Dua Lipa presenta 'Physical' y anuncia la fecha de lanzamiento de su nuevo álbum
Dua Lipa ha sorprendido a sus seguidores con una nueva canción, titulada 'Physical' y que es el tercer adelanto de su esperado nuevo álbum, del que ya conocemos 'Dont Start Now' y 'Future Nostalgia', que da nombre al disco. Además, la artista ha anunciado que la fecha de lanzamiento de su próximo trabajo discográfico será el 3 de abril.
Dua Lipa en el videoclip de 'Physical' / YouTube / Dua Lipa
Tras regalarnos 'Future Nostalgia', el tema que da nombre a su próximo álbum, Dua Lipa lanza un nuevo adelanto: 'Physical'.
Con esta canción, compuesta por ella misma junto con Sarah Hudson, Clarence Coffee Jr y Jason Evigan, la artista hace un homenaje a los años 80, aunque no pierde su característico sonido y muestra su lado más atrevido a través de la letra.
'Physical' viene acompañada de un videoclip en el que Dua Lipa baila en diferentes estados y sentimientos, representados así por colores como el amarillo, el verde, el morado o el azul. De esta manera, la cantante lanza un mensaje reivindicativo, a favor de la diversidad.
Asimismo, Dua Lipa ha anunciado que 'Future Nostalgia' saldrá a la luz el próximo 3 de abril y también ha desvelado la portada del disco, que es una fotografía de Hugo Compte en la que conduce un descapotable a la luz de la luna llena.
Este será el segundo álbum de estudio de la cantante, que se embarcará en una gira con la que recorrerá 22 ciudades europeas, como Madrid, donde iniciará el tour el 26 de abril en el WiZink Center para aterrizar el 28 de abril en el Palau Sant Jordi de Barcelona.
El lanzamiento de 'Physical' llega después del polémico vídeo de Rosalía, Lizzom Lil Nas X y Dua Lipa en un club de striptease de Los Ángeles lanzando billetes de un dólar a las bailarinas. Las artistas han sido tildadas de "pocos feministas".
LETRA DE 'PHYSICAL' DE DUA LIPA
[Verse 1]
Common love isn’t for us
We created something phenomenal
Don’t you agree?
Don’t you agree?
You got me feeling diamond rich
Nothing on this planet compares to it
Don’t you agree?
Don’t you agree?
[Pre-Chorus]
Who needs to go to sleep, when I got you next to me?
[Chorus]
All night I’ll riot with you
I know you got my back and you know I got you
So come on, come on, come on
Let’s get physical
Lights out and follow the noise
Baby keep on dancing like you ain’t got a choice
So come on, come on come on
Let’s get physical
[Verse 2]
Adrenaline keeps on rushing in
Love the simulation we’re dreaming in
Don’t you agree?
Don’t you agree?
I don’t wanna live another life
Cuz this one’s pretty nice
Living it up
[Pre-Chorus]
Who needs to go to sleep, when I got you next to me?
[Chorus]
All night I’ll riot with you
I know you got my back and you know I got you
So come on, come on, come on
Let’s get physical
Lights out and follow the noise
Baby keep on dancing like you ain’t got a choice
So come on, come on come on
Let’s get physical
[Middle 8]
Hold on just a little tighter
Come on
Hold on, tell me if you’re ready
Come on
Baby keep on dancing
Let’s get physical
Hold on just a little tighter
Come on
Hold on, tell me if you’re ready
Come on
Baby keep on dancing
Let’s get physical
[Chorus]
All night I’ll riot with you
I know you got my back and you know I got you
So come on, come on, come on
Let’s get physical
Lights out and follow the noise
Baby keep on dancing like you ain’t got a choice
So come on, come on come on
Let’s get physical
Let’s get physical
(Physical)
Let’s get physical
Come on, physical