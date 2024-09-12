Dua Lipa invita a Charli xcx y Troye Sivan a una fiesta al ritmo del remix de 'Talk Talk'

Charli xcx continúa afianzando su posición como una de las artistas del verano con el anuncio del quinto remix de su último álbum de sonidos electrónicos, BRAT (2024).

Después de sus colaboraciones con Lordeen Girl, so confusing o con Billie Eilish en Guess, la cantante británica vuelve a unirse al sudafricano-australianoTroye Sivan para el remix de otra de sus pistas, Talk Talk. Cinco años atrás, ambos artistas ya colaboraron juntos en la canción 1999.

En el nuevo remix, Charli xcx y Troye Sivan le cantan a un amante que quiere mantener en secreto su relación amorosa, mientras que ellos están deseando poder "hablar". Y, como dice la británica durante la composición, da igual si habla en español, en francés o en un idioma inventado ("Da igual si lo puedo entender", canta).

¿Y quién habla en español y francés a lo largo de la canción? Exacto: Dua Lipa. "Hay una fiesta en mi casa, vengan, será muy divertido", dice al principio de Talk Talk en un casi perfecto español. Y, al final, añade otra frase en francés: "He perdido mi teléfono, pero ¿sabes qué? Vale la pena porque es una noche decepcionante".

Letra completa del remix de 'Talk Talk', de Charli xcx y Troye Sivan con Dua Lipa

Talk to me

Troye, baby

Hay una fiesta en mi casa, venga

Será muy divertido

-------

Are we getting too close?

Believing things in my head

I'll be honest, you scare me

My life's supposed to be a party

(Do you ever think about me?)

-------

'Cause we talk that talk, and we talk all night

And the more I know you, the more I like you

Can you stick with me, maybe just for life?

And say what's on your mind, my baby

-------

Talk to me in French, talk to me in Spanish

Talk to me in your own made-up language

Doesn't matter if I understand it (My baby)

Talk right in my ear (Yeah, yeah)

Tell me your secrets and fears (Yeah, yeah)

Once you talk to me, I'll talk to you

And say, "Hey, shall we go back to my place?"

-------

'Kay, here's the plan

I wanna fly you out to Amsterdam

I gotta book the hotel to fuck you in, I wanna—

Boy, come see me

We could fly straight to Charli

And I'm with your arms around me

-------

Shall we go back to my place?

Talk to me in French, French, French, French

Talk-talk-talk-talk-talk-talk to me in Spanish, Spanish, Spanish, Spanish

Talk-talk-talk-talk to me in French, French, French, French

Talk-talk-talk-talk-talk-talk to me in Spanish, Spanish

Shall we go back to my place?

-------

You're thinkin' 'bout me

No, don't pretend that you aren't

We're still obsessed like we just met

And when you fuck me, it's crazy (Crazy)

You're thinkin' 'bout me

-------

'Cause we talk that talk, and we talk all night

And the more I know you, the more I like you

Can you stick with me, maybe just for life?

And say what's on your mind, my baby

-------

Talk to me in French, talk to me in Spanish

Talk to me in your own made-up language

Doesn't matter if I understand it

Talk right in my ear

Tell me your secrets and fears

Once you talk to me, I'll talk to you

And say, "Hey, shall we go back to my place?"

-------

'Kay, here's the plan

I wanna fly you out to Amsterdam

I gotta book the hotel to fuck you in, I wanna—

Come see me

We can partager to Charli

And I'm with your arms around me

-------

Shall we go back to my place?

Talk to me in French, French, French, French

Talk-talk-talk-talk-talk-talk to me in Spanish, Spanish, Spanish, Spanish

Talk-talk-talk-talk to me in French, French, French, French

Talk-talk-talk-talk-talk-talk to me in Spanish, Spanish

Shall we go back to my place?

-------

J'ai perdu mon telefone mais tu sais quois

C'est vallez la penne parce que cette une soireé deçu

Yeah, last night was crazy

Let's do it again

Shall we go back to my place?