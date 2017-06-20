¿Qué tocarán Foo Fighters, Green Day, Kings of Leon o Foals en el Mad Cool 2017? Te preparamos la playlist imprescindible

👉 LINE UP: Descubre todos los horarios, escenarios y grupos que actuarán en el Mad Cool

👉 SPOTIFY: Escucha aquí la playlist con los temas que sonarán en el Mad Cool 2017

Poco más de dos semanas y solo tarareas, y mal, Basket Case. Los festivaleros militantes no son una Larousse musical, se preparan.

Así que si quieres ser el rey del ‘postureo’, el ‘apariencier’ máximo del Mad Cool te seleccionamos los temas imprescindibles que tocarán Foo Fighters, Green Day, Kings of Leon, Foals, Belle and Sebastian, The Lumineers, Alt-J, Ryan Adams, Rancid, Wilco, M.I.A., Foster the People, Manic Street Preachers, George Ezra o Kodaline (con este cartelazo ha sido espinoso hacer el corte).

En resumen: 14 bandas, 13 temas por banda (promedio), 4 minutos por tema (promedio) = necesitas 728 minutos (aprox) para petarlo, aún más, en el Mad Cool. No todo va a ser beber. ¡Con nuestro método podrás tararear el festival de memoria en poco más de 12 horas!

La metodología de selección ha sido sencilla. En época de big data y artiméticas, los elegidos son los más tocados durante 2017 con correcciones de temas históricos. No será infalible, pero casi.

(Propuesta de setlist. Orden no representativo para su actuación en el festival)

FOO FIGHTERS (jueves 6 de julio - 22.15 a 00.45 h). Escenario Mad Cool.

Times Like These | Everlong | The Pretender | Walk | Learn to Fly | All My Life | My Hero | Cold Day in the Sun | Best of You | Congregation | These Days | Monkey Wrench

Nuestra propuesta de playlist para Foo Fighters en el Mad Cool / EuropaFM.com

GREEN DAY (viernes 7 de julio - 23.25 a 1.55 h). Escenario Mad Cool.

Revolution Radio | Still Breathing | Know Your Enemy | Youngblood | Good Riddance | Forever Now | Basket Case | Jesus of Suburbia | She | Bang Bang | Hitchin' a Ride | Ordinary World | King for a Day | Holiday | Are We the Waiting | Letterbomb | St. Jimmy | Boulevard of Broker Dreams | When I Come Around | American Idiot | Longview

Nuestra propuesta de playlist para Green Day en el Mad Cool / EuropaFM.com

KINGS OF LEON (sábado 8 de julio - 22.55 a 00.25 h). Escenario Mad Cool.

Reverend | Radioactive | Use Somebody | The Bucket | Find Me | Supersoaker | Waste a Moment | Sex on Fire | On Call | Crawl | Eyes on You | Pyro | WALLS

Nuestra propuesta de playlist para Kings of Leon en el Mad Cool / EuropaFM.com

GEORGE EZRA (jueves 6 de julio – 18.55 a 19.40 h). Escenario Koko UK.

Cassy O' | Barcelona | Blame It on Me | Budapest | Hold My Girl | Get Away | Don't Matter Now | Listen to the Man | Song 6 | Pretty Shining People | All My Love | Did You Hear the Rain? | Leaving It Up to You

THE LUMINEERS (jueves 6 de julio – 19.40 a 20.30 h). Escenario Mad Cool.

Flowers in Your Hair | Charlie Boy | Ho Hey | Cleopatra | Dead Sea | Submarines | Big Parade | Stubborn Love | Slow It Down | Sleep on the Floor | Ophelia | Angela

FOALS (jueves 6 de julio - 20.35 a 21.45 h). Escenario Koko UK.

Red Socks Pugie | Spanish Sahara | Olympic Airways | Two Steps, Twice | My Number | Inhaler | Providence | Late Night | Balloons | Blue Blood | Electric Bloom | Total Life Forever | Prelude | Mountain at My Gates | What Went Down | Snake Oil

BELLE AND SEBASTIAN (jueves 6 de julio - 23.40 a 00.55 h). Escenario Matusalem.

The Boy with the Arab Strap | I'm a Cuckoo | I Can See Your Future | Women's Realm | Allie | The Blues Are Still Blue | Sweet Dewelee | The State I Am | Judy and the Dream of Horses | Piazza, New York Catcher | Sukie in the Graveyard | Sleep the Clock Around | Legal Man

RANCID (viernes 7 de julio – 20.20 a 21.35 h). Escenario Mad Cool.

Radio | Roots Radicals | Olympia WA | Maxwell Murder | Time Bomb | East Bay Night | Ruby Soho | Journey to the End of the East Bay | Old Friend | The 11th Hour | Dead Bodies

RYAN ADAMS (viernes 7 de julio – 21.30 a 22.45 h). Escenario Radio Station.

Do You Still Love Me? | Prisoner | Doomsday | Outbound Train | Gimme Something Good | Shakedown on 9th Street | Dirty Rain | When the Stars Go Blue | To Be Young | To Be Without You | Wonderwall (Oasis cover) | New York, New York | Oh My Sweet Carolina

ALT-J (viernes 7 de julio – 21.40 a 22.55 h). Escenario Koko UK.

In Cold Blood | 3WW | Tessellate | Matilda | Left Hand Free | Every Other Freckle | Breezeblocks | Fitzpleasure | Taro | Nara | Dissolve Me | The Gospel of John Hurt | Bloodflood | Something Good

KODALINE (viernes 7 de julio – 22.50 a 23.50 h). Escenario Matusalem.

Brand New Day | Love Like This | All I Want | High Hopes | Ready To Change | Autopilot | Ready | The One | Raging (Kygo cover) | Brother | Way Back When | Lost | One Day

WILCO (sábado 8 de julio – 19.45 a 21.15 h). Escenario Mad Cool.

Someone to Lose | If I Ever Was a Child | Cry All Day | Hummingbird | Impossible Germany | Locator | I'm the Man Who Loves You | Jesus, Etc. | Spiders (Kidsmoke) | The Late Greats | Heavy Metal Drummer | Via Chicago

MANIC STREET PREACHERS (sábado 8 de julio – 21.20 a 22.25 h). Escenario Koko UK.

A Design for Life | Everything Must Go | You Stole the Sun From My Heart | Motorcycle Emptiness | Australia | If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next | Walk Me to the Bridge | You Love Us | Kevin Carter | Your Love Alone Is Not Enough | No Surface All Feeling | Enola/Alone

M.I.A. (sábado 8 de julio – 00.30 a 1.40 h). Escenario Radio Station.

Borders | XR2 | Pull Up the People | Bad Girls| Bamboo Banga | Fly Pirate | Bucky Done Gun | Galang | Paper Planes | Ali R U OK? | 20 Dollar | P.O.W.A | Bring the Noize