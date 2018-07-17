Insomnia - Playlist 314

PLAYLIST DE LA SESIÓN 314

- Dario D´atis - My Tip

- Na am - Dovadrin (Jacme remix)

- Will Monotone & Wally Lopez feat. Sarah Escape - Affection (Original Mix)

- Anja Schneider - Vintage

- Serge Devant - Always On My Mind (Pirupa Remix)

- Pablo Sanchez - Once A Dub

- Haste Midi - Fool Original Mix

- Andy MacDougall - Shaman (Dennis Cruz Remix)

- Alvaro Smart - Keep On Rockin (Original Mix)

- Tom & Hills feat. Jared Lee - Energy in magic (Wally Lopez Factomania RE Dub mix)

- PAX - Wolves

- Bambook - Traume ft. Name One (Quina Remix)

- Basti Grub, Natch! & Dothen - Oh Baby Dance

- Brett Gould & Andy MacDougall - Too High For Too Long (Original Mix)

- Tanzmann & Stefanik - Volta

- Raxon - Digital Age

- Austen/Scott - Club Girl

- Revels On Poolside - Satisfy (The Deepshakerz Edit)

- AFFKT & Thomas Gandey - Invisible Man (Original)

- Guy Mantzur - Trees Of Eden (Original Mix)

- Frag Maddin - A Waterfall behind blue Eyes

- David Glass ft. Moji - Gimme Love (Mihalis Safras Remix)

- Austen Scott - Constant Rhythm

- Demarzo - Another Day