The Chainsmokers y Kygo se enfundan los colores de la bandera para hacer una oda a la familia en ‘Family’

Con frases como “I know some people, they would die for me” (Conozco algunas personas, morirían por mí”), The Chainsmokers y Kygo han creado este tema para la United Service Organizations, una organización que se encarga de organizar eventos, llevar comida caliente y dar apoyo moral a las tropas estadounidenses destacadas en misiones fuera del país.

'Family' habla no solo de la familia biológica, sino de los lazos familiares que se crean entre los miembros de las tropas que han de atravesar momentos difíciles juntos, en los que incluso ponen en riesgo la vida.

Con el sonido característico del DJ y productor noruego, y el aire 'made in America' de los neoyorkinos Andrew Taggart y Alex Pall en las vocales, encontramos un tema pensado para esta época del año, donde la añoranza del hogar, de la familia, se hace más acusada.

Así suena ‘Family’, de The Chainsmokers y Kygo:

Letra de ‘Family’, de The Chainsmokers y Kygo:

I know water that's thicker than blood

That's deeper than love with my friends

People come and some people go

And some people ride 'til the end

When I am blind, in my mind

I swear they'd be my rescue, my lifeline

I don't know what I'd do if I, if I'd survive

My brothers and my sisters in my life, yeah

I know some people, they would die for me

We run together, they're my family

When I get up, they gon' be high with me

I'll stay forever, my family

Family

I'll stay forever, my family

Family

I'll stay forever, my family

Stolen dreams took our, our childish days

Still, ain't nothin' changed, now we're grown

We're still young, still got our mindless ways

In a timeless phase, kickin' stones

When I am blind, in my mind

I swear they'd be my rescue, my lifeline

I don't know what I'd do if I, if I'd survive

My brothers and my sisters in my life, yeah

I know some people, they would die for me (Die for me)

We run together, they're my family

When I get up, they gon' be high with me (Gon' be high with me, yeah)

I'll stay forever, my family

Family

I'll stay forever, my family

Family

I'll stay forever, my family

I know some people, they would die for me (Die for me)

We run together, they're my family

When I get up, they gon' be high with me (Gon' be high with me, yeah)

I'll stay forever, my family.