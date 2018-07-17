Justin Timberlake, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, los favoritos en las nominaciones de los MTV VMA

Las nominaciones de esta edición de los MTV VMA está liderada por hombres, Justin Timberlake, Macklemore y Ryan Lewis son los favoritos con seis nominaciones cada uno, seguidos de Bruno Mars que opta a cuatro galardones.

Los tres estan nominados a la categoría más importante: Vídeo del año. Justin Timberlake con Mirrors, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis con Thrift Shop, Bruno Mars con Locked out of heaven y se le suman en esta categoría Robin Thicke, T.I. y Pharrell con Blurred Lines y una única chica, Taylor Swift con su vídeo de I knew you were trouble.

En cuanto a las chicas, compiten en el mejor vídeo femenino Rihanna con Stay, Taylor Swift repite con I knew you were trouble, Miley Cyrus con We can't stop, Pink con Just give me a reason y Demi Lovato con Heart attack.

Los premios se entregarán el 25 de agosto en el Brooklyn’s Barclays Center y aquí tienes la lista completa de nominados:

Vídeo del año

Justin Timberlake – Mirrors

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Wanz – Thrift Shop

Bruno Mars – Locked out of heaven

Robin Thicke feat. T.I. and Pharrell – Blurred Lines

Taylor Swift – I Knew You Were Trouble

Mejor vídeo hip-hop

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Ray Dalton – Can’t Hold Us

Drake – Started From The Botton

Kendrick Lamar – Swimming Pools

A$AP Rocky feat. Drake, 2 Chainz & Kendrick Lamar – F**kin Problems

J. Cole feat. Miguel – Power Trip

Mejor vídeo de artista masculino

Justin Timberlake – Mirrors

Robin Thicke feat. T.I. and Pharrell – ‘Blurred Lines’

Bruno Mars –Locked out of heaven

Ed Sheeran – ‘Lego House’

Kendrick Lamar – ‘Swimming Pools’

Mejor vídeo de artista femenina

Rihanna feat. Mikky Ekko – Stay

Taylor Swift – ‘I Knew You Were Trouble’

Miley Cyrus – We can't stop

Pink feat. Nate Ruess – Just give me a reason

Demi Lovato – Heart Attack

Mejor vídeo pop

Bruno Mars – Locked out of heaven

Justin Timberlake –Mirrors

fun. – Carry On

Miley Cyrus – We can't stop

Selena Gomez – Come and Get It

Artista a tener en cuenta

Twenty One Pilots – Holding On To You

Zedd Feat. Foxes – Clarity

Austin Mahone – What About Love

The Weeknd – Wicked Games

Iggy Azalea – Work

Mejor vídeo con mensaje social

Kelly Clarkson – People Like Us

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis – Same Love

Snoop Lion – No Guns Allowed

Miguel – Candles In The Sun

Beyoncé – I Was Here

Mejor vídeo rock

Imagine Dragons – Radiocative

Fall Out Boy – My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark (Light Em Up)

Mumford & Sons – I Will Wait

30 Seconds To Mars – Up In The Air

Vampire Weekend – Diane Young

Mejor dirección de arte

Capital Cities – Safe and Sound

Thirty Seconds To Mars – Up In The Air

Janelle Monae feat. Erykah Badu – Q.U.E.E.N

Lana Del Rey – National Anthem

Alt-J – Tesselate

Mejor coreografía

Chris Brown – Fine China

Ciara – Body Party

Jennifer Lopez feat. Pitbull – Live It Up

will.i.am feat. Justin Bieber – #thatPOWER

Bruno Mars – Treasure

Mejor fotografía

Thirty Seconds To Mars – Up In The Air

Lana Del Rey – Ride

Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Sacrilege

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Ray Dalton – Can’t Hold Us

A-Trak & Tommy Trash – Tuna Melt

Mejor dirección

Justin Timberlake feat. JAY Z - Suit & Tie

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Ray Dalton – Can’t Hold Us

Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Sacrilege

fun. – Carry On

Drake – Started From The Bottom

Mejor edición/montaje

Pink feat. Nate Ruess – Just give me a reason

Calvin Harris feat. Florence Welch – Sweet Nothing

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Ray Dalton – Can’t Hold Us

Justin Timberlake – Mirrors

Miley Cyrus – We can't stop

Mejor efectos visuales

Flying Lotus – Tiny Tortures

Skrillex feat. The Door – Breakin’ A Sweat

The Weeknd – Wicked Games

Duck Sauce – It’s You