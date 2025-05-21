The Weeknd se sienta al piano en el videoclip de 'Hurry Up Tomorrow'

Sentado al piano y con el alma al descubierto. Así es como aparece The Weeknd en el recién estrenado videoclip de Hurry Up Tomorrow, el sencillo que comparte título con el último álbum del canadiense. Tan lejos ha ido el artista con su sexto disco, que también ha creado una película con el mismo nombre y bajo la dirección de Trey Edward Shults.

Con esta canción, The Weeknd marca la muerte del personaje al que da nombre. Y lo hace arrepintiéndose de sus pecados después de transformarse en Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, su nombre real. "Y espero encontrar lo que estoy buscando / Espero que Él me esté mirando desde arriba / Estoy harto de las mentiras, harto de la pérdida / Espero que esta confesión sea suficiente", canta en el estribillo.

Letra de 'Hurry Up Tomorrow', sencillo del último álbum homónimo de The Weeknd

Wash me with your fire

Who else has to pay for my sins?

My love's fabricated, it's too late to save it

Now I'm ready for the end

So burn me with your light

I have no more fights left to win

Tie me up to face it, I can't run away, and

I'll accept that it's the end

-

And I hope that I find what I'm looking for

I hope someone's watching from up above

I'm done with the lies, I'm done with the loss

I hope my confession is enough

-

So I see Heaven after life

I want Heaven when I die

I wanna change

I want the pain no more, hey

-

I took so much more than their lives

They took a piece of me

And I've been tryin' to fill that void that my father left

So no one else abandons me, I'm sorry

I promise I'm sorry, yeah

But now I'm drownin' in the same tub where I learned how to swim

With my mother trying to save every ounce of my innocence

I failed her like I failed myself, I'm sorry (Yeah)

Mama, I'm sorry, oh, yeah

-

And I hope that I'll find what I'm looking for

I hope that He's watching from up above

I'm done with the lies, I'm done with the loss

I hope this confession is enough

-

So I see Heaven after life

I want Heaven when I die

I want to change

I want the pain no more, oh, yeah

No, I need Heaven after life

I want Heaven when I die

I wanna change

I want the pain no more, no more, no more