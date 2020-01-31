Dua Lipa presenta 'Physical' y anuncia la fecha de lanzamiento de su nuevo álbum

Tras regalarnos 'Future Nostalgia', el tema que da nombre a su próximo álbum, Dua Lipa lanza un nuevo adelanto: 'Physical'.

Con esta canción, compuesta por ella misma junto con Sarah Hudson, Clarence Coffee Jr y Jason Evigan, la artista hace un homenaje a los años 80, aunque no pierde su característico sonido y muestra su lado más atrevido a través de la letra.

'Physical' viene acompañada de un videoclip en el que Dua Lipa baila en diferentes estados y sentimientos, representados así por colores como el amarillo, el verde, el morado o el azul. De esta manera, la cantante lanza un mensaje reivindicativo, a favor de la diversidad.

Asimismo, Dua Lipa ha anunciado que 'Future Nostalgia' saldrá a la luz el próximo 3 de abril y también ha desvelado la portada del disco, que es una fotografía de Hugo Compte en la que conduce un descapotable a la luz de la luna llena.

Este será el segundo álbum de estudio de la cantante, que se embarcará en una gira con la que recorrerá 22 ciudades europeas, como Madrid, donde iniciará el tour el 26 de abril en el WiZink Center para aterrizar el 28 de abril en el Palau Sant Jordi de Barcelona.

El lanzamiento de 'Physical' llega después del polémico vídeo de Rosalía, Lizzom Lil Nas X y Dua Lipa en un club de striptease de Los Ángeles lanzando billetes de un dólar a las bailarinas. Las artistas han sido tildadas de "pocos feministas".

LETRA DE 'PHYSICAL' DE DUA LIPA

[Verse 1]

Common love isn’t for us

We created something phenomenal

Don’t you agree?

Don’t you agree?

You got me feeling diamond rich

Nothing on this planet compares to it

Don’t you agree?

Don’t you agree?

[Pre-Chorus]

Who needs to go to sleep, when I got you next to me?

[Chorus]

All night I’ll riot with you

I know you got my back and you know I got you

So come on, come on, come on

Let’s get physical

Lights out and follow the noise

Baby keep on dancing like you ain’t got a choice

So come on, come on come on

Let’s get physical

[Verse 2]

Adrenaline keeps on rushing in

Love the simulation we’re dreaming in

Don’t you agree?

Don’t you agree?

I don’t wanna live another life

Cuz this one’s pretty nice

Living it up

[Pre-Chorus]

Who needs to go to sleep, when I got you next to me?

[Chorus]

All night I’ll riot with you

I know you got my back and you know I got you

So come on, come on, come on

Let’s get physical

Lights out and follow the noise

Baby keep on dancing like you ain’t got a choice

So come on, come on come on

Let’s get physical

[Middle 8]

Hold on just a little tighter

Come on

Hold on, tell me if you’re ready

Come on

Baby keep on dancing

Let’s get physical

Hold on just a little tighter

Come on

Hold on, tell me if you’re ready

Come on

Baby keep on dancing

Let’s get physical

[Chorus]

All night I’ll riot with you

I know you got my back and you know I got you

So come on, come on, come on

Let’s get physical

Lights out and follow the noise

Baby keep on dancing like you ain’t got a choice

So come on, come on come on

Let’s get physical

Let’s get physical

(Physical)

Let’s get physical

Come on, physical