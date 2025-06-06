Sabrina Carpenter comparte su enloquecido mundo en el desierto en el videoclip de 'Manchild'

Sabrina Carpenter lo vuelve a hacer: la artista ha construido una historia de película en el videoclip de Manchild, su nuevo single.

Tal y como ha adelantado esta última semana, la artista se recorre el desierto estadounidense con una gran variedad de outfits que ya se pueden considerar icónicos.

El vídeo musical está formado por estrambóticas escenas: como un tiburón en la piscina, un elefante en un restaurante y un sillón con ruedas por la carretera. Todo ello simulando una mente inmadura e inconexa masculina a la que Carpenter le canta.

La artista vuelve a marcar su estilo propio tanto en el single como en el videoclip, con el pop más puro e irónico que responde a su identidad artística.

Así es la letra de Manchild

You said your phone was broken, just forgot to charge it

Whole outfit you're wearing, God, I hope it's ironic

Did you just say you're finished? Didn't know we started

It's all just so familiar, baby, what do you call it?

Stupid

Or is it slow?

Maybe it's useless

But there's a cuter word for it, I know

Man-child

Why you always come a-running to me?

Fuck my life

Won't you let an innocent woman be?

Never heard of self-care

Half your brain just ain't there

Man-child

Why you always come a-running, taking all my loving from me?

Why so sexy if so dumb?

And how survive the Earth so long?

If I'm not there, it won't get done

I choose to blame your mom

Man-child

Why you always come a-running to me?

Fuck my life

Won't you let an innocent woman be?

Never heard of self-care

Half your brain just ain't there

Man-child

Why you always come a-running, taking all my loving from me?

Oh, I like my boys playing hard to get

And I like my men all incompetent

And I swear they choose me, I'm not choosing them

Amen, hey, men

Oh, I like my boys playing hard to get (Play hard to get)

And I like my men all incompetent (Incompetent)

And I swear they choose me, I'm not choosing them (Not choosing them)

Amen (Amen), hey, men (Hey, men)

Man-child

Why you always come a-running to me? (Always come a-running to me)

Fuck my life

Won't you let an innocent woman be? (Amen)

Oh, I like my boys playing hard to get (Play hard to get)

And I like my men all incompetent (Incompetent)

And I swear they choose me, I'm not choosing them (Not choosing them)

Amen (Amen), hey, men (Hey, men)