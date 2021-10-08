MAMMAMIA, la canción de Måneskin para burlarse de los estereotipos italianos

MAMMAMIA, la nueva canción de Måneskin, ya está aquí. El grupo italiano ganador de Eurovisión 2021 ha presentado este viernes este tema en el que, a golpe de fuertes bajos y baterías, se burlan de los estereotipos italianos de los que dicen sentirse "muy muy lejos", como explicaron ellos mismos en la presentación del tema.

"Me preguntan por qué estoy tan bueno: porque soy italiano", canta Damiano David, que hace solo dos días posaba en Instagram totalmente desnudo junto a sus compañeros Victoria De Angelis, Thomas Raggi y Ethan Torchio.

El tema es tan hot como la foto de Damiano David, compositor de la canción, aprovecha también para recordar que no toma drogas, pese a lo que se pensó de él por las imágenes del vaso roto en Eurovisión.

Quieren arrestarme pero solo me estaba divirtiendo

Juro que no estoy borracho y no estoy tomando drogas

Me preguntan por qué estoy tan bueno, porque soy italiano

"Solo queríamos divertirnos. Estábamos experimentando muchas cosas, así que estábamos muy inspirados", dicen sobre la canción que definen como "tonta y despreocupada".

Måneskin tiene "varias canciones en los bolsillos", los romanos prefieren trabajar en su próximo álbum "bien, sin prisas" y centrarse en la promoción del single y de su próxima gira que arranca en el mes de febrero en Londres. En total tendrá 16 paradas y ninguna será en España. 😥

Lee la letra de 'MAMMAMIA'

Oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, mamma mia, ma-ma-mamma mia, ah

I feel the heat up, uh, I feel the beat of drums

Call the police, I’ll do it, they’ve stolen all my fun

I’m breaking free, but I’m stuck in a police car

Oh, mamma mia, ma-ma-mamma mia, ah

They treat me like if I did something criminal

All eyes on me, I feel like I’m a superstar

I’m not a freak, I just thought it was carnival

Oh, mamma-mamma mia, spit your love on me

I’m on my knees and I can’t wait to drink your rain

I’ll keep the secret if you let me get a taste

Tell me your limit, I will cross the line again

Oh, mamma-mamma mia

Oh, mamma mia, ma-ma-mamma mia, ah

You wanna touch my body, I say you’re not allowed

You wanna handle me, but I’m a bit too much

I’ll burn all the place down, ‘cause I’m too fucking hot

Oh, mamma mia, ma-ma-mamma mia, ah

They wanna arrest me, but I was just having fun

I swear that I’m not drunk and I’m not taking drugs

They ask me: «Why so hot?», ‘cause I’m italiano

Oh, mamma-mamma mia, spit your love on me

I’m on my knees and I can’t wait to drink your rain

I’ll keep the secret if you let me get a taste

Tell me your limit and we’ll cross the line again

Oh, mamma-mamma mia

Give me a command and I’ll do what you ask

‘Cause my favourite music’s your: «Ah, ah»

Give me a command and I’ll do what you ask

‘Cause my favourite music’s your: «Ah, ah»

Give me a command and I’ll do what you ask

‘Cause my favourite music’s your: «Ah, ah»

Give me a command and I’ll do what you ask

‘Cause I love when you sing out loud

Oh, mamma-mamma mia, spit your love on me

I’m on my knees and I can’t wait to drink your rain

I’ll keep the secret if you let me get a taste

Tell me your limit, I will cross the line again

Oh, mamma-mamma mia

Spit your love on me

Spit your love on me

Spit your love on me

Spit your love on me

Spit your love on me

Oh, mamma-mamma mia