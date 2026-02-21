Jennifer Lopez anuncia una canción con David Guetta: así suena 'Save Me Tonight'
Jennifer Lopez marca en el calendario la fecha de estreno de Save Me Tonight, su colaboración con David Guetta que ya ha interpretado en directo varias veces.
Jennifer Lopez está lista para sonar en todas las fiestas con su nueva canción, Save Me Tonight, una colaboración con David Guetta. La estadounidense y el DJ francés unen fuerzas en este tema electrónico que verá la luz el viernes 6 de marzo.
El título es el mantra de la composición: "Sálvame esta noche", repite en el estribillo. Los dos artistas han compartido un pequeño adelanto de esta fusión en redes sociales, donde los fans han compartido su euforia ante el inminente estreno.
Aunque aún queda tiempo para escuchar la versión producida de la canción, lo cierto es que Jennifer Lopez ya ha interpretado este tema en directo. Lo hizo, por ejemplo, en su concierto en Varsovia (Polonia) como parte de su gira Up All Night: Live in 2025, donde cantó Save Me Tonight como la segunda canción del repertorio.
Se trata de una composición con una importante parte musical que el público disfruta mucho en vivo. ¿Lo hará también a partir del 6 de marzo con la versión estudio?
Letra de 'Save Me Tonight', según los adelantos y las actuaciones en directo
Save me tonight
You could sa-a-ve me tonight
Save me tonight
-
I don't know if it'll last forever
But it's now or never
You could sa-a-ve me tonight
Don't know where your touch could take me
But it feels like maybe
You could sa-a-ve me tonight
-
I'm hoping for someone that makes me feel something
That I can't ignore
I'm chasing the lightning, set trip, took me
Time
Like never before
-
Somebody's waiting for me
Don't know where, don't know why but I know
It's in the way you hold me
There's a spark, there's a light, there's a hope
-
I don't know if it'll last forever
But it's now or never
You could sa-a-ve me tonight
Don't know where your touch could take me
But it feels like maybe
You could sa-a-ve me tonight
-
Save me tonight
Tonight
Save me tonight
You could sa-a-ve me tonight
Save me tonight
-
I'm looking for someone that's looking for someone
Don't need nothing more
Don't look for a meaning, just follow the feeling
It's already yours
-
Somebody's waiting for me
Don't know where, don't know why but I know
It's in the way you hold me
There's a spark, there's a light, there's a hope
-
I don't know if it'll last forever
But it's now or never
You could sa-a-ve me tonight
Don't know where your touch could take me
But it feels like maybe
You could sa-a-ve me tonight
-
Save me tonight (Tonight, tonight, tonight)
Tonight (Tonight, tonight, tonight)
Save me tonight (Tonight, tonight, tonight)
You could sa-a-ve me tonight (Tonight, tonight, tonight)
Save me tonight
-
Don't know if it'll last forever
But it's now or never
You could sa-a-ve me tonight
-
Fuente: Genius