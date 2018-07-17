Justin Timberlake, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, los favoritos en las nominaciones de los MTV VMA
Justin Timberlake, Macklemore y Ryan Lewis parten como favoritos en esta edición de los MTV Video Music Awards 2013 con seis nominaciones cada uno. Los tres compiten en la categoría más importante: vídeo del año. ¿Quién será el ganador?
@europa_fm | Barcelona | Actualizado el 17/07/2018 a las 22:36 horas
Las nominaciones de esta edición de los MTV VMA está liderada por hombres, Justin Timberlake, Macklemore y Ryan Lewis son los favoritos con seis nominaciones cada uno, seguidos de Bruno Mars que opta a cuatro galardones.
Los tres estan nominados a la categoría más importante: Vídeo del año. Justin Timberlake con Mirrors, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis con Thrift Shop, Bruno Mars con Locked out of heaven y se le suman en esta categoría Robin Thicke, T.I. y Pharrell con Blurred Lines y una única chica, Taylor Swift con su vídeo de I knew you were trouble.
En cuanto a las chicas, compiten en el mejor vídeo femenino Rihanna con Stay, Taylor Swift repite con I knew you were trouble, Miley Cyrus con We can't stop, Pink con Just give me a reason y Demi Lovato con Heart attack.
Los premios se entregarán el 25 de agosto en el Brooklyn’s Barclays Center y aquí tienes la lista completa de nominados:
Vídeo del año
Justin Timberlake – Mirrors
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Wanz – Thrift Shop
Bruno Mars – Locked out of heaven
Robin Thicke feat. T.I. and Pharrell – Blurred Lines
Taylor Swift – I Knew You Were Trouble
Mejor vídeo hip-hop
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Ray Dalton – Can’t Hold Us
Drake – Started From The Botton
Kendrick Lamar – Swimming Pools
A$AP Rocky feat. Drake, 2 Chainz & Kendrick Lamar – F**kin Problems
J. Cole feat. Miguel – Power Trip
Mejor vídeo de artista masculino
Justin Timberlake – Mirrors
Robin Thicke feat. T.I. and Pharrell – ‘Blurred Lines’
Bruno Mars –Locked out of heaven
Ed Sheeran – ‘Lego House’
Kendrick Lamar – ‘Swimming Pools’
Mejor vídeo de artista femenina
Rihanna feat. Mikky Ekko – Stay
Taylor Swift – ‘I Knew You Were Trouble’
Miley Cyrus – We can't stop
Pink feat. Nate Ruess – Just give me a reason
Demi Lovato – Heart Attack
Mejor vídeo pop
Bruno Mars – Locked out of heaven
Justin Timberlake –Mirrors
fun. – Carry On
Miley Cyrus – We can't stop
Selena Gomez – Come and Get It
Artista a tener en cuenta
Twenty One Pilots – Holding On To You
Zedd Feat. Foxes – Clarity
Austin Mahone – What About Love
The Weeknd – Wicked Games
Iggy Azalea – Work
Mejor vídeo con mensaje social
Kelly Clarkson – People Like Us
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis – Same Love
Snoop Lion – No Guns Allowed
Miguel – Candles In The Sun
Beyoncé – I Was Here
Mejor vídeo rock
Imagine Dragons – Radiocative
Fall Out Boy – My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark (Light Em Up)
Mumford & Sons – I Will Wait
30 Seconds To Mars – Up In The Air
Vampire Weekend – Diane Young
Mejor dirección de arte
Capital Cities – Safe and Sound
Thirty Seconds To Mars – Up In The Air
Janelle Monae feat. Erykah Badu – Q.U.E.E.N
Lana Del Rey – National Anthem
Alt-J – Tesselate
Mejor coreografía
Chris Brown – Fine China
Ciara – Body Party
Jennifer Lopez feat. Pitbull – Live It Up
will.i.am feat. Justin Bieber – #thatPOWER
Bruno Mars – Treasure
Mejor fotografía
Thirty Seconds To Mars – Up In The Air
Lana Del Rey – Ride
Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Sacrilege
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Ray Dalton – Can’t Hold Us
A-Trak & Tommy Trash – Tuna Melt
Mejor dirección
Justin Timberlake feat. JAY Z - Suit & Tie
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Ray Dalton – Can’t Hold Us
Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Sacrilege
fun. – Carry On
Drake – Started From The Bottom
Mejor edición/montaje
Pink feat. Nate Ruess – Just give me a reason
Calvin Harris feat. Florence Welch – Sweet Nothing
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Ray Dalton – Can’t Hold Us
Justin Timberlake – Mirrors
Miley Cyrus – We can't stop
Mejor efectos visuales
Flying Lotus – Tiny Tortures
Skrillex feat. The Door – Breakin’ A Sweat
The Weeknd – Wicked Games
Duck Sauce – It’s You