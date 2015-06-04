Los mejores festivales internacionales de 2015
Además de los mejores festivales para este verano en España, aquí te dejamos una selección de los mejores festivales de música de todo el mundo que se celebrarán este año. No pierdas la oportunidad de disfrutar de la mejor música estés donde estés.
europafm.com | Barcelona | Actualizado el 17/07/2018 a las 18:45 horas
Los mejores festivales de 2015 / europafm.com
ULTRA MUSIC FESTIVAL
LUGAR: South Beach (Miami)
FECHAS: 27, 28 y 29 de marzo
ARTISTAS RELEVANTES: Adam Beyer, Afrojack, Alesso, Armin van Buuren, Avicii, Axwell Ingrosso, Carl Cox, David Guetta, Deepdish, Dixon, Eric Prydz, Hardwell, Jamie Jones, Knife Party, Loco Dice, Maceo Plex, Marco Carola, Martin Garrix, Nicky Romero, Skrillex, Steve Angello, Steve Aoki, Tale of Us, Tiesto
PRECIO: Abono una semana: 399,95$
Más información: ultramusicfestival.com
COACHELLA
LUGAR: Coachella (California)
FECHAS: 10, 11 y 12 de abril / 17, 18 y 19 de abril
ARTISTAS RELEVANTES: AC/DC, Interpol, Steely Dan, Alesso, Alabama Shake, Red, Nero, Azealia Banks, the Weeknd, Axwell Ingrosso, Hozier, Drake, David Guetta, Marina and the Diamonds, Florence and the Machine, Kygo, Stromae, Lykke Li, entre otros.
PRECIO: Desde 375$ a 799$
Más información: coachella.com
GROEZROCK
LUGAR: Gestel (Bélgica)
FECHAS: 1 y 2 de mayo
ARTISTAS RELEVANTES: Social Distorsion, Pennywise, Lagwagon, Broilers, Atreyu, Refused, Millencolin, The Mighty Mighty bosstones, Satanic Surfers, Good Riddance, The Loved Ones, Love Zombies, entre otros.
PRECIO: entrada un día: 70€ / Abono: 110 €
Más información: groezrock.es
PINKPOP
LUGAR: Landgraaf (Holanda)
FECHAS: 12, 13 y 14 de junio
ARTISTAS RELEVANTES: Muse, Robbie Williams, Foo Fighters, Elbow, Pharrell Williams, Avicii, The Script, Placebo, Anouk, George Ezra, One Republic, The Wombats, Selah Sue, entre otros.
PRECIO:Entrada de un día: 85 € / Abono + camping: 180 €
Más información: pinkpop.nl
T IN THE PARK
LUGAR: Kinross (Escocia)
FECHAS: 10, 11 y 12 de julio
ARTISTAS RELEVANTES: Kasabian, David Guetta, Sam Smith, Rudimental, Hozier, Mark Ronson, The Libertines, Avicii, The Script, George Ezra, Alt-J, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Paloma Faith, The Prodigy, Clean Bandit, Jessie J, entre otros.
PRECIO: Desde £75 hasta £194
Más información: tinthepark.com
DOWNLOAD FESTIVAL
LUGAR: Manchester (Reino Unido)
FECHAS: 12, 13 y 14 de junio
ARTISTAS RELEVANTES: Slipknot, Muse, Kiss, Judas Priest, Faith No More, Motley Crue, A day To Remember, Slash, Five Finger Death Punk, Billy Idol, Marilyn Manson, Thunder, entre otros.
PRECIO: Desde £180 a £205
Más información: downloadfestival.co.uk
FIREFLY FESTIVAL
LUGAR: Dover (Estados Unidos)
FECHAS: 18, 19, 20 y 21 de junio
ARTISTAS RELEVANTES: Paul McCartney, Kings of Leon, The Killers, Morrissey, Snoop Dogg, Foster the People, Zedd, Modest House, Hozier, Kid Cudi, Bastille, Steve Aoki, The Kooks, Kygo, Walk The Moon, Charli XCX, Tove Lo, entre otros.
PRECIO: Hasta 349$
Más información: fireflyfestival.com
GLASTONBURY FESTIVALS
LUGAR: Glastonbury (Reino Unido)
FECHAS: 24, 25, 26, 27 y 28 de junio
ARTISTAS RELEVANTES: Foo Fighters, Florence and The Machine, James Bay, Mary J. Blige, Kanye West, Pharrell Williams, Paloma Faith, George Ezra, The Who, Paul Weller, Patti Smith, Lionel Richie.
PRECIO: £210
Más información: glastonburyfestivals.co.uk
FESTIVAL D'ÉTÉ DE QUÉBEC
LUGAR: Québec (Canadá)
FECHAS: del 9 al 19 de julio
ARTISTAS RELEVANTES: The Rolling Stones, Foo Fighters, Nickelback, Keith Urban, Iggy Azalea, Megadeth, Boston, Milky Chance, Icona Pop, Iam, Patrick Bruel, Deep Purple, Patrick Watson, entre otros.
PRECIO: Los primeros 60.000 abonos (para los 11 días) a 68$ y el resto a 78$
Más información: infofestival.com
TOMORROWLAND
LUGAR: Boom (Bélgica)
FECHAS: 24, 25 Y 26 de julio
ARTISTAS RELEVANTES: Binglo Players, Martin Solveig, Bob Sinclair, Alesso, Avicii, David Guetta, Carl Cox, Armin van Buuren, Axwell Ingrosso, Dimitri Vegas, Dyro, Hardwell, Tiesto, entre otros.
PRECIO: 137 $
Más información: tomorrowland.com
LOLLAPALOOZA
LUGAR: Grant Park (Chicago)
FECHAS: 31 de julio, 1 y 2 de agosto
ARTISTAS RELEVANTES: Paul McCartney, Metallica, Florence and The Machine, Sam Smith, Bassnectar, the Weeknd, Alt-J, Alabama Shake, of Monsters and Men, Kaskade, Kid Cudi, Alesso, Nero, Kygo, Marina and The Diamonds, Nicky Romero
PRECIO: $100
Más información: lollapalooza.com
V FESTIVAL
LUGAR: Chelmsford y Staffordshire (Reino Unido)
FECHAS: 22 y 23 de agosto
ARTISTAS RELEVANTES: Kasabian, Sam Smith, Olly Murs, Hozier, Calvin Harris, The Script, Ellie Goulding, George Ezra, Clean Bandit, The Kooks, Kodaline, Tom Jones, Mark Ronson, Paloma Faith.
PRECIO: Entrada de un día: £89, Abono: £195, Abono con camping: £189
Más información: vfestival.com
READING LEEDS FESTIVAL
LUGAR: Leeds (Reino Unido)
FECHAS: 28, 29 y 30 de agosto
ARTISTAS RELEVANTES: Mumford and Sons, Metallica, The Libertines, Alt-L, Bring me the horizon, Kendrick Lamar, Bastille, Royal Blood, Jamie T, entre otros.
PRECIO: Entrada de un día: £99.50 / Abono: £213
Más información: readingfestival.com y leedsfestival.com