The Chainsmokers y Kygo se enfundan los colores de la bandera para hacer una oda a la familia en ‘Family’
The Chainsmokers y Kygo lanzan nuevo tema, una oda a la bandera y los soldados que viven desplazados de sus familias en misiones a lo largo y ancho del mundo, y que allí donde están, también han encontrado una familia. [Vídeo + letra]
'Family', The Chainsmokers y Kygo / YouTube/USO
Con frases como “I know some people, they would die for me” (Conozco algunas personas, morirían por mí”), The Chainsmokers y Kygo han creado este tema para la United Service Organizations, una organización que se encarga de organizar eventos, llevar comida caliente y dar apoyo moral a las tropas estadounidenses destacadas en misiones fuera del país.
'Family' habla no solo de la familia biológica, sino de los lazos familiares que se crean entre los miembros de las tropas que han de atravesar momentos difíciles juntos, en los que incluso ponen en riesgo la vida.
Con el sonido característico del DJ y productor noruego, y el aire 'made in America' de los neoyorkinos Andrew Taggart y Alex Pall en las vocales, encontramos un tema pensado para esta época del año, donde la añoranza del hogar, de la familia, se hace más acusada.
Así suena ‘Family’, de The Chainsmokers y Kygo:
Letra de ‘Family’, de The Chainsmokers y Kygo:
I know water that's thicker than blood
That's deeper than love with my friends
People come and some people go
And some people ride 'til the end
When I am blind, in my mind
I swear they'd be my rescue, my lifeline
I don't know what I'd do if I, if I'd survive
My brothers and my sisters in my life, yeah
I know some people, they would die for me
We run together, they're my family
When I get up, they gon' be high with me
I'll stay forever, my family
Family
I'll stay forever, my family
Family
I'll stay forever, my family
Stolen dreams took our, our childish days
Still, ain't nothin' changed, now we're grown
We're still young, still got our mindless ways
In a timeless phase, kickin' stones
When I am blind, in my mind
I swear they'd be my rescue, my lifeline
I don't know what I'd do if I, if I'd survive
My brothers and my sisters in my life, yeah
I know some people, they would die for me (Die for me)
We run together, they're my family
When I get up, they gon' be high with me (Gon' be high with me, yeah)
I'll stay forever, my family
Family
I'll stay forever, my family
Family
I'll stay forever, my family
I know some people, they would die for me (Die for me)
We run together, they're my family
When I get up, they gon' be high with me (Gon' be high with me, yeah)
I'll stay forever, my family.