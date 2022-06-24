Así suena 'Sharks', el primer single del nuevo disco de Imagine Dragons
La banda más popular de Las Vegas, Imagine Dragons , vuelve a lo grande y estrena Sharks, el nuevo single que formará parte de su próximo disco que saldrá el 1 de julio.
Imagine Dragons ultima los detalles para lanzar su nuevo disco. Este viernes ha estrenado el primer single, Sharks, que llega después de varios días anunciándolo.
La banda de Las Vegas acudió a un show por todo lo alto en Viena para dar un concierto brutal y aprovechar para dar algunas claves sobre el nuevo disco Mercury - Act 2. Los fans tuvieron la oportunidad de hacer preguntas a los artistas, así como descubrir en exclusiva como suena este nuevo tema Sharks.
40.000 espectadores pudieron acudir al espectáculo del grupo de Dan Reynolds en el Estadio Happel de Viena y ver a su banda favorita de cerca.
El lanzamiento de 'Mercury - Act 1'
El pasado septiembre, el grupo estrenó la primera mitad de este disco y lo hizo jugando al despiste, ya que durante los últimos meses se habían dedicado a ir filtrando pistas aquí y allá, sobre su nuevo material.
Imagine Dragons, formado por el vocalista Dan Reynolds, el guitarrista Wayne Sermon, el bajista Ben McKee y el baterista Daniel Platzman, se ha convertido en uno de los grupos de rock más rentables del planeta, con millones de ventas y reproducciones a sus espaldas, lo que les ha reportado cifras millonarias.
Las tres mejores canciones de rock de la década, para la popular Billboard, son de ellos: Believer, Thunder y Radioactive.
Letra de 'Sharks'
Ha ha ha ha ha
Trouble
Blood is in the rocky waters
Hide away your sons and daughters
Eat you alive (Eat you alive)
Levels (Levels)
Better put your head on swivels (Swivels)
Dancing with the very devil (Devil)
Butter to knife (Butter to knife)
You think you're better than them
Better than them
You think they're really your friends
Really your friends
But when it comes to the end
To the еnd
You're just the same as thеm
Same as them (Ha ha ha ha ha)
So let it go, let it go
That's the way that it goes
First you're in, then you're out
Everybody knows
You're hot, then you're cold
You're a light in the dark
Just you wait and you'll see
That you're swimming with sharks
He's coming to get you (chicka-woo-woo)
He's coming to get you, get (chicka-woo)
Bubbles
Drowning, you seeing doubles
Don't you let them see your struggles
Hiding your tears
Crisis
Take advantage of your niceness
Cut you up in even slices
Prey on your fears
You think you're better than them
Better than them (You think you're better)
You think they're really your friends
Really your friends
But when it comes to the end
To the end (Oh, no)
You're just the same as them
Same as them (Ha ha ha ha ha)
So let it go, let it go
That's the way that it goes
First you're in, then you're out
Everybody knows
You're hot, then you're cold
You're a light in the dark
Just you wait and you'll see
That you're swimming with sharks
My blood is pumping (he's coming to get you)
Don't take it from me (Woo-woo)
My blood is pumping (he's coming to get you, get)
Don't take it from me
My blood is pumping (he's coming to get you)
Don't take it from me (Woo-woo)
My blood is pumping (he's coming to get you, get)
Don't take it from me
Every time my heart is beating
I can feel the recipe
I wonder if my day is gonna blame it on the entropy
My blood is pumping, I can see the end is right in front of me
Don't take it from me, I could be everything
Everything (Sharks)
Don't take it from me
My blood is pumping, my blood is pumping (Sharks)
Don't take it from me, I could be everything
Everything
So let it go, let it go
That's the way that it goes
First you're in, then you're out
Everybody knows
You're hot, then you're cold
You're a light in the dark
Just you wait and you'll see
That you're swimming with sharks
My blood is pumping (he's coming to get you)
Don't take it from me (Woo-woo)
My blood is pumping (he's coming to get you, get)
Don't take it from me
My blood is pumping (he's coming to get you)
Don't take it from me
My blood is pumping (he's coming to get you, get)
Don't take it from me