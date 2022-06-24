Así suena 'Sharks', el primer single del nuevo disco de Imagine Dragons

Imagine Dragons ultima los detalles para lanzar su nuevo disco. Este viernes ha estrenado el primer single, Sharks, que llega después de varios días anunciándolo.

La banda de Las Vegas acudió a un show por todo lo alto en Viena para dar un concierto brutal y aprovechar para dar algunas claves sobre el nuevo disco Mercury - Act 2. Los fans tuvieron la oportunidad de hacer preguntas a los artistas, así como descubrir en exclusiva como suena este nuevo tema Sharks.

40.000 espectadores pudieron acudir al espectáculo del grupo de Dan Reynolds en el Estadio Happel de Viena y ver a su banda favorita de cerca.

El lanzamiento de 'Mercury - Act 1'

El pasado septiembre, el grupo estrenó la primera mitad de este disco y lo hizo jugando al despiste, ya que durante los últimos meses se habían dedicado a ir filtrando pistas aquí y allá, sobre su nuevo material.

Imagine Dragons, formado por el vocalista Dan Reynolds, el guitarrista Wayne Sermon, el bajista Ben McKee y el baterista Daniel Platzman, se ha convertido en uno de los grupos de rock más rentables del planeta, con millones de ventas y reproducciones a sus espaldas, lo que les ha reportado cifras millonarias.

Las tres mejores canciones de rock de la década, para la popular Billboard, son de ellos: Believer, Thunder y Radioactive.

Letra de 'Sharks'

Ha ha ha ha ha

Trouble

Blood is in the rocky waters

Hide away your sons and daughters

Eat you alive (Eat you alive)

Levels (Levels)

Better put your head on swivels (Swivels)

Dancing with the very devil (Devil)

Butter to knife (Butter to knife)

You think you're better than them

Better than them

You think they're really your friends

Really your friends

But when it comes to the end

To the еnd

You're just the same as thеm

Same as them (Ha ha ha ha ha)

So let it go, let it go

That's the way that it goes

First you're in, then you're out

Everybody knows

You're hot, then you're cold

You're a light in the dark

Just you wait and you'll see

That you're swimming with sharks

He's coming to get you (chicka-woo-woo)

He's coming to get you, get (chicka-woo)

Bubbles

Drowning, you seeing doubles

Don't you let them see your struggles

Hiding your tears

Crisis

Take advantage of your niceness

Cut you up in even slices

Prey on your fears

You think you're better than them

Better than them (You think you're better)

You think they're really your friends

Really your friends

But when it comes to the end

To the end (Oh, no)

You're just the same as them

Same as them (Ha ha ha ha ha)

So let it go, let it go

That's the way that it goes

First you're in, then you're out

Everybody knows

You're hot, then you're cold

You're a light in the dark

Just you wait and you'll see

That you're swimming with sharks

My blood is pumping (he's coming to get you)

Don't take it from me (Woo-woo)

My blood is pumping (he's coming to get you, get)

Don't take it from me

My blood is pumping (he's coming to get you)

Don't take it from me (Woo-woo)

My blood is pumping (he's coming to get you, get)

Don't take it from me

Every time my heart is beating

I can feel the recipe

I wonder if my day is gonna blame it on the entropy

My blood is pumping, I can see the end is right in front of me

Don't take it from me, I could be everything

Everything (Sharks)

Don't take it from me

My blood is pumping, my blood is pumping (Sharks)

Don't take it from me, I could be everything

Everything

So let it go, let it go

That's the way that it goes

First you're in, then you're out

Everybody knows

You're hot, then you're cold

You're a light in the dark

Just you wait and you'll see

That you're swimming with sharks

My blood is pumping (he's coming to get you)

Don't take it from me (Woo-woo)

My blood is pumping (he's coming to get you, get)

Don't take it from me

My blood is pumping (he's coming to get you)

Don't take it from me

My blood is pumping (he's coming to get you, get)

Don't take it from me