turn my love on

Wait 'til, wait 'til

Wait 'til I turn my love on

I'm no cheap thrill

I'm a rollercoaster ride, baby, jump on

Come on, come on

'Cause, baby, if you can't tell

You're what I wanna love on, oh

This doesn't have to be

Some sort of mathematical equation

Slip off your jeans, slide in the sheets

Screaming "yes" in quotations

Clock in, baby, get to work

Night shift, but with all the perks

Time stamping when you fell in love

Time can't mеss with us

Ooh, if you think about fallin'

Got you covered like garmеnts

Ooh, I deserve an applause for

Keeping you up late 'til you can't see straight

Just wait, woo

Wait 'til I turn my love on

Wait 'til, wait 'til

Wait 'til I turn my love on (Wait 'til I turn my love on)

I'm no cheap thrill

I'm a roller coaster ride, baby, jump on

Come on, come on

'Cause, baby, if you can't tell (Baby, if you can't tell)

You're what I wanna love on, oh

Wait 'til I turn my love on (Wait 'til I turn my love on)

Wait 'til, wait 'til

Wait 'til I turn my love on (Wait 'til I turn my love on)

You'll get your thrill

Just promise you'll be patient with the outcome

Oh, come on

'Cause, baby, if you can't tell (Baby, if you can't tell)

You're what I wanna love on, oh

Why are we conversing over this steak tartare

When we could be somewhere other than here

Making out in the back of a car?

Or in the back of a bar

Or we could make a memoir, yeah

On the back wall of the last stall

In the bathroom at The Bazaar

Ooh, if you think about fallin'

Got you covered like garments (I got you covered)

Ooh, I deserve an applause for

Keeping you up late 'til you can't see straight, just wait, woo

Wait 'til I turn my love on

Wait 'til, wait 'til

Wait 'til I turn my love on (Wait 'til I turn my love on)

I'm no cheap thrill

I'm a rollercoaster ride, baby, jump on

Come on, come on

'Cause, baby, if you can't tell (Baby, if you can't tell)

You're what I wanna love on, oh

Wait 'til I turn my love on (Wait 'til I turn my love on)

Wait 'til, wait 'til

Wait 'til I turn my love on (Wait 'til I turn my love on)

You'll get your thrill

Just promise you'll be patient with the outcome

Oh, come on

'Cause, baby, if you can't tell (Baby, if you can't tell)

You're what I wanna love on, oh

Wait 'til I, oh, yeah

Wait 'til I

Baby, if you can't tell

You're what I wanna love on, oh