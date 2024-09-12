Dua Lipa invita a Charli xcx y Troye Sivan a una fiesta al ritmo del remix de 'Talk Talk'
Charli xcx y Troye Sivan acaban de estrenar un nuevo remix del álbum de la británica, BRAT. Tras cuatro colaboraciones donde Charli xcx revisita algunas pistas de su último trabajo, llega la versión de Talk Talk, donde Dua Lipa tiene un pequeño protagonismo al inicio de la canción.
Charli xcx continúa afianzando su posición como una de las artistas del verano con el anuncio del quinto remix de su último álbum de sonidos electrónicos, BRAT (2024).
Después de sus colaboraciones con Lordeen Girl, so confusing o con Billie Eilish en Guess, la cantante británica vuelve a unirse al sudafricano-australianoTroye Sivan para el remix de otra de sus pistas, Talk Talk. Cinco años atrás, ambos artistas ya colaboraron juntos en la canción 1999.
En el nuevo remix, Charli xcx y Troye Sivan le cantan a un amante que quiere mantener en secreto su relación amorosa, mientras que ellos están deseando poder "hablar". Y, como dice la británica durante la composición, da igual si habla en español, en francés o en un idioma inventado ("Da igual si lo puedo entender", canta).
¿Y quién habla en español y francés a lo largo de la canción? Exacto: Dua Lipa. "Hay una fiesta en mi casa, vengan, será muy divertido", dice al principio de Talk Talk en un casi perfecto español. Y, al final, añade otra frase en francés: "He perdido mi teléfono, pero ¿sabes qué? Vale la pena porque es una noche decepcionante".
Letra completa del remix de 'Talk Talk', de Charli xcx y Troye Sivan con Dua Lipa
Talk to me
Troye, baby
Hay una fiesta en mi casa, venga
Será muy divertido
-------
Are we getting too close?
Believing things in my head
I'll be honest, you scare me
My life's supposed to be a party
(Do you ever think about me?)
-------
'Cause we talk that talk, and we talk all night
And the more I know you, the more I like you
Can you stick with me, maybe just for life?
And say what's on your mind, my baby
-------
Talk to me in French, talk to me in Spanish
Talk to me in your own made-up language
Doesn't matter if I understand it (My baby)
Talk right in my ear (Yeah, yeah)
Tell me your secrets and fears (Yeah, yeah)
Once you talk to me, I'll talk to you
And say, "Hey, shall we go back to my place?"
-------
'Kay, here's the plan
I wanna fly you out to Amsterdam
I gotta book the hotel to fuck you in, I wanna—
Boy, come see me
We could fly straight to Charli
And I'm with your arms around me
-------
Shall we go back to my place?
Talk to me in French, French, French, French
Talk-talk-talk-talk-talk-talk to me in Spanish, Spanish, Spanish, Spanish
Talk-talk-talk-talk to me in French, French, French, French
Talk-talk-talk-talk-talk-talk to me in Spanish, Spanish
Shall we go back to my place?
-------
You're thinkin' 'bout me
No, don't pretend that you aren't
We're still obsessed like we just met
And when you fuck me, it's crazy (Crazy)
You're thinkin' 'bout me
-------
'Cause we talk that talk, and we talk all night
And the more I know you, the more I like you
Can you stick with me, maybe just for life?
And say what's on your mind, my baby
-------
Talk to me in French, talk to me in Spanish
Talk to me in your own made-up language
Doesn't matter if I understand it
Talk right in my ear
Tell me your secrets and fears
Once you talk to me, I'll talk to you
And say, "Hey, shall we go back to my place?"
-------
'Kay, here's the plan
I wanna fly you out to Amsterdam
I gotta book the hotel to fuck you in, I wanna—
Come see me
We can partager to Charli
And I'm with your arms around me
-------
Shall we go back to my place?
Talk to me in French, French, French, French
Talk-talk-talk-talk-talk-talk to me in Spanish, Spanish, Spanish, Spanish
Talk-talk-talk-talk to me in French, French, French, French
Talk-talk-talk-talk-talk-talk to me in Spanish, Spanish
Shall we go back to my place?
-------
J'ai perdu mon telefone mais tu sais quois
C'est vallez la penne parce que cette une soireé deçu
Yeah, last night was crazy
Let's do it again
Shall we go back to my place?
