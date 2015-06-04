Los mejores festivales internacionales de 2015

ULTRA MUSIC FESTIVAL

LUGAR: South Beach (Miami)

FECHAS: 27, 28 y 29 de marzo

ARTISTAS RELEVANTES: Adam Beyer, Afrojack, Alesso, Armin van Buuren, Avicii, Axwell Ingrosso, Carl Cox, David Guetta, Deepdish, Dixon, Eric Prydz, Hardwell, Jamie Jones, Knife Party, Loco Dice, Maceo Plex, Marco Carola, Martin Garrix, Nicky Romero, Skrillex, Steve Angello, Steve Aoki, Tale of Us, Tiesto

PRECIO: Abono una semana: 399,95$

Más información: ultramusicfestival.com

COACHELLA

LUGAR: Coachella (California)

FECHAS: 10, 11 y 12 de abril / 17, 18 y 19 de abril

ARTISTAS RELEVANTES: AC/DC, Interpol, Steely Dan, Alesso, Alabama Shake, Red, Nero, Azealia Banks, the Weeknd, Axwell Ingrosso, Hozier, Drake, David Guetta, Marina and the Diamonds, Florence and the Machine, Kygo, Stromae, Lykke Li, entre otros.

PRECIO: Desde 375$ a 799$

Más información: coachella.com

GROEZROCK

LUGAR: Gestel (Bélgica)

FECHAS: 1 y 2 de mayo

ARTISTAS RELEVANTES: Social Distorsion, Pennywise, Lagwagon, Broilers, Atreyu, Refused, Millencolin, The Mighty Mighty bosstones, Satanic Surfers, Good Riddance, The Loved Ones, Love Zombies, entre otros.

PRECIO: entrada un día: 70€ / Abono: 110 €

Más información: groezrock.es

PINKPOP

LUGAR: Landgraaf (Holanda)

FECHAS: 12, 13 y 14 de junio

ARTISTAS RELEVANTES: Muse, Robbie Williams, Foo Fighters, Elbow, Pharrell Williams, Avicii, The Script, Placebo, Anouk, George Ezra, One Republic, The Wombats, Selah Sue, entre otros.

PRECIO:Entrada de un día: 85 € / Abono + camping: 180 €

Más información: pinkpop.nl

T IN THE PARK

LUGAR: Kinross (Escocia)

FECHAS: 10, 11 y 12 de julio

ARTISTAS RELEVANTES: Kasabian, David Guetta, Sam Smith, Rudimental, Hozier, Mark Ronson, The Libertines, Avicii, The Script, George Ezra, Alt-J, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Paloma Faith, The Prodigy, Clean Bandit, Jessie J, entre otros.

PRECIO: Desde £75 hasta £194

Más información: tinthepark.com

DOWNLOAD FESTIVAL

LUGAR: Manchester (Reino Unido)

FECHAS: 12, 13 y 14 de junio

ARTISTAS RELEVANTES: Slipknot, Muse, Kiss, Judas Priest, Faith No More, Motley Crue, A day To Remember, Slash, Five Finger Death Punk, Billy Idol, Marilyn Manson, Thunder, entre otros.

PRECIO: Desde £180 a £205

Más información: downloadfestival.co.uk

FIREFLY FESTIVAL

LUGAR: Dover (Estados Unidos)

FECHAS: 18, 19, 20 y 21 de junio

ARTISTAS RELEVANTES: Paul McCartney, Kings of Leon, The Killers, Morrissey, Snoop Dogg, Foster the People, Zedd, Modest House, Hozier, Kid Cudi, Bastille, Steve Aoki, The Kooks, Kygo, Walk The Moon, Charli XCX, Tove Lo, entre otros.

PRECIO: Hasta 349$

Más información: fireflyfestival.com

GLASTONBURY FESTIVALS

LUGAR: Glastonbury (Reino Unido)

FECHAS: 24, 25, 26, 27 y 28 de junio

ARTISTAS RELEVANTES: Foo Fighters, Florence and The Machine, James Bay, Mary J. Blige, Kanye West, Pharrell Williams, Paloma Faith, George Ezra, The Who, Paul Weller, Patti Smith, Lionel Richie.

PRECIO: £210

Más información: glastonburyfestivals.co.uk

FESTIVAL D'ÉTÉ DE QUÉBEC

LUGAR: Québec (Canadá)

FECHAS: del 9 al 19 de julio

ARTISTAS RELEVANTES: The Rolling Stones, Foo Fighters, Nickelback, Keith Urban, Iggy Azalea, Megadeth, Boston, Milky Chance, Icona Pop, Iam, Patrick Bruel, Deep Purple, Patrick Watson, entre otros.

PRECIO: Los primeros 60.000 abonos (para los 11 días) a 68$ y el resto a 78$

Más información: infofestival.com

TOMORROWLAND

LUGAR: Boom (Bélgica)

FECHAS: 24, 25 Y 26 de julio

ARTISTAS RELEVANTES: Binglo Players, Martin Solveig, Bob Sinclair, Alesso, Avicii, David Guetta, Carl Cox, Armin van Buuren, Axwell Ingrosso, Dimitri Vegas, Dyro, Hardwell, Tiesto, entre otros.

PRECIO: 137 $

Más información: tomorrowland.com

LOLLAPALOOZA

LUGAR: Grant Park (Chicago)

FECHAS: 31 de julio, 1 y 2 de agosto

ARTISTAS RELEVANTES: Paul McCartney, Metallica, Florence and The Machine, Sam Smith, Bassnectar, the Weeknd, Alt-J, Alabama Shake, of Monsters and Men, Kaskade, Kid Cudi, Alesso, Nero, Kygo, Marina and The Diamonds, Nicky Romero

PRECIO: $100

Más información: lollapalooza.com

V FESTIVAL

LUGAR: Chelmsford y Staffordshire (Reino Unido)

FECHAS: 22 y 23 de agosto

ARTISTAS RELEVANTES: Kasabian, Sam Smith, Olly Murs, Hozier, Calvin Harris, The Script, Ellie Goulding, George Ezra, Clean Bandit, The Kooks, Kodaline, Tom Jones, Mark Ronson, Paloma Faith.

PRECIO: Entrada de un día: £89, Abono: £195, Abono con camping: £189

Más información: vfestival.com

READING LEEDS FESTIVAL

LUGAR: Leeds (Reino Unido)

FECHAS: 28, 29 y 30 de agosto

ARTISTAS RELEVANTES: Mumford and Sons, Metallica, The Libertines, Alt-L, Bring me the horizon, Kendrick Lamar, Bastille, Royal Blood, Jamie T, entre otros.

PRECIO: Entrada de un día: £99.50 / Abono: £213

Más información: readingfestival.com y leedsfestival.com