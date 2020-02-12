Christina Aguilera y A Great Big World lanzan un bucólico vídeo para 'Fall On Me'

Tras el éxito que supuso 'Say Something' en 2013, Christina Aguilera y A Great Big World, el dúo estadounidense formado por Ian Axel y Chad King, volvieron a unir sus voces a finales de 2019 en 'Fall On Me'.

Esta balada que presentaron en directo durante los American Music Awards el pasado mes de noviembre, cuenta ahora con un bonito videoclip obra de SE OH.

Un árbol y el piano de Ian Axel son el centro de un bosque muy particular en el que aparecen los tres artistas, primero con una atmósfera sombría cayendo copos de nieve, para ir floreciendo y llenándose de luz a medida que avanza el tema.

LETRA DE 'FALL ON ME', DE CHRISTINA AGUILERA Y A GREAT BIG WORLD

Sooner or later the lights up above Will come down in circles and guide me to love I don't know what's right for me I cannot see straight I've been here too long and I don't wanna wait for it

Fly like a cannonball straight to my soul Tear me to pieces and make me feel whole I’m willing to fight for it To feel something new To know what it’s like to be sharing a space with you

Fall on me With open arms Fall on me From where you are Fall on me With all your light With all your light With all your light

Sooner or later it all comes apart The walls are all shattered, I’m back at the start But I’m willing to follow this Wherever it goes The heart has its reasons that nobody knows

And I wanna believe in a world we can’t see Millions of particles passing through me And I know there’s a meaning I feel it, I swear I can’t see the future but I know that it’s ther

Fall on me With open arms Fall on me From where you are Fall on me With all your light With all your light With all your light With all your light

I close my eyes and I'm seeing you everywhere

I step outside It's like I'm breathing you in the air I can feel you're there

Fall on me With open arms Fall on me From where you are Fall on me With all your light With all your light With all your light