Sabrina Carpenter comparte su enloquecido mundo en el desierto en el videoclip de 'Manchild'
Sabrina Carpenter lanza su single Manchild junto a un videoclip en el que luce outfits de infarto mientras se enfrenta a secuencias locas con animales, armas, coches y un sinfín de elementos en pleno desierto estadounidense.
Todo sobre el Primavera Sound 2025: cómo llegar y horario de los conciertos
Sabrina Carpenter lo vuelve a hacer: la artista ha construido una historia de película en el videoclip de Manchild, su nuevo single.
Tal y como ha adelantado esta última semana, la artista se recorre el desierto estadounidense con una gran variedad de outfits que ya se pueden considerar icónicos.
El vídeo musical está formado por estrambóticas escenas: como un tiburón en la piscina, un elefante en un restaurante y un sillón con ruedas por la carretera. Todo ello simulando una mente inmadura e inconexa masculina a la que Carpenter le canta.
La artista vuelve a marcar su estilo propio tanto en el single como en el videoclip, con el pop más puro e irónico que responde a su identidad artística.
Así es la letra de Manchild
You said your phone was broken, just forgot to charge it
Whole outfit you're wearing, God, I hope it's ironic
Did you just say you're finished? Didn't know we started
It's all just so familiar, baby, what do you call it?
Stupid
Or is it slow?
Maybe it's useless
But there's a cuter word for it, I know
Man-child
Why you always come a-running to me?
Fuck my life
Won't you let an innocent woman be?
Never heard of self-care
Half your brain just ain't there
Man-child
Why you always come a-running, taking all my loving from me?
Why so sexy if so dumb?
And how survive the Earth so long?
If I'm not there, it won't get done
I choose to blame your mom
Man-child
Why you always come a-running to me?
Fuck my life
Won't you let an innocent woman be?
Never heard of self-care
Half your brain just ain't there
Man-child
Why you always come a-running, taking all my loving from me?
Oh, I like my boys playing hard to get
And I like my men all incompetent
And I swear they choose me, I'm not choosing them
Amen, hey, men
Oh, I like my boys playing hard to get (Play hard to get)
And I like my men all incompetent (Incompetent)
And I swear they choose me, I'm not choosing them (Not choosing them)
Amen (Amen), hey, men (Hey, men)
Man-child
Why you always come a-running to me? (Always come a-running to me)
Fuck my life
Won't you let an innocent woman be? (Amen)
Oh, I like my boys playing hard to get (Play hard to get)
And I like my men all incompetent (Incompetent)
And I swear they choose me, I'm not choosing them (Not choosing them)
Amen (Amen), hey, men (Hey, men)