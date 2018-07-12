Europa FM

Insomnia - Lunes 3 de enero de 2017

@europa_fm | Barcelona | Actualizado el 12/07/2018 a las 19:35 horas

PLAYLIST:

Zappe - Larry's Exotic Blend (Joeski's Ruff Disco Mix)

Definition - Caught Out feat. Pete Josef (Gabriel Ananda Remix)

Italoboyz - Der Cumplez

Kintar feat Luxury - Le Monde Est Gris (Original Mix)

Julian Jeweil - Midi (Original Mix)

Jadele - Guilty Pleasure (Kotelett & Zadak Remix)

Wigbert - Recover

Sebastien Leger - Vasatron

Wally Lopez & Hunzed - Sa Caleta (Paul Ursin Remix)

LAUREN LANE - EVELYN GLENNIE

Lele Sacchi & Whitesquare - Try to Understand Me

Kerri Chandler - Turn Off The Lights Whos Afraid Of The Dark (Satoshi Tomiie Remix)

Petar Dundov - Falling In

Piem, Yamil - Keep Burning (Original Mix)

POPOF - ONE TWO

Athea - Capoeira (Gorge Remix)

Art Of Trance - Firebird (Gai Barone Remix)

Marc Maya - She Is Back

Cubicolor - Fictionalise (Lindstrm & Prins Thomas Remix)

Archila - Blue Haze (Yamil Remix)

Bambook - Not the One (Quina Remix)

AFFKT - Ikiagi (Mattia Pompeo remix)