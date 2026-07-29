Ariana Grande canta en primicia 'petal', el nuevo single de su octavo disco

Ariana Grande continúa de gira con The Eternal Sunshine Tour, que este martes 28 de julio ha aterrizado en Montreal (Quebec, Canadá). El concierto ha sido uno de los más especiales del tour, pues la artista ha sorprendido al público al cantar en primicia un tema inédito: petal.

Se trata de la canción que da nombre a su nuevo y octavo álbum de estudio, el cual se estrena el viernes 31 de julio. Este mismo día también se lanzará el videoclip de petal a las 17:00 (hora peninsular), donde Ariana Grande interpreta a una mujer presentándose a un casting —una clara referencia a su propia carrera como actriz—.

Gracias a esta actuación en directo, los fans de Ariana Grande ya están comentando en redes sociales la letra de petal. La composición reflexiona sobre la relación de Ariana Grande con la música, algo que describe con una potente metáfora: "Hay un pétalo en el pavimento".

"Heartbrеak won't bite, this is paradise"

La letra muestra a una Ariana Grande más empoderada frente a sus problemas con la fama: "Todas mis historias favoritas terminan en algún tipo de catástrofe / Pero no necesito que alguien me salve / Porque esta música y yo nunca moriremos", dicen unos versos traducidos del inglés.

Letra de 'petal', de Ariana Grande

Tryna feel something real to cry for

They say the artist needs tears to write more

-

'Cause all of my favorite stories end in some kind of catastrophe

But I don’t need someone to save me

'Cause this music and I will never die

-

It's such a fucked situation

Petal in the pavement

Just as long as she keeps getting it right

Heartbreak won' bite here in paradise

Such a convenient conflation

This record in rotation

'Long as she gets the ovation each night

Heartbreak won't bite, this is paradise

-

I hear them all say, "Ooh, ooh"

And they say, "Ooh, ooh" (No, no, no, oh, yeah, baby)

-

Tell me who's to blame, is it the people or myself? (Yep)

But this time really feels so very different

This is not a cry for help

Couple million for my thoughts

I've got plenty, but I'm not a victim

Bitch, I'm practically drowning in my blessings

It's bye, this time for real

Tired of printing endless pictures of a life that isn’t mine

Trying different boys on for size

If this is my curse, I’ll let it rise

-

All of my favorite stories end in some kind of catastrophe

But I don't need someone to save me

'Cause this music and I will never die

-

It's such a fucked situation

Petal in the pavement

Just as long as she keeps getting it right

Heartbreak won't bite here in paradise

Such a convenient conflation

This record in rotation

'Long as she gets the ovation each night

Heartbreak won’t bite, this is paradise

-

I hear them all say, "Ooh, ooh" (Yeah)

And they say, "Ooh, ooh" (Ooh, oh, yeah, baby)

I hear them all say, "Ooh, ooh"

Oh, yeah, oh, they say, "Ooh, ooh" (Ooh, yeah)

-

Fuente: Genius