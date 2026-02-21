Jennifer Lopez anuncia una canción con David Guetta: así suena 'Save Me Tonight'

Jennifer Lopez está lista para sonar en todas las fiestas con su nueva canción, Save Me Tonight, una colaboración con David Guetta. La estadounidense y el DJ francés unen fuerzas en este tema electrónico que verá la luz el viernes 6 de marzo.

El título es el mantra de la composición: "Sálvame esta noche", repite en el estribillo. Los dos artistas han compartido un pequeño adelanto de esta fusión en redes sociales, donde los fans han compartido su euforia ante el inminente estreno.

Aunque aún queda tiempo para escuchar la versión producida de la canción, lo cierto es que Jennifer Lopez ya ha interpretado este tema en directo. Lo hizo, por ejemplo, en su concierto en Varsovia (Polonia) como parte de su gira Up All Night: Live in 2025, donde cantó Save Me Tonight como la segunda canción del repertorio.

Se trata de una composición con una importante parte musical que el público disfruta mucho en vivo. ¿Lo hará también a partir del 6 de marzo con la versión estudio?

Letra de 'Save Me Tonight', según los adelantos y las actuaciones en directo

Save me tonight

You could sa-a-ve me tonight

Save me tonight

-

I don't know if it'll last forever

But it's now or never

You could sa-a-ve me tonight

Don't know where your touch could take me

But it feels like maybe

You could sa-a-ve me tonight

-

I'm hoping for someone that makes me feel something

That I can't ignore

I'm chasing the lightning, set trip, took me

Time

Like never before

-

Somebody's waiting for me

Don't know where, don't know why but I know

It's in the way you hold me

There's a spark, there's a light, there's a hope

-

I don't know if it'll last forever

But it's now or never

You could sa-a-ve me tonight

Don't know where your touch could take me

But it feels like maybe

You could sa-a-ve me tonight

-

Save me tonight

Tonight

Save me tonight

You could sa-a-ve me tonight

Save me tonight

-

I'm looking for someone that's looking for someone

Don't need nothing more

Don't look for a meaning, just follow the feeling

It's already yours

-

Somebody's waiting for me

Don't know where, don't know why but I know

It's in the way you hold me

There's a spark, there's a light, there's a hope

-

I don't know if it'll last forever

But it's now or never

You could sa-a-ve me tonight

Don't know where your touch could take me

But it feels like maybe

You could sa-a-ve me tonight

-

Save me tonight (Tonight, tonight, tonight)

Tonight (Tonight, tonight, tonight)

Save me tonight (Tonight, tonight, tonight)

You could sa-a-ve me tonight (Tonight, tonight, tonight)

Save me tonight

-

Don't know if it'll last forever

But it's now or never

You could sa-a-ve me tonight

-

Fuente: Genius